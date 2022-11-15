Read full article on original website
Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation gives $350K to organizations across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation has chosen 100 basic needs organizations, such as rescue missions, homeless shelters and Salvation Army organizations across Montana to receive $350,000 in grant funds. The following was sent out by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation:. The Dennis and Phyllis...
Humane Society of Western Montana to provide vaccine clinic
MISSOULA, MT — The Humane Society of Western Montana is providing a donation-based dog and cat vaccine clinic to prevent the spread of Parvo and other preventable diseases at the Missoula County Fairgrounds in Building 9 from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday. HSWM is hosting the walk-in clinic...
Missoula closes authorized camping site
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials said Wednesday was the last day of operations at the city's authorized camping site. Services will no longer be provided, including bathrooms, water deliveries, trash pickup and firewood delivery. Officials said the lack of services will make the site unsafe to occupy. Missoula City...
Montana Red Cross unveils new blood donation center in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Montana Red Cross unveiled a new blood donation center in Bozeman on Monday. The organization hopes it will help them improve blood collection efforts. The facility has been on the to-do list for about two years for Montana Red Cross. It is in a prime...
Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics moves to March
MISSOULA, MT — Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics Chairman Randy Hodgson announced its 40th Special Olympics games will be moved to March 7 and 8, 2023, instead of January. Hodgson says the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics took a couple years off due to COVID and this will be the first year back in action.
Mountain Line sees 21% increase in ridership
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mountain Line has announced a 21% increase in ridership since launching seven-day and seven-night service this July. Mountain Line announced fixed-route ridership has increased 21% since launching seven-day and seven-night service this July. The agency provided a total of 220,429 rides on its fixed-route service in April through June of this year, compared with 267,175 rides this July through September.
Bozeman businesses prepare for Brawl of the Wild
Bozeman, Mont — The biggest game of the year for Montanans could mean a big boost in the economy for Bozeman. As local businesses prepare to see tons of people come in for the Brawl of the Wild. “Seems like the whole country is coming in for it. Everybody's...
Crews rescue injured hang glider on Mount Sentinel
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department responded to an injured hang glider on Mount Sentinel on Tuesday afternoon. The call came in just after 1 p.m. Responders used a utility vehicle to take equipment and personnel up the access road to the patient. They were able to stabilize the person on the scene.
SBA announces disaster loans for businesses in western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced small nonfarm businesses in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Madison and Silver Bow counties are eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans. The loans offset economic losses caused by drought in Silver Bow County on Sept. 6. The SBA...
Bozeman asks people to help as snowplows clear roads
Bozeman, Mont — The city of Bozeman is asking people to do their part as snowplows clear the roads. Residents should not leave vehicles on the street for more than 72 hours. Vehicles left longer than 72 hours could be ticketed or towed. Officials ask people to move their...
Federal loans available for businesses impacted by drought
MISSOULA, Mont. — Small, non-farm businesses in Silver Bow, Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Jefferson and Madison counties can apply for new federal loans. The U.S. Small Business Administration is loaning out up to $2 million per business so they can offset drought losses. The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture declared a...
Bozeman law enforcement prepares for active weekend
Bozeman, Mont — Law enforcement agencies in Bozeman are preparing for an active weekend with increased call volumes. “We have a large draw with ESPN GameDay choosing to be here. So, it just means a lot of festivities, probably starting as early as Friday night, and ending probably early into Sunday morning. So, we will have a significant, increased presence of officers on the street,” Bozeman Police Department Patrol Captain Joseph Swanson said.
Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
Missoula Co. braces for RSV, flu cases
MISSOULA, MT — Missoula City-County Health officials are bracing for a double-whammy of RSV and flu cases this winter. Right now, the health department says it's early in the season and confirmed three cases of the flu. According to D'Shane Barnett, the health officer and department director, officials expect...
3D Weather: Closer look at wind chill
Temperatures will plummet and winds will whip in coming days. Wind chill values are going to be important to keep in mind through the weekend. What is wind chill, and what can we expect? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks it down in the video above. Wind chill is temperature related; however,...
Bozeman police say City Hall parking lot will be closed starting Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police announced they will be using the City Hall parking lot as a staging area for the Brawl of the Wild. That means the lot on North Rouse will be closed this Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 3 a.m.
Crews finish rock removal project on Highway 1
MISSOULA, Mont. — A major slope stability project is wrapped up on Highway 1 in Granite County. The goal of the project was to cut down on the amount of rockfall along the roadway. Crews successfully removed 4.4 million pounds of rock from the Flint Creek Pass area on...
Missoula assessment calls for affordable housing, infrastructure improvements
MISSOULA, Mont. — The results are in after Missoula city and county polled residents about community needs in an assessment this October. Officials met on Tuesday night to discuss the Community Needs Assessment and take feedback on improvements the city should put in a funding plan. The top priority...
MSU, Bozeman community help shovel snow out of Bobcat Stadium
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University athletics and sports facilities are continuing to look for help to removing snow from the seats at Bobcat Stadium. Recent snow days in Bozeman, has left the stadium looking like a winter wonderland. So, a lot of help was needed Wednesday to clear...
No injuries reported after shooting at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Veterans Affairs reported a shooting incident happened at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and Veterans Affairs Police have cleared the situation and both are investigating the incident. Officials say a single person...
