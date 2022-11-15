Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (ankle) questionable Friday for Celtics
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is questionable for Friday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Smart was ruled out Wednesday after being listed as probable, so hopefully the Celtics provide an update after the Friday morning shootaround. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is set to return from a four-game absence and will help fill the void if needed. Derrick White will likely draw another start if Smart is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (illness) questionable Friday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (illness) is questionable for Friday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Allen has apparently recovered from the ankle issue that sidelined him the past two games, but now he's dealing with an illness. Lamar Stevens started the past two games while Evan Mobley filled in at center. Expect the same on Friday if Allen is absent again.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) upgraded, questionable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is questionable to play Friday versus the Detroit Pistons. James is trending toward playing after missing the past two games and three of the last four. Wenyen Gabriel will likely move back to the second unit once James is cleared and there will be fewer opportunities for Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
Lakers getting much-needed Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant boost vs. Pistons
Reinforcements are on the way for the Los Angeles Lakers. According to head coach Darvin Ham — confirming expectations over the past week — point guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant will make their 2022-23 debuts on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Schroder...
Yardbarker
The Chicago Bulls need to improve their rebounding if they want to win more games
The Chicago Bulls are off to a disappointing start, losing eight of their first 14 games, including their last two. The Bulls have to do a much better job rebounding, or they might have a hard time making the playoffs. The good news is that there’s still plenty of basketball left and they can turn the season around.
numberfire.com
Cory Joseph (hip) available Thursday for Pistons
Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph (hip) is available to play Thursday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Joseph will likely return to a bench role after missing Tuesday's contest. Killian Hayes replaced Joseph in the starting lineup prior to Joseph's hip injury. numberFire's models project Joseph for 12.3 minutes and...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Pat Connaughton (calf) remaining out Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Pat Connaughton (calf) is out for Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Connaughton was listed as probable ahead of Wednesday's game and seemed ready to make his season debut, but now he's back to being ruled out more than 24 hours ahead of tip-off. Jordan Nwora and Grayson Allen (ankle, probable) will lose some playing time when Connaughton is cleared.
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Friday against the Washington Wizards. Bam Adebayo (knee, questionable) was out Wednesday, but Nikola Jovic replaced him in the starting lineup and Dedmon only played 16 minutes off the bench. The plantar fasciitis in his left foot will likely limit Dedmon again on Friday even if Adebayo is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Dean Wade (knee) doubtful for Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Dean Wade (knee) is doubtful to play Friday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Wade will pick up a fourth straight absence while Lamar Stevens and Kevin Love continue to play more minutes. Jarrett Allen is questionable with an illness after missing the past two contests with an ankle injury.
numberfire.com
76ers' Matisse Thybulle (ankle) not on injury report
Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is not on the injury report for Friday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Thybulle missed multiple practices this week with an ankle injury, but he's apparently fine for Friday's matchup with Milwaukee. Thybulle played between 27-30 minutes the past two games and he had season-bests last game with 6 boards and 5 steals, but he's only averaging 13.0 minutes overall.
numberfire.com
JaVale McGee (neck) probable Friday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (neck) is probable to play on Friday against the Denver Nuggets. McGee missed the last three games. He's only averaging 9.4 minutes per game this season, but McGee's return will still cost Dwight Powell some playing time. McGee is being efficient with his limited opportunities...
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable Friday for Heat
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play Friday against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo sat out Wednesday and Nikola Jovic entered an NBA lineup for the first time. Dewayne Dedmon played 16 minutes off the bench while still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The Heat might roll with the same approach on Friday is Adebayo is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Dennis Schroder (thumb) to make season debut Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder (thumb) will make his season debut Friday against the Detroit Pistons, per head coach Darvin Ham. Ham said Schroder will see some playing time after missing the first 13 games of the season while recovering from thumb surgery. The Lakers will limit Schroder at first, but he's expected to be a significant part of the rotation. Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, and Austin Reaves will have fewer minutes available moving forward.
Yardbarker
Duncan Robinson Linked to the Chicago Bulls?
In a report by Thomas Darron of Heavy Sports, an Eastern Conference executive mentioned a couple of trade targets the Chicago Bulls could be interested in. One of those names is Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson. Robinson is playing the least amount of minutes per game since his rookie season....
numberfire.com
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin (knee) questionable for Friday
Washington Wizards point guard Jordan Goodwin (left knee soreness) is questionable to play Friday versus the Miami Heat. Goodwin made an early exit from Wednesday's game, but it only appears to have been a minor issue. He's averaging 24.6 minutes over his past five healthy games. Monte Morris will be asked to play more minutes on Friday if Goodwin is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) available on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As expected, Antetokounmpo is available and will play against Cleveland on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.7 minutes against the Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo's Wednesday projection includes 30.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 56.7...
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (calf) added to Spurs' injury report Thursday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (left calf tightness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Sacramento Kings. McDermott and Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness) are both late additions to the injury report ahead of Thursday's tip-off. If McDermott misses the game, there should be more minutes available for Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Keita Bates-Diop, and Isaiah Roby.
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
Comments / 0