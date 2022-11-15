Read full article on original website
'You will be greatly missed' | Moscow restaurant remembers University of Idaho students, servers
MOSCOW, Idaho — A restaurant in Moscow, Idaho posted a loving tribute to two of the University of Idaho students killed in an attack this week. Mad Greek said Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle had been servers at the restaurant for several years. The students were found dead on...
KLEWTV
KLEW to livestream Moscow PD press conference
The Moscow Police Department has announced a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at their police station this afternoon. KLEW News will livestream it on our website.
KHQ Right Now
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
koze.com
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday
A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
Moscow Police holding news conference Wednesday about student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - After days of silence, Moscow Police will hold a news conference Wednesday about the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.
News conference set in slaying of 4 Idaho college students
Police say the killer or killers who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remains at large, and the violence has prompted many students to leave town. The post News conference set in slaying of 4 Idaho college students appeared first on Local News 8.
Moscow mayor expresses condolences to U of I community following students’ deaths
MOSCOW, ID. — Moscow Mayor Art Bettge released a statement expressing his condolences to the University of Idaho community following the deaths of four students. I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we...
Bodies of University of Idaho students in Spokane County for autopsies
MOSCOW, ID. — All four bodies of the University of Idaho students killed over the weekend are now in Spokane County for autopsies, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. The Medical Examiner in Spokane will perform the autopsies on Wednesday. The coroner says there was a lot of blood, adding she has never seen four students killed in this...
KXLY
‘This is truly a horrific situation’: Idaho announces plethora of counseling services amidst homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho canceled classes on Monday to honor the students who died over the weekend. Many students packed up and returned home, unwilling to wait until Thanksgiving Break. Events like this are not common in Moscow, and the community is heartbroken after losing four...
University of Idaho cancels classes Monday after four students found dead
MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Police are investigating after four students were found dead Sunday in an apparent homicide. Just before noon yesterday, officers responded to a call for an unconscious individual and went to a residence near campus, where they discovered four deceased individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moscow Police Department The post University of Idaho cancels classes Monday after four students found dead appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted...
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
KTTS
4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
KTVB
Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one
MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus
Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the campus.
