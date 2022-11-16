ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Inflation cited for course fee hikes at COA

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
 1 day ago

Inflation is having an impact on some course fees being charged to students at College of The Albemarle.

The COA Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend changes to the schedule of course fees for the 2023-24 academic year. The changes will now be forwarded to the full Board of Trustees for its consideration.

Evonne Carter, COA’s vice president of learning, told the Finance Committee that many of the fee changes are driven by rising supply costs.

The fee for Aviation Maintenance-General is increasing from $20 to $60 to cover prepware for online access. The Airframe Maintenance I fee is rising from $50 to $60 to cover prepware for online access.

The fee for Powerplant Maintenance I is also increasing from $50 to $60, the fee for print reading is increasing from $5 to $8, and the fee for the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program is increasing from $275 to $300 to cover additional training hours.

Some fees in the cosmetology program are increasing because of rising costs for supplies. The fee for Salon II is increasing from $15 to $20. The fee for Salon III is rising from $15 to $40 and the fee for Salon IV is going up from $30 to $40.

Some fees are new because the courses themselves are new. Examples include Jewelry I and Jewelry II. Fees for both courses will be $10.

Another course, indoor air quality, was previously left off the list of course fees. The new fee is $10.

Several increases reflect rising costs associated with testing. The licensure exams for Practical Nursing I, Practical Nursing II, Practical Nursing III are increasing from $130 to $153.33.

Testing fees are increasing from $150 to $175 for Introduction to Health Concepts, Health-Illness Concepts, Holistic Health Concepts, and Complex Health Concepts.

The fee for Networking Concepts is increasing from $20 to $25 because of rising costs for educational supplies.

A similar increase, for similar reasons, is planned for Hardware/Software Support and Advanced Hardware/Software Support, both of which are increasing from $20 to $25.

The fee for Introduction to Electronics Technology is increasing from $20 to $25.

The course fee for Early Childhood Capstone Practicum is rising from $15 to $30 because of increased travel costs.

A fee of $25 is being added to the counseling course to cover the inclusion of Mental Health First Aid certification. Likewise, a $20 fee is being added to the Crisis Intervention course to cover QPR Suicide training.

In a few instances fees have decreased.

Labs for Conceptual Physics, College Physics I, College Physics II, General Physics I, and General Physics II have all shifted to an online format. Consequently, there are no longer fees charged for the labs. Each of the lab fees previously was $15.

Also, course fees for Spreadsheet and Advanced Spreadsheet are dropping from $10 to $5, and Database Programming I is decreasing from $15 to $10.

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
