ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syvnews.com

Solvang Library invites you to learn 'All About Opossums' this Thursday

The Solvang Library is hosting a special free educational event this Thursday that will illuminate the fascinating life and biology of opossums, and even offers an opportunity to meet a baby opossum. Dawn Summerlin, who is known locally as the "Possom Lady," will be on hand to share her knowledge...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez Valley interfaith Thanksgiving services set for Nov. 21, 24

Members of the community of all religions and traditions are invited to Santa Ynez Valley's Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, Nov. 21 at Bethania Church in Solvang. According to organizers, the interfaith service is moving to Monday this year to accommodate the space needed for the Bethania Food Distribution, which is on Tuesday evenings.
SOLVANG, CA
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805:”I had never heard of the tip test, until I had dinner with my high school bestfriend”

Good morning Danger and Loui! What’s up Santa Maria and everyone listening. I just had dinner over the weekend with my best friend from high school, who I hadn’t seen in ten years. Holly ish!!! Apparently, the past decade has turned him into a douche. Before the meal, he put out ten one-dollar bills on the table and told the server that was her tip…and each time she did something that “displeased” him, he’d pull away a dollar in front of her. Has anyone seen this before? What the hell kind of power play ego trip was that. I was humiliated. After the meal, I gave her an additional ten bucks and apologized. Should I have said something to him about it, as well? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’sPsychedelic Surge

Labor Day weekend was hot this year throughout California. Historically hot. In the name of survival, many thousands of Golden Staters flocked to the beach. I was no exception and found myself on the shoreline with an extended group of friends and acquaintances, all of us firmly in our middle age, coupled up, and raising young families. There, we had good food and good drinks, along with umbrellas, surf boards, an air of sunblock, and stoked kids galore.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Anson Williams, “Potsie” from Happy Days, Close to Winning Ojai Mayor Race

Anson Williams, famous for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the TV classic Happy Days, is maintaining a narrow lead in his bid for Mayor of Ojai, California. With roughly 73% of the votes in as of Tuesday, November 15, Williams leads his opponent, incumbent mayor Elizabeth Stix, by 1,434 votes to 1,378, or 51% to 49%, according to the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of Voters.
OJAI, CA
kclu.org

UC Santa Barbara one of ten UC campuses hit by a strike

A South Coast university is among ten in the state being hit by a strike. Close to 50,000 workers at the University of California’s campuses walked off the job Monday over their working conditions. UC Santa Barbara is one of the campuses impacted. The strike involves employees like unionized...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Santa Maria, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lompoc High School basketball team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LOMPOC, CA
Key News Network

Predicted Winds Arrive in Simi Valley

Simi Valley, Ventura County, CA: Winds whipped though a shopping center at Tapo Canyon Road and Alamo Street in the city of Simi Valley Tuesday evening, Nov. 15. Key News Network video from the location around 7:30 p.m. captured strong wind gusts in the area. A high wind warning is...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara is bringing back Miracle at the Funk Zone for the holiday season.  This is a festive experience for every Christmas lover (who is 21 years and older) that includes elaborate holiday decor, displays, and a celebratory cocktail menu.  For more information, visit Pearl Social Lab . Reservations are recommended.  The post Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
fox10phoenix.com

‘Ghostbusters’ actress and Playboy Playmate Kymberly Herrin dies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kymberly Herrin, known as an actress and Playboy Playmate, has died. She was 65. An obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press confirmed her passing, citing that she passed away peacefully on Oct. 28 in Santa Barbara, California, where she was a resident. Herrin graduated from Santa...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy