Bryan, TX

wtaw.com

Six Weeks Into The New Fiscal Year, The College Station City Council Approves Its First Budget Amendment

Six weeks into the city of College Station’s new fiscal year, the city council approves the first amendment to its annual budget. Fiscal services director Mary Ellen Leonard says almost half of the $26 million dollar adjustment, almost $12 million, is to have the money to pay for 23 vehicles that were pre-ordered as far back as two years but have not arrived.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Get Their First Look At Possible Campus Boundary Changes

Bryan school board members get their first look at possible campus boundary changes during Monday night’s meeting. Associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra stressed more changes will be coming as more meetings are held with focus groups. Board members were told that more than 800 parents, community members, and staff members...
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Falls County could lose ambulance service

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The clock is ticking in Falls County. As it stands, after Dec. 31, the county will no longer have ambulance services. “In seven weeks, we will have no ambulance,” said Candace Grams with the Reagan Volunteer Fire Department. “We, as first-responders, cannot transport anybody on our volunteer fire trucks, we are limited to what we can do but sit there and watch them.”
FALLS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate

The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Huntsville residents concerned over possible censorship at city library

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Some Huntsville residents are worried about a disconnect between city leaders and the city library surrounding what books and displays the library can have. In late September a “Read With Pride” display was quickly taken down, along with all other displays in the library. The City...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan-College Station Chamber Of Commerce Holds Its Annual Banquet

The Bryan-College Station chamber of commerce held its annual banquet Monday night. The banquet is when the chamber announces the recipient of the Chamber’s ambassador of the year. Christina Hultquist is with Home2 Suites and Aimbridge Hospitality. The chamber’s volunteer of the year is Pat Baker with Cotton Global...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Former detention officer charged with relationship with inmate

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A former detention officer has been taken into custody as a result of her participation in an intimate relationship with a person in custody. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said Tammy Shannon was taken into custody Wednesday morning for Violations of the Civil Rights of Person in Custody – a third-degree felony.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed pursuit that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. Blaze Barron,18, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on Highway 6. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street. According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m. Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
BRYAN, TX

