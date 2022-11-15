Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America honors local community leaders
Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America recently honored community leaders Bob Maloy and Doug Scott for their contributions to the health, education and safety of youth in Santa Barbara County. “Doug and Bob were selected because of their notable work on behalf of our Council and thousands of...
syvnews.com
About Town: Art show supporting UC SB Natural Reserve System slated for Dec. 3, 4
Art show supporting UC Natural Reserve System slated for Dec. 3-4 An art exhibit highlighting the diversity and beauty of the seven UC Natural Reserve System sites managed by UC Santa Barbara will be on display Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 and 4 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara.
Two school districts in Santa Maria are working together to help Mixteco speakers
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The second Mixteco advisory committee was held by the school districts the focus was held to help Mixteco speaking families in the district. The post Two school districts in Santa Maria are working together to help Mixteco speakers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Solvang Library invites you to learn 'All About Opossums' this Thursday
The Solvang Library is hosting a special free educational event this Thursday that will illuminate the fascinating life and biology of opossums, and even offers an opportunity to meet a baby opossum. Dawn Summerlin, who is known locally as the "Possom Lady," will be on hand to share her knowledge...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley interfaith Thanksgiving services set for Nov. 21, 24
Members of the community of all religions and traditions are invited to Santa Ynez Valley's Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, Nov. 21 at Bethania Church in Solvang. According to organizers, the interfaith service is moving to Monday this year to accommodate the space needed for the Bethania Food Distribution, which is on Tuesday evenings.
957thebeatfm.com
Situation 805:”I had never heard of the tip test, until I had dinner with my high school bestfriend”
Good morning Danger and Loui! What’s up Santa Maria and everyone listening. I just had dinner over the weekend with my best friend from high school, who I hadn’t seen in ten years. Holly ish!!! Apparently, the past decade has turned him into a douche. Before the meal, he put out ten one-dollar bills on the table and told the server that was her tip…and each time she did something that “displeased” him, he’d pull away a dollar in front of her. Has anyone seen this before? What the hell kind of power play ego trip was that. I was humiliated. After the meal, I gave her an additional ten bucks and apologized. Should I have said something to him about it, as well? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
syvnews.com
‘Fill the Foodbank’ drive-thru donation drive set Saturday in Santa Maria
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its annual drive-thru donation Saturday in Santa Maria and will continue accepting donations of chickens and turkeys through Nov. 22 to help needy North County residents celebrate Thanksgiving. The drive-thru “Fill the Foodbank” donation drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’sPsychedelic Surge
Labor Day weekend was hot this year throughout California. Historically hot. In the name of survival, many thousands of Golden Staters flocked to the beach. I was no exception and found myself on the shoreline with an extended group of friends and acquaintances, all of us firmly in our middle age, coupled up, and raising young families. There, we had good food and good drinks, along with umbrellas, surf boards, an air of sunblock, and stoked kids galore.
L.A. Weekly
Anson Williams, “Potsie” from Happy Days, Close to Winning Ojai Mayor Race
Anson Williams, famous for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the TV classic Happy Days, is maintaining a narrow lead in his bid for Mayor of Ojai, California. With roughly 73% of the votes in as of Tuesday, November 15, Williams leads his opponent, incumbent mayor Elizabeth Stix, by 1,434 votes to 1,378, or 51% to 49%, according to the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of Voters.
Downtown holiday tree arrives in Santa Barbara to kick off the season
The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization welcomed the annual holiday tree to get a jump start on the upcoming festive season leading up to Christmas. The post Downtown holiday tree arrives in Santa Barbara to kick off the season appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
UC Santa Barbara one of ten UC campuses hit by a strike
A South Coast university is among ten in the state being hit by a strike. Close to 50,000 workers at the University of California’s campuses walked off the job Monday over their working conditions. UC Santa Barbara is one of the campuses impacted. The strike involves employees like unionized...
KEYT
More winds in Ventura County, possible winds Thursday evening in Santa Barbara County
Weaker Santa Ana winds are blowing across Ventura County, and weaker northeast winds in SLO County as well. Warm temperatures are expected to be warm across the region. There is a wind advisory for the Ventura County valleys and the inland coast until noon with gusts up to 40 mph. There may be some gusty north winds in Santa Barbara County at night.
Santa Maria, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County interactive map shows potential rezoning sites to meet housing needs
An interactive map showing areas that could be rezoned to provide housing or higher-density housing has been launched by the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department in advance of public workshops on the Housing Element update. The map shows sites that might be rezoned, has layers that can be...
Local firefighters participate in ‘805 Firefighter Stachefest’
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 Morning News Team sat down with leaders from Ventura City Fire and Ventura County Fire Departments to discuss the 805 Stache Fest. The post Local firefighters participate in ‘805 Firefighter Stachefest’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
LVMC hosting free lecture on mental health: 'Start the Conversation and End the Stigma'
Lompoc Valley Medical will host a cost-free lecture featuring Transitions- Mental Health Association for an evening of "mental health myth-busting and inspiration" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Ocean’s Seven Café at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. Attendees will hear first-hand stories from...
Predicted Winds Arrive in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, Ventura County, CA: Winds whipped though a shopping center at Tapo Canyon Road and Alamo Street in the city of Simi Valley Tuesday evening, Nov. 15. Key News Network video from the location around 7:30 p.m. captured strong wind gusts in the area. A high wind warning is...
Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara is bringing back Miracle at the Funk Zone for the holiday season. This is a festive experience for every Christmas lover (who is 21 years and older) that includes elaborate holiday decor, displays, and a celebratory cocktail menu. For more information, visit Pearl Social Lab . Reservations are recommended. The post Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
fox10phoenix.com
‘Ghostbusters’ actress and Playboy Playmate Kymberly Herrin dies
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kymberly Herrin, known as an actress and Playboy Playmate, has died. She was 65. An obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press confirmed her passing, citing that she passed away peacefully on Oct. 28 in Santa Barbara, California, where she was a resident. Herrin graduated from Santa...
andnowuknow.com
Freska Produce International's Gary Clevenger and Jesus "Chuy" Loza Detail Dried Mango Program
OXNARD, CA - Give them dried mango and they will come. This is what Freska Produce International has learned since introducing its organic dried mangos to the market. The supplier is committed to utilizing 100 percent of its growers’ fruit, and the dried mango program is one avenue creating added value for everyone along the supply chain.
