Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Tight End Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 11
Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL tight end rankings for Week 11.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 11
Your Week 11 waiver wire pickups are the most important of the year to date, as your teams pick up the finishing touches for your playoff run – or look to take their final shot at earning a postseason spot. Bye weeks are still forcing rosters into tough spots, but we have you covered.
Insider: Why Colts QBs coach Scott Milanovich turned down play-calling opportunity
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich turned down the opportunity to call plays in the wake of Frank Reich’s firing last week. Milanovich seemed like a natural fit, given that he has extensive prior play-calling experience in the NFL and spent five games as Jacksonville’s primary play-caller on an interim basis at the end of the 2018 season. ...
Fantasy football: Should you start any Rams WRs with Cooper Kupp out?
The Rams won’t have Cooper Kupp for the next four weeks after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, which will land him on injured reserve. He’s been their best offensive player and really the only one who’s produced consistently this year, so this is a massive loss for the Rams.
