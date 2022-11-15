Read full article on original website
Fired College Football Head Coach Has Filed Lawsuit
Former Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich filed a lawsuit after getting fired last year for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, Rolovich is suing the university, athletic director Pat Chun, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. The 32-page lawsuit claims discrimination against religion, a breach of contract, and violations of his First and 14th Amendment rights.
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
saturdaytradition.com
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
247Sports
Gus Malzahn weighs in on state of Auburn, Cadillac Williams
Gus Malzahn keeps tabs on his former program at Auburn even though he is at UCF, as his former assistant Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to their first win in his interim tenure. With Auburn firing Malzahn’s successor Bryan Harsin in the middle of Year 2, je was going to be asked about things on The Plains at some point. Speaking with Chris Vannini of The Athletic regarding a story around UCF, Malzahn was asked about the current state of things at Auburn, as the Tigers.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure
Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
Mike Gundy thinks he'd be Oklahoma football's head coach if he kept verbal commitment to Sooners as player
Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy made a name for himself as the Cowboys' quarterback decades ago before ultimately becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2005. But what if Gundy had gone to in-state rival Oklahoma as a player? Gundy was once committed to the Sooners under Barry Switzer before ultimately taking his talents to Stillwater. And in a world where he didn't change destinations, Gundy thinks he'd probably be the head coach in Norman.
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
Ohio State's Ryan Day would be 'shocked' if Buckeyes don't get running backs back this weekend
Ohio State’s running back room has gone from a place of strength in the preseason and into the season to facing some questions as the Buckeyes hit the stretch run. Throughout much of the year, the Buckeye running backs have battled injuries and that reached a climax on Saturday.
Mickey Joseph updates status in Nebraska coaching search
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph updates what he knows in the Huskers' ongoing coaching search.
247Sports
Jaxson Dart's mother not happy with Alabama's treatment of Ole Miss QB, Lane Kiffin says
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's mother called Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and complained following Saturday's 30-24 loss to Alabama after her son was decked several times by the Crimson Tide's defense, Kiffin told reporters Monday. Dart's mother was angered by the facemask penalty in the second half after Alabama's Dallas Turner twisted the quarterback's helmet in a vicious manner resulting in a personal foul whistle, as Inside The Rebels noted.
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
Georgia football: 5-star Sameul M'Pemba sets commitment date, finalists
One of Georgia's top remaining targets for the 2023 cycle has set his announcement date and named his finalists. IMG Academy five-star Samuel M'Pemba posted Monday afternoon on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, Florida, Miami, and Georgia, and he plans to reveal his college decision on Dec. 4. The St. Louis native is considered the nation's No. 29 overall prospect, No. 4 edge defender, and No. 8 overall recruit in Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3.5, 250-pound played mostly wide receiver and tight end as a junior but will make his mark on defense at the next level.
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
Daniel Harris de-commits from Georgia football
Georgia is back down to 20 commitments. Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris de-committed from Georgia on Monday. Penn State is the program with momentum in his recruitment after hosting him on an official visit on June 24, but Georgia will continue to recruit Harris to potentially get him back in the class. Harris initially committed to Georgia on July 1 after also taking official visits to Michigan (June 3), Ohio State (June 10), and Georgia (June 17). The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect is considered the nation's No. 154 overall prospect, No. 18 cornerback, and No. 37 overall recruit in the state of Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Cincinnati latest offer for 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr.
Cincinnati West Clermont freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is one of the early notable Class of 2026 prospects in the Midwest. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Henry has nine scholarship offers already. The in-state Cincinnati Bearcats are the latest. They offered after he visited on Friday. "I thought that UC was...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State got a second swipe at a top-5 team in as many games, and this time the Spartans didn’t miss. After letting a double-digit lead fizzle out in last Friday’s loss to No. 2 Gonzaga, MSU was the better team down the stretch Tuesday night against No. 4 Kentucky.
Tom Izzo offers considerate comment after beating Kentucky
Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans pulled off a nice win over Kentucky on Tuesday night, and he offered a considerate comment about his opponent afterwards. The Spartans beat the Wildcats 86-77 in double overtime, taking advantage after Oscar Tshiebwe fouling out in the first OT. Tshiebwe was making his season debut and came off the bench in the game.
247Sports
