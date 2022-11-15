Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
QC public safety agencies switch to digital radios
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City first responders in Illinois and Iowa are going digital, upgrading their old analog radio system earlier this month. The system officially launched on Nov. 9 and should be fully implemented in both Rock Island and Scott Counties by the end of the month. The...
KWQC
How to strengthen the immune system during winter virus season
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle. Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the store’s philosophy about food, especially during the holiday season....
KWQC
The Healing Touch Massage Studio
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Justice Jacobs, owner The Healing Touch Massage Studio, informs the audience about the story of why she opened the business and services offered. The studio features the many treatment options including deep tissue massage, migraine tension relief, cupping, CBD, hot towels for feet and back, heated tables, eye mask, memory foam neck roll, athletic massages, couple massages, and relaxation techniques specific to client needs.
KCRG.com
Doctors and hospitals warn public about increase in RSV cases
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About a dozen pediatricians and two major Dubuque area hospitals released warnings about an increase in respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, cases on Friday. These pediatricians said the increase in cases is increasing the number of hospitalizations, which they believe will strain resources...
KWQC
Nest Modern General Store
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -The concept of a general store throughout history was that the retail space would carry just about anything and everything a household might need. Now there is a new take on the general store--and it’s called Nest Modern General Store, 427 North Cody Road, LeClaire, located in the new building called Root 67.
franchising.com
Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois
Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
KWQC
Sweet Tooth Snacks
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sweet Tooth Snacks is an ideal destination for popcorn and all things snacking. In addition to everyday snacks, they specialize in personalized items for gifting and special occasions like weddings, events, and corporate gifting. For more information or to shop, visit the store location at 3012 East...
KWQC
Muscatine Community College holds “Agriculture Day” for local high schoolers
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - To avoid a drop in enrollment, Muscatine Community College taught local high schoolers about career opportunities in agriculture, as part of the college’s “Agriculture Visit Day”. Dozens of students participated in the visit day - something Julia Dieckman, an agriculture instructor with EICC,...
KWQC
Farmhouse Treats
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmhouse Treats is a small, hobby business operating out of homes in Viola, Illinois that was born out of a shared love of baking between a mother, her daughter, and a daughter-in-law. Teresa Bell, Ashlee Doonan, and Brittany Bell so enjoyed making delicious and highly decorated Christmas...
New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
KWQC
East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind discharged from hospital
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Sergeant William Lind was discharged from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Wednesday, according to police. Sgt. Lind was transported to a residential rehabilitation facility in the Quad City Area. In a media release, police said this is a big milestone...
KWQC
Trending 2022 holiday fashions
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part spring fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent. Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as six of her beautiful models (Mary, Connie, Hope, Mandy, Pam, and Stephanie ) show off clothing from three local boutiques and department stores. The fashion choices truly highlight many of the current dominating trends appropriate for at-home, work, or party holiday gatherings.
Camanche in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination
A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has been producing and […] The post Camanche in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine to hold public meeting for police chief finalists
The city of Muscatine will host a public meeting Thursday (Nov. 17) for citizens to visit with the six candidates for Muscatine Chief of Police. The event will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center. Current Muscatine Police Chief...
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
KWQC
Grandview-Sampson intersection open to traffic in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Grandview Avenue intersection with South Houser and Sampson streets in Muscatine is now open to traffic. The barricades were removed Wednesdya morning by prime contractor Heuer Construction after the completion of landscaping and utility work, city officials said in a media release. Opening the intersection...
KWQC
Scott County ballot recount continues Thursday
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The administrative recount in Scott County will continue with a ballot hand count at 8 a.m. Thursday, Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said. “We will continue the process to ensure every legal ballot is counted,” she said in a media release. The recount began...
KWQC
Moline considering ‘Accessory Dwelling Unit’ ordinance
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is taking up an ordinance that could allow homeowners to build or convert an additional living space on their property. Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs are more commonly known as cottage homes, granny flats or in-law quarters. An example would be a garage or basement converted into another living space that is independent of the main dwelling.
It’s Illegal To Have A Snowball Fight In These Davenport Areas
The 2022-23 snowy season is here but you can't just have a snowball fight anywhere you want. I love snowball fights. They freeze my gloves solid but it's satisfying to pelt your friend or family member with a big ball of frozen slush water pellets. Now that measurable snow has arrived in the QCA, we're coming into the season of viable snowball fight weather.
Creepy Reason Why Many Go to a Burlington Hill and Say “Lucinda”
Do you believe in ghosts? Your answer to that question will likely determine whether you are willing to go to a Burlington, Iowa hill and say "Lucinda" 3 times to see what happens. The legend is based upon some bluffs along Stony Hollow Road just north of Burlington, Iowa. As...
Comments / 0