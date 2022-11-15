ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva concedes in re-election bid

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbyH1_0jC61v3m00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva conceded defeat in his re-election bid on Tuesday.

Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna will become the new sheriff.

"I want to wish the incoming sheriff well," Villanueva said during Tuesday’s press conference. "I want him to succeed for a simple reason -- the safety of the community depends on him succeeding. The welfare of every single person in the department depends on him succeeding.”

Luna maintained a lead over Villanueva as the county continued to update the ballots. As of Monday, Luna had 987,730 votes, and Villanueva had 662,893 votes.

During the press conference, Villanueva blamed his loss on “false narratives” and claimed he was a victim of a “weaponized political machine.”

City News Service contributed to this report.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Hydee Feldstein Soto declares victory in LA City Attorney race

Hydee Feldstein Soto is set to become Los Angeles’ first female and first Latina city attorney after declaring victory Wednesday. Feldstein Soto was ahead of her opponent, Faisal Gill, by more than 85,000 votes in Wednesday’s update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, holding a 57% to 43% advantage. Feldstein Soto, who practices finance law, will replace termed-out City Attorney Mike Feuer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy