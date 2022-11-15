New Yorkers take their pizza very seriously. They can be very particular when it comes to toppings. I'm from the Midwest and where I grew up, Hawaiian pizza was very common. When I moved to the east coast I started getting criticized for asking for pineapple on my pizza. I endured all of that bullying only for people to start asking for cranberries and mashed potatoes on their pie.

