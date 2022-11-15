Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Suspect charged in chain of robberies has bond set, back in court after Thanksgiving
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Bond has been set for the Illinois man charged with 11 felonies in a string of armed robberies in Woodbury County over the last six weeks. Kevon Spratt's bond was set at $300,000 by a Woodbury County judge at a hearing Wednesday, Nov. 16. A...
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
siouxlandnews.com
Drive Safe Iowa already pushing upcoming legislature for updated distracted driving law
CORALVILLE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The election was only a week ago and results haven't yet been finalized, but one group in Iowa is wasting no time pushing for legislative change in this upcoming session. "We've been talking to both candidates and those that got elected and...
siouxlandnews.com
Snow is still in the forecast for the tri-state
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Below zero wind chills are sweeping over Siouxland this Wednesday morning. Patches of ice and covered roads will be an occasional hazard as winter weather continues to pass. Blowing snow will be seen by some as wind gusts of 30 mph will continue to drop...
kicdam.com
Man With Ties to Jackson Wanted In Connection to Chicago Bus Station Shooting
Jackson, Mn (KICD)—Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are asking for public assistance in locating a man with last known to have been living in Jackson who is wanted in connection to an October shooting at a Chicago bus station that left a man dead. Police believe 26-year-old Rodnee Miller is...
Is Turning Your Car Around to Avoid a DUI Checkpoint Illegal in Illinois?
Thanksgiving, and more importantly, Black Wednesday, the biggest bar night of the year, are almost here and local enforcement will be hitting the streets soon to hunt for impaired drivers. I'm assuming most of us will be partaking in holiday spirits with family and friends over the next week and...
Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City firefighters union gives back to local non-profits for holiday season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's local firefighter's union is spreading some holiday cheer. The union donated a total of $5,000 to several local non-profit groups including The Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Noah's Hope Animal Rescue, The Gospel Mission and the Food Bank of Siouxland. "Everyone chips in...
New Study: $40 Stipend Draws Substitute Teachers into Hard-to-Staff Schools
Even before the pandemic and the culture wars swept through public education, nearly 600,000 substitute teachers covered more than 30 million teacher absences a year — a larger share of the labor market than taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers combined. But they weren’t enough. An estimated one out of every five requests for substitutes typically […]
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T Act
People say violent crime isn't on the rise. Don't tell the Chicago Police Department and Illinois State Police after this early morning chase. As reported by news outlets, including ABC 7, Sometime after 2:38 a.m. this morning, Illinois State Troopers responded to assist with a Chicago Police pursuit.
siouxlandnews.com
Gov. Reynolds to be next Chair of the Republican Governors' Association
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be the Chair of the Republican Governors' Association for next year. Governor Reynolds was unanimously elected to the post at the end of this year's governor's conference in Orlando, Florida. The Governor was the organization's vice-chair this year, under outgoing Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. The...
fox32chicago.com
Gun found at high school on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A gun was found at Mansueto High School on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school, 2911 W 47th St., around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said. The school was placed on lockdown during the search, police said. A short...
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
fox32chicago.com
West Englewood 'Peace Campus' damaged in shooting
CHICAGO - Even in a place designed for peace, violence can invade. Michelle Rashad — the Executive Director of "Imagine Englewood If" — says bullets broke a basketball backboard, they became lodged in a window frame, and they hit a neighbor's house last month. All of it happened on the nonprofit's Peace Campus in West Englewood.
northmontthunder.com
Chicago Drive-by Shooting
At least 14 people, including 3 children were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday, Halloween night in Chicago where people were gathered for a vigil. Investigators have still not found the shooters. The vigil was unrelated to the shooting, Police said in regards to the motive of the shooting. Ten...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with Near West Side fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of another man on the Lower West Side Monday. Abel Zepeda-Lopez, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police said Zepeda-Lopez was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the 2200 block of...
Leader of violent West Side gang faces mandatory life sentence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Chicago man with leading a street gang that murdered rivals and violently protected its drug dealing operation on the city's West Side.Donald Lee, 40, was convicted after a two-month trial in U.S. District Court. Lee was the leader of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang, and was convicted of racketeering, conspiracy, gun, and drug charges.Lee faces a mandatory life sentence in federal prison.Also convicted Tuesday was Torance Benson, 30, a member of the same gang. He was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and gun charges. He...
Chicago police investigating violent assault in Near West Side McDonald's
Chicago police are investigating a violent assault that took place inside a McDonald's on the Near West Side.
Google reaches $391.5M settlement with Illinois, other states over location tracking
HARTFORD, Ct (WTVO) — Google has reached a $391.5 million settlement with Illinois and 39 other states over claims that it tracked users’ location without their knowledge. The state’s attorneys who filed the lawsuit called it the largest U.S. internet privacy settlement in history. “This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in […]
