Franklin County Times
Farm-City Banquet announces award winners
The annual Franklin County Farm-City Awards Banquet, presented by the Franklin County Extension and the Farm-City Planning Committee, took place Nov. 14 at the A.W. Todd Centre in Russellville. “The Farm-City Banquet is an excellent way to celebrate agriculture in Franklin County, and we look forward to it every year,”...
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2013 – Maggie Coan
A Russellville High School alumnus, Maggie Coan said she was attracted to the Distinguished Young Women competition based on her cousin’s experience – Addie (Pickett) Harbin was the 2005 county Junior Miss winner. “It was really rewarding on the local and the state level. I got to meet...
Franklin County Times
FCS second-graders graduate from Super Citizen program
As part of Liberty Learning’s Super Citizen program, second-graders in Franklin County Schools have been participating in a program designed to help them become good citizens and members of the community. Over the course of 10 weeks of learning and fun, students learned with the help of “Mr. Palmer”...
Franklin County Times
EDUCATION CORNER: Strategic plan guides RCS’ next five years
Franklin Living — Every five years, the Russellville City School System develops a strategic plan that outlines the goals, strategies and vision we have for the next five years. This summer, it was time once again to form our committee and work on our new RCS Strategic Plan, and I’m proud of the finished product and where our system is headed.
Franklin County Times
Spartans prove too much for Golden Tigers, ending season
The Russellville Golden Tigers hosted the Pleasant Grove Spartans in round two of the AHSAA Class 5A football playoffs, and the season came to an end for the home team at the end of the contest. Russellville fought to stay close with the highly-ranked and talented Pleasant Grove squad in...
Franklin County Times
Belgreen charges past Tharptown for 66-54 final
Austin James dropped 28 points and hit four three-pointers to lead the Belgreen Bulldogs past the Tharptown Wildcats 66-54 Thursday night. Belgreen fell behind early, trailing Tharptown 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, but the Bulldogs went on to outscore the Wildcats in each of the last three quarters to get the win.
Franklin County Times
Two standouts propel Belgreen to win over THS
Dacota Green and Noelle Willingham combined for 44 of Belgreen’s points in a 54-42 win over Tharptown Thursday. Green and Willingham scored 22 points each. Tharptown led Belgreen 9-8 at the end of the first quarter. Green scored all eight of the Bulldogs’ first quarter points. Tharptown extended...
