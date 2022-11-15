It had been more than three years since Ohio State had blocked a punt. There are a variety of factors as to why that was the case. Often, the Buckeyes prefer to set up to return the punt, letting their athletes on the back end help the team get good field position. Sometimes it’s just the fear of roughing the punter, something that is called more frequently in today’s college football.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO