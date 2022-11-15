Read full article on original website
NHL
Capitals Kuemper, Aube-Kubel get Stanley Cup rings, visit from old team
WASHINGTON - The wait was worth it for Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. The Washington Capitals goalie and forward were all smiles when they received their 2022 Stanley Cup rings from the Colorado Avalanche after their game at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Kuemper and Aube-Kubel were reunited with their...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kessel's record-setting ironman streak to hit 1,000 games
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 13 games Thursday. Phil Kessel's NHL-record ironman streak will reach 1,000 consecutive games when the Vegas Golden Knights host Kessel's former team, the Arizona Coyotes (10 p.m. ET; SN360, ATTSN-RM, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW). Kessel's streak includes 208 games with Arizona from 2019-22 before he signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Golden Knights on Aug. 24. The 35-year-old forward passed Keith Yandle for most consecutive games when he played his 990th in a row at the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 25 and scored his 400th NHL goal in Vegas' 4-2 victory. Kessel has not missed a game since Oct. 31, 2009, when he did not play for the Maple Leafs in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Montreal Canadiens following offseason shoulder surgery. The Golden Knights (13-4-0) will try to rebound after losing consecutive games for the first time this season. The Coyotes (6-8-1) have lost their past two after winning the first three during their stretch of 14 consecutive road games. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
NHL
Morning Skate for November 20
* The first 15-game day of the season was highlighted by all 30 teams in action uniting for a League-wide Hockey Fights Cancer moment of silence. * The Blues, Devils and Bruins extended lengthy winning streaks, while Alex Goligoski scored an emotional overtime goal to halt the Wild's three-game slide.
NHL
Canadiens rally late, defeat Flyers in shootout
MONTREAL -- Cole Caufield tied it with 1.9 seconds remaining in regulation for the Montreal Canadiens, who rallied for a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Bell Centre on Saturday. Caufield scored his second of the game on a one-timer from the left circle with Jake Allen pulled...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'I WAS PUMPED'
The buzz around the rink after the Flames dumped the Panthers in a shootout. "It's so hard to describe it because it was just a weird feeling. Emotional, obviously. You're trying to stay engaged in the game the whole time, but the fans in warmup were awesome, they showed a lot of love to us and it really meant a lot to me."
NHL
Devils ease past Senators for 12th straight win
OTTAWA -- The New Jersey Devils won their 12th straight game, 5-1 against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. Yegor Sharangovich and Michael McLeod each had a goal and an assist for New Jersey (15-3-0), which is one win shy of tying its record (13 straight from Feb. 26-March 23, 2001).
NHL
"My Dream, It Has Come True"
"I remember like, everything," he said. "It feels like it was yesterday. Great experience in my life." It was a delayed debut for the young superstar after his much-anticipated arrival on Sep. 4, 2006. He signed his first NHL contract with the Penguins the next day, and just over two weeks later, Malkin made his much-anticipated NHL preseason debut in Moncton, New Brunswick, where the Penguins were playing the Philadelphia Flyers in a neutral-site exhibition game.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Falter on Road Against Bruins, 6-1
A tough game for Chicago gives Boston its 11th straight home victory to start the season, tying the NHL record. The Blackhawks lost handily to the Bruins by five goals on Saturday night, 6-1. The loss extends the Bruins' home winning streak to start the season at 11 games, tying an NHL record.
NHL
Full of Belief, Devils Win 11-Straight, Down Maple Leafs | GAME STORY
Devils string together longest winning streak of the NHL season, defeating the Maple Leafs. The New Jersey Devils have not been kind to the country of Canada early this season. On Thursday night, the Devils defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-3 in overtime. After William Nylander scored the game-tying goal...
NHL
Selanne, Numminen inducted into Jets Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony
Retired Finnish stars honored in Winnipeg, perform ceremonial puck drop. The Winnipeg Jets enshrine Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen in the team's Hall of Fame, and hang their jersey numbers in the rafters. 06:58 •. Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen were enshrined in Winnipeg Jets history Thursday. The Finnish stars...
NHL
Golden Knights gift Kessel custom jacket for 1,000th consecutive game
Apparel features teams veteran forward has played for, nickname on back. Phil Kessel is walking into his 1,000th consecutive game in style. The Vegas Golden Knights gifted the veteran forward a custom jacket in honor of playing his 1,000th straight NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The jacket...
NHL
Georgiev gets first shutout with Avalanche against Capitals
WASHINGTON -- Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves for his first shutout with the Colorado Avalanche, a 4-0 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Georgiev, who was acquired from the New York Rangers on July 8, made 14 saves in the first period and stopped Washington forward Anthony Mantha on an open shot off the rush at 6:09 of the third period for his ninth NHL shutout.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Rangers at Seattle
Kraken limit offense against and Jones stand tall to fuel overtime win against Rangers. The Kraken earned their second win in four games of the current home stand in impressive fashion. One of the top goaltenders in the league came to town with the New York Rangers along with a team of skilled players who rank top five as a group in shot volume and creating offense from the most dangerous areas of the ice.
NHL
On the Brink of 100 | FEATURE
Dawson Mercer's next game will be his 100th in the NHL as the forward has made an impact in his first two professional seasons. If Dawson Mercer laces them up against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, it will be his 100th NHL game. Reaching 100 in the NHL is an achievement. It's even more impressive since the forward played all 100 consecutively.
NHL
Devils Visit Leafs, Look to Lengthen Win Streak | PRE-GAME STORY
The Devils are 6-0-0 against Canadian teams this season and look to add another win when they visit the Leafs. The Devils continue their road trip thought Eastern Canada with a stop in Toronto to face the Leafs on Thursday night. You can watch on MSG or listen on the...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face First-Place Golden Knights in Vegas on Thursday
Keller & Boyd enter the matchup with five-game point streaks as teams meet for the first time this season. Nov. 17, 2022 | 8:00 pm MST | T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev. Following a few days of rest, the Arizona Coyotes are back on the road. Arizona is set to face-off...
NHL
CHL Notebook: Stars prospect Stankoven stepping up in WHL
Center putting up big numbers with Kamloops after 'dominant' training camp with Dallas. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Canadiens
Looking to end a five-game winless streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-3) are in Quebec on Saturday to take on Martin St. Louis' Montreal Canadiens (8-8-1). Game time at the Bell Centre is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR...
NHL
PREVIEW: Detroit finishes road trip Saturday at Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- After using a strong offensive game to defeat the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the momentum when they conclude a four-game road trip on Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop between the...
