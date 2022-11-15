Read full article on original website
Free Fallin, a Tom Petty Tribute Band, Live at The Rust Belt Friday, November 25, 6PM
EAST MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 18, 2022) — Free Fallin is the Nation’s Favorite Travelin' Tribute to Tom Petty! Free Fallin presents its show with the power and passion that went into all of Tom Petty's best-selling songs — from "Damn the Torpedoes" through the latest (including hits from the Traveling Wilburys).
The Quad Cities Cultural Trust Announces the 2022 Grant Recipients of the Adler Theater Fund
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 17, 2022) — The Quad Cities Cultural Trust partnered with the Adler Theater Foundation in November 2021. This partnership’s goal was to advocate for the performing arts here in the Quad Cities and encourage organizations with programs that encourage diversity and equity to apply for funding to perform at the Adler Theatre in Davenport, Iowa.
Monmouth College Symphonic Concert Band to Perform November 20
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (November 17, 2022) — The newest musical group on campus will be featured this weekend as the Monmouth College Symphonic Concert Band performs its fall concert. Under the direction of John Eckstine, the ensemble will take the stage at 2PM, November 20, in the Kasch Performance Hall...
Friendly House’s Family Night, Friday, November 18, 5:30-7:30PM
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport, will host our Family Night on Friday November 18, 2022, 5:30-7:30PM. This family reading event will feature games, family crafts, dinner, readings of Pete the Cat: The First Thanksgiving, a bounce house, and even a free copy of the Pete the Cat book!
Friendly House’s Annual Neighborhood Thanksgiving Luncheon
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport, will host our annual community Thanksgiving meal on Tuesday, November 22, 12PM. We will be serving a delicious traditional Thanksgiving feast, and guests can enter for chances to win raffle prizes. We are happy to be returning...
Rare Ore with Rich History from Buffalo Bill Cody's Campo Bonito Gold Mine to Be Donated by Wisconsin Business Partners
APPLETON, WISCONSIN (November 17, 2022) — Loren Breckenridge and Jackie Lee, business partners in Appleton, Wisconsin, are thrilled to announce that they will be donating "Cody Stone" (Milky Quartz Ore) containing Gold, Silver, Copper, and Tungsten to the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Iowa. This historically-significant Cody Stone containing...
Final GE 2022 Administrative Recount Complete
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins shares the Administrative Recount is officially complete. “Thank you again for your patience as we worked through this process. I am very appreciative of the support of our machine vendor who assisted us.” said Tompkins. The...
Ascentra Offers $15,000 in Scholarships to Traditional, Non-traditional and Trades Students
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 17, 2022) — In 2023, a total of $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded to fifteen Ascentra student members to help offset the costs of attending postsecondary education through a college, university or trade program. The program includes awards for three different types of students. ·...
GE 2022 Scott County Administrative Recount
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins shares the Administrative Recount will continue with a final machine count on November 18, 2022, 8:30AM. “Thank you for your patience and the tireless efforts of our poll workers. I am truly grateful for their work. I would...
State Auditor Rob Sand Releases Report on the State University of Iowa Report of Recommendations
DES MOINES, IOWA (November 17, 2022) — Auditor of State Rob Sand today released a report on the State University of Iowa (University of Iowa), Iowa City, Iowa for the year ended June 30, 2021. The University of Iowa previously released its annual financial report for the year ended June 30, 2021.
