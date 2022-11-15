Bozeman, Mont — Law enforcement agencies in Bozeman are preparing for an active weekend with increased call volumes. “We have a large draw with ESPN GameDay choosing to be here. So, it just means a lot of festivities, probably starting as early as Friday night, and ending probably early into Sunday morning. So, we will have a significant, increased presence of officers on the street,” Bozeman Police Department Patrol Captain Joseph Swanson said.

