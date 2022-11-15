Good morning Danger and Loui! What’s up Santa Maria and everyone listening. I just had dinner over the weekend with my best friend from high school, who I hadn’t seen in ten years. Holly ish!!! Apparently, the past decade has turned him into a douche. Before the meal, he put out ten one-dollar bills on the table and told the server that was her tip…and each time she did something that “displeased” him, he’d pull away a dollar in front of her. Has anyone seen this before? What the hell kind of power play ego trip was that. I was humiliated. After the meal, I gave her an additional ten bucks and apologized. Should I have said something to him about it, as well? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

