Six Weeks Into The New Fiscal Year, The College Station City Council Approves Its First Budget Amendment
Six weeks into the city of College Station’s new fiscal year, the city council approves the first amendment to its annual budget. Fiscal services director Mary Ellen Leonard says almost half of the $26 million dollar adjustment, almost $12 million, is to have the money to pay for 23 vehicles that were pre-ordered as far back as two years but have not arrived.
Bryan ISD School Board Get Their First Look At Possible Campus Boundary Changes
Bryan school board members get their first look at possible campus boundary changes during Monday night’s meeting. Associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra stressed more changes will be coming as more meetings are held with focus groups. Board members were told that more than 800 parents, community members, and staff members...
College Station City Council Majority Still Interested In A New Recreation Center
A majority of College Station city council members continues to be interested in a new recreation center. That follows a discussion during last Thursday’s meeting where there was no opposition to the request by city manager Bryan Woods to pursue requests for qualifications for preliminary programming, design, and budgeting.
First Change In 25 Years Of An Interlocal Agreement Between The College Station And Bryan Fire Departments
For the first time in 25 years, there is a change in the interlocal agreement between the College Station and Bryan fire departments. The College Station city council approved a change at its November 10 meeting without public discussion which will reduce the number of CSFD ambulance trips into Bryan.
Fire departments in Conroe, Montgomery battle growth demands
Caney Creek Fire and Rescue announced the opening of Station No. 81 at 16723 FM 2090 on Aug. 19. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Fire departments across Conroe and Montgomery are reporting concerns as their number of stations and populations served increase. Each department said the main struggle is staffing. Mike Legoudes...
Falls County could lose ambulance service
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The clock is ticking in Falls County. As it stands, after Dec. 31, the county will no longer have ambulance services. “In seven weeks, we will have no ambulance,” said Candace Grams with the Reagan Volunteer Fire Department. “We, as first-responders, cannot transport anybody on our volunteer fire trucks, we are limited to what we can do but sit there and watch them.”
Bryan City Council Holding A Special Meeting To Consider Adding Another Entertainment Center At Midtown Park
The Bryan council is holding a special meeting Monday at 5:30, in part to consider approving a third public-private partnership project at Midtown Park. The proposal calls for creating a $26 million dollar movie, bowling, and recreation complex. The 30 year ground lease is with the company running the Queen...
Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate
The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at...
Huntsville residents concerned over possible censorship at city library
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Some Huntsville residents are worried about a disconnect between city leaders and the city library surrounding what books and displays the library can have. In late September a “Read With Pride” display was quickly taken down, along with all other displays in the library. The City...
Bryan-College Station Chamber Of Commerce Holds Its Annual Banquet
The Bryan-College Station chamber of commerce held its annual banquet Monday night. The banquet is when the chamber announces the recipient of the Chamber’s ambassador of the year. Christina Hultquist is with Home2 Suites and Aimbridge Hospitality. The chamber’s volunteer of the year is Pat Baker with Cotton Global...
An Out Of State Tag “That Looked Odd” Leads To An Arrest For Stealing Catalytic Converters
An off duty peace officer contacting a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night about seeing a car with an out of state tag “that looked odd”, led to the arrest of a Houston man on charges of stealing two catalytic converters. One of the converters was cut...
Former detention officer charged with relationship with inmate
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A former detention officer has been taken into custody as a result of her participation in an intimate relationship with a person in custody. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said Tammy Shannon was taken into custody Wednesday morning for Violations of the Civil Rights of Person in Custody – a third-degree felony.
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed pursuit that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. Blaze Barron,18, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on Highway 6. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.
DPS Involved In A High Speed Chase In North Bryan Results In A Crash Then An Arrest
A DPS trooper who clocks a car going 107 miles per hour on the freeway in north Bryan on Tuesday gets involved in a chase that ends with both vehicles crashing. After exiting the freeway at Tabor Road, the car…quoting the arrest report…”recklessly blew through multiple intersections while traveling at a high rate of speed.”
College Station Police Involved In A High Speed Chase With A Stolen Pickup That Ends In Navasota
A College Station police officer spots at 3:30 Monday morning, a pickup on the freeway near Fitch that turns out to be stolen. That leads to a chase at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour that ends in Navasota. According to the CSPD arrest report, the stolen truck...
Weekend Standoff Involving The College Station Police Department’s SWAT And Hostage Negotiations Teams
College Station police responding to a weekend domestic violence incident resulted in bringing out the SWAT and hostage negotiation teams. Residents of the Southgate Village apartments were displaced and a road was closed Saturday for more than three hours before a Bryan man who had barricaded himself was arrested. 25...
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street. According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m. Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
