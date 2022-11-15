DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 17, 2022) — The Quad Cities Cultural Trust partnered with the Adler Theater Foundation in November 2021. This partnership’s goal was to advocate for the performing arts here in the Quad Cities and encourage organizations with programs that encourage diversity and equity to apply for funding to perform at the Adler Theatre in Davenport, Iowa.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO