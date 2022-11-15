ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

rcreader.com

The Quad Cities Cultural Trust Announces the 2022 Grant Recipients of the Adler Theater Fund

DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 17, 2022) — The Quad Cities Cultural Trust partnered with the Adler Theater Foundation in November 2021. This partnership’s goal was to advocate for the performing arts here in the Quad Cities and encourage organizations with programs that encourage diversity and equity to apply for funding to perform at the Adler Theatre in Davenport, Iowa.
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Monmouth College Symphonic Concert Band to Perform November 20

MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (November 17, 2022) — The newest musical group on campus will be featured this weekend as the Monmouth College Symphonic Concert Band performs its fall concert. Under the direction of John Eckstine, the ensemble will take the stage at 2PM, November 20, in the Kasch Performance Hall...
MONMOUTH, IL
rcreader.com

Friendly House’s Family Night, Friday, November 18, 5:30-7:30PM

DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport, will host our Family Night on Friday November 18, 2022, 5:30-7:30PM. This family reading event will feature games, family crafts, dinner, readings of Pete the Cat: The First Thanksgiving, a bounce house, and even a free copy of the Pete the Cat book!
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Friendly House’s Annual Neighborhood Thanksgiving Luncheon

DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport, will host our annual community Thanksgiving meal on Tuesday, November 22, 12PM. We will be serving a delicious traditional Thanksgiving feast, and guests can enter for chances to win raffle prizes. We are happy to be returning...
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Rare Ore with Rich History from Buffalo Bill Cody's Campo Bonito Gold Mine to Be Donated by Wisconsin Business Partners

APPLETON, WISCONSIN (November 17, 2022) — Loren Breckenridge and Jackie Lee, business partners in Appleton, Wisconsin, are thrilled to announce that they will be donating "Cody Stone" (Milky Quartz Ore) containing Gold, Silver, Copper, and Tungsten to the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Iowa. This historically-significant Cody Stone containing...
LE CLAIRE, IA
rcreader.com

Final GE 2022 Administrative Recount Complete

DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins shares the Administrative Recount is officially complete. “Thank you again for your patience as we worked through this process. I am very appreciative of the support of our machine vendor who assisted us.” said Tompkins. The...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
rcreader.com

GE 2022 Scott County Administrative Recount

DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins shares the Administrative Recount will continue with a final machine count on November 18, 2022, 8:30AM. “Thank you for your patience and the tireless efforts of our poll workers. I am truly grateful for their work. I would...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

