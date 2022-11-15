ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

Phoenix – Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence...
Arizona voters reject effort to enact stricter voter ID law

Phoenix – Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the...
Why Michigan Democrats are optimistic about moving presidential primary

Lansing — After historic wins on Election Day, Michigan Democrats have become increasingly optimistic that their state will be chosen to be among the first to cast votes in the 2024 presidential nominating process. The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee will meet Dec. 1-3 in Washington, D.C.,...
Muted Michigan GOP reaction to Trump's 3rd White House bid

Lansing — Donald Trump's decision to launch a third campaign for president is receiving a subdued response from Republicans in Michigan, exposing cracks in his GOP support in a battleground state that pushed him to victory in 2016 but dealt him a defeat in 2020. A week after the...
State to award $78M contract to replace beleaguered unemployment system

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency will replace its more than decade-old and litigation-ridden software with a new system designed and installed by Deloitte that the agency says will be easier to navigate for workers nad employers and streamline claim processing. The $78 million, 10-year agreement with Deloitte requires the company...
St. Clair County Sheriff's Twitter hacked, anti-LGBTQ+ messages posted

The Twitter account of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office appears to have been hacked and anti-LGBTQ+ messages were posted and liked, officials said. "It has come to our attention that the St. Clair Sheriff twitter may have been hacked," they said Wednesday in a post on Facebook. "We are working diligently to get this matter resolved. Please know that any posts by the account are not from nor condoned by the department in any way. Thank you."
Oxford school officials 'step back' from permanent memorial project

Oxford school officials are relinquishing school board control over planning for a permanent memorial to the Nov. 30 school shooting and handing it over to the community. But one victim's father says the district is again failing to step up and take responsibility for a permanent memorial which he says should be on school grounds but created with collaboration from victims' families.

