Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Related
signalscv.com
Trinity boys win season opener, 70-49 over Frazier Mountain
Trinity boys’ basketball (1-0) came away with a 70-49 win in its season opener against the hosting Frazier Mountain (0-1) on Monday. The Knights were led by senior point guard Gabe Chavez, who poured in 25 points and five assists. Trinity head coach Daniel Hebert couldn’t have asked for...
Lancaster, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Lancaster. The Littlerock High School basketball team will have a game with Paraclete High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. The Littlerock High School basketball team will have a game with Paraclete High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC is the first school ever to sign the number one recruit in men’s and women’s basketball in the same year
Top-ranked point guard Isaiah Collier announced his commitment to USC men’s basketball on his Instagram Live Wednesday morning alongside ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, capping an already a good week for USC basketball fans. Collier, the number one ranked recruit in the 2023 class according to recruiting analysts 24/7 Sports,...
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
Retired fire captain sues for attorneys' fees in Bryant photo suit
A retired Los Angeles County fire captain who testified during the federal trial of Vanessa Bryant’s civil suit against the county is suing the same government entity, saying he was ordered to take pictures of the helicopter crash scene.
signalscv.com
Annual Holiday Home Tour and Preview Gala set for last week of November
Celebrating its 42nd year, the annual Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays. The annual Gala is Friday, Dec. 2, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, and there will be a special VIP preview on Nov. 30. This year, holiday home design enthusiasts will virtually showcase three decorated...
Antelope Valley Press
Deputies: Active shooter call was hoax
LANCASTER — A student in a seventh- and eighth-grade classroom at New Vista Middle School in the Lancaster School District used a school phone to call 911 and place a false report of an active shooter on the campus. The call went out about 11:50 a.m., Tuesday, a little...
nomadlawyer.org
Lancaster: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lancaster, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster California. There are several activities to keep the whole family entertained in Lancaster. Many parks offer activities for children, while others provide athletic facilities. Skytower Park, Tierra Bonita Park, and American Heroes Park are just some of the many public parks that are available in Lancaster.
signalscv.com
Fostering Youth Independence wins Aging Out Institute award
Fostering Youth Independence has been named one of eight winners of the 2022 Aging Out Institute Awards Program for its strategies supporting youth after they age out of foster care. The Aging Out Institute Awards Program celebrates the positive impact and influence of organizations that work with youth who age...
Rolling Loud music festival in Inglewood announces headliners
Headliners for Rolling Loud, the “world’s largest hip-hop festival,” have been announced for the much-anticipated 2023 festival in Inglewood this spring. The three-day event will be taking over Hollywood Park on the grounds next to SoFi Stadium from March 3-5 in 2023. Headliners announced for the fest include Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti with […]
Eater
Howlin’ Ray’s Pasadena Is Already the Most Scorching-Hot Opening of the Year
Remember 2016, when Nashville-style hot chicken was still fairly hard to find in Los Angeles? Locals sampled the regional dish by way of an occasional pop-up by Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince, and by visiting the Howlin’ Ray’s truck, which launched in 2015. Fast-forward to 2022. Google “hot...
laloyolan.com
Meals under $10 for the hungry college student: Earle’s on Crenshaw
There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
Rapper arrested on attempted murder charges
A Los Angeles-based rapper was arrested in Las Vegas earlier this week for a shooting that occurred near Town Square last month. Metro Police says that 25-year-old Johnathan Porter was arrested on Monday.
sgvcitywatch.com
Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora
GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lancaster, CA
Lancaster offers a thrilling adventure full of tradition and natural charm in Los Angeles County, California. This city is a fresh burst of color within the Antelope Valley of the Mojave Desert. Before becoming famous for its expansive display of poppies during spring, Lancaster was once a railroad city. It...
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
The eccentric a.m. eatery is gearing up to take over Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille on the open and airy corner of 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue
Body of Simi Valley Woman Found in Antelope Valley
The body of a woman who police say vanished from her apartment in Simi Valley has been found in a remote area of the Antelope Valley, and police Monday say her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her death.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
2urbangirls.com
4 Inglewood single-family homes under $850,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – With interest rates up and over 7% the cost of owning a home continues to be out of reach for some first-time homebuyers. If you’re willing to spend between $4,000 and $5,500 per month, we found four homes in the desirable Morningside Park area of Inglewood that are worth a look.
signalscv.com
Fourth northbound I-5 lane added in time for holiday traffic
The fourth lane on northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic reopened early Tuesday morning, Caltrans District 7 tweeted a few hours after. The Route Fire, which started on Aug. 31, had caused damage to the retaining walls that support the roadway, and it left only two northbound lanes open. In mid-September, Caltrans paved the left shoulder to serve as a third northbound lane.
Comments / 0