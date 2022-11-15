ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday

A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow mayor expresses condolences to U of I community following students’ deaths

MOSCOW, ID. — Moscow Mayor Art Bettge released a statement expressing his condolences to the University of Idaho community following the deaths of four students. I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we...
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

University of Idaho cancels classes Monday after four students found dead

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Police are investigating after four students were found dead Sunday in an apparent homicide. Just before noon yesterday, officers responded to a call for an unconscious individual and went to a residence near campus, where they discovered four deceased individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moscow Police Department The post University of Idaho cancels classes Monday after four students found dead appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
WGAU

Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted...
MOSCOW, ID
KTTS

4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
KTVB

Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one

MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

9th Annual Clarkston FFA 'Stock the Trailer' Food Drive

CLARKSTON - On Saturday, November 19, Clarkston FFA will be collecting donations for the Asotin County Food Bank and Christmas gifts for local foster care children as part of their 9th annual 'Stock the Trailer' event!. Donation collection sites include the parking lots at the Albertsons in Clarkston, WA and...
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

