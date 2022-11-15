ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Million dollar Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is going to get bigger after no one was able to claim the massive $1.6 billion Powerball Saturday night, but there are a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, two tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Will the Powerball jackpot reach $2 billion? It’s on its way

There was no winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, so the estimated jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion. Will the jackpot reach $2 billion before the drawing? It’s possible as more people buy tickets to win the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Stay tuned. The cash option...
VIRGINIA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Ram on the Lam in East Fishkill, New York

It is not unusual to hear about a farm animal wandering around the Hudson Valley. Stray cows, a runaway pig or two, and just a week or so back there was a horse on Route 302 in Pine Bush. Farm animals like our dogs and cats sometimes wander away from home on an adventure. After all, the grass is always greener, right? Yeah, I went there.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Why You Might See Thanksgiving Pizza at Local Pizza Places

New Yorkers take their pizza very seriously. They can be very particular when it comes to toppings. I'm from the Midwest and where I grew up, Hawaiian pizza was very common. When I moved to the east coast I started getting criticized for asking for pineapple on my pizza. I endured all of that bullying only for people to start asking for cranberries and mashed potatoes on their pie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Study: Have Residents Living in New York State Gotten Fatter?

It's no secret, obesity is a big problem in the United States. According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 adults in America aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese. According to a report from the Physical Activity Council, 72.2 million Americans aged 6 and older were completely inactive in 2021.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy