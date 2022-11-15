Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
signalscv.com
SCCS football falls short of playoff upset
Cardinals fall to No. 3 Coast Union, 28-26, in rematch in Div. 2 quarterfinals. Santa Clarita Christian School football (7-4) came that close to upsetting one of the top eight-man teams in the CIF-Southern Section, but the No. 3 Coast Union Broncos (9-2) won the Division 2 quarterfinal matchup, 28-26, at home on Friday.
After School Satanic Club to be held at Golden Hills Elementary School
The Satanic Temple and Reason Alliance will be holding an after-school club dedicated to science and community projects at Golden Hills Elementary School beginning December 5th.
Multiple vehicle collision on Hwy 101 near Carrillo
Multiple car collision stopped lanes on Hwy 101. The post Multiple vehicle collision on Hwy 101 near Carrillo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Unsupervised 8-year-old walks off the campus of a Bakersfield elementary school
Jessica Bejarano wants to know how her son with autism, who is supposed to have an aide with him at all times, got off the campus of MLK Elementary in Bakersfield.
Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week
Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend.
Free Thanksgiving Day meal drives, giveaways start
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving. Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date. Wednesday, Nov. 16 CAPK […]
signalscv.com
Laurene Weste | ‘Tis the Season for Light Up Main Street
Traditions in Santa Clarita are one of the many aspects that make our city so special. From our annual events to the unique history we have preserved over the years, we are proud of the traditions we hold so dear. With the holidays beginning, there is one yearly event that is especially meaningful to our community. Light Up Main Street has been the unofficial kickoff to the season for our city and community members for many years.
signalscv.com
Fostering Youth Independence wins Aging Out Institute award
Fostering Youth Independence has been named one of eight winners of the 2022 Aging Out Institute Awards Program for its strategies supporting youth after they age out of foster care. The Aging Out Institute Awards Program celebrates the positive impact and influence of organizations that work with youth who age...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit Bakersfield on tour
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, Sanio's official mobile Hello Kitty food spot, will stop by Bakersfield on Saturday, November 19th. The stop is a part of its 2022 tour of the United States.
signalscv.com
‘Light Up Main Street’ to kick off holiday season
When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a winter wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa? If so, then you’re in luck: The city of Santa Clarita is welcoming the community to Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
theavtimes.com
Driver killed in Palmdale head-on collision ID’d
PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the driver who died in a head-on collision in Palmdale Saturday evening. He was 35-year-old Emmanuel Francisco of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal two-vehicle crash happened around 6:46 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on 40th Street East just...
Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
2 teens arrested following carjacking, car chase in Bakersfield
Two teenage boys were arrested on Monday night, November 14th, following a carjacking that led to a car chase that began in East Bakersfield and damaged multiple vehicles in Southwest Bakersfield.
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
KGET 17
Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
vidanewspaper.com
Fatal Collision Involving Pickup Truck and Motorcyclist
On November 14, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call for service of an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Oxnard Boulevard and Palm Drive. Upon arrival, officers located motorcycle rider Armando Juanillo lying in the roadway. Juanillo was a young...
kclu.org
A Holiday tradition is coming back to Ventura County
Seasonal train rides operated by the long-time operator of the 30-mile Fillmore and Western railway in Ventura County ceased operations last year. The new owners, Sierra Northern Railway, have resurrected one holiday tradition in the county already. The Holiday Toy Drive Train. A non-passenger service which collects gift donations. Although...
signalscv.com
The Sanctuary Church opens its doors for Operation Christmas Child
Volunteers quickly scurried and began to get ready for the arrival of another batch of shoeboxes, all in response to Operation Christmas Child Santa Clarita Valley area coordinator Bob Dobes cupping his hands and yelling, “We have a delivery!”. This shoebox isn’t a delivery for himself, but a delivery...
signalscv.com
COC’s issuance of Measure E bonds yields $70 million
Funds intended to upgrade, expand campus facilities. Officials from the Santa Clarita Community College District, which encompasses College of the Canyons, announced that its third bond issuance under Measure E, sold in late October, yielded $70 million for the purpose of building out the Canyon Country campus and upgrading the Valencia campus.
Comments / 0