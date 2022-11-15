ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Snow is still in the forecast for the tri-state

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Below zero wind chills are sweeping over Siouxland this Wednesday morning. Patches of ice and covered roads will be an occasional hazard as winter weather continues to pass. Blowing snow will be seen by some as wind gusts of 30 mph will continue to drop...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Chicago

Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
CHICAGO, IL
The 74

New Study: $40 Stipend Draws Substitute Teachers into Hard-to-Staff Schools

Even before the pandemic and the culture wars swept through public education, nearly 600,000 substitute teachers covered more than 30 million teacher absences a year — a larger share of the labor market than taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers combined. But they weren’t enough. An estimated one out of every five requests for substitutes typically […]
CHICAGO, IL
siouxlandnews.com

Gov. Reynolds to be next Chair of the Republican Governors' Association

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be the Chair of the Republican Governors' Association for next year. Governor Reynolds was unanimously elected to the post at the end of this year's governor's conference in Orlando, Florida. The Governor was the organization's vice-chair this year, under outgoing Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. The...
IOWA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Gun found at high school on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A gun was found at Mansueto High School on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school, 2911 W 47th St., around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said. The school was placed on lockdown during the search, police said. A short...
CHICAGO, IL
siouxlandnews.com

Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash

BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
BURBANK, SD
fox32chicago.com

West Englewood 'Peace Campus' damaged in shooting

CHICAGO - Even in a place designed for peace, violence can invade. Michelle Rashad — the Executive Director of "Imagine Englewood If" — says bullets broke a basketball backboard, they became lodged in a window frame, and they hit a neighbor's house last month. All of it happened on the nonprofit's Peace Campus in West Englewood.
CHICAGO, IL
northmontthunder.com

Chicago Drive-by Shooting

At least 14 people, including 3 children were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday, Halloween night in Chicago where people were gathered for a vigil. Investigators have still not found the shooters. The vigil was unrelated to the shooting, Police said in regards to the motive of the shooting. Ten...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with Near West Side fatal shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of another man on the Lower West Side Monday. Abel Zepeda-Lopez, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police said Zepeda-Lopez was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the 2200 block of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Leader of violent West Side gang faces mandatory life sentence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Chicago man with leading a street gang that murdered rivals and violently protected its drug dealing operation on the city's West Side.Donald Lee, 40, was convicted after a two-month trial in U.S. District Court. Lee was the leader of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang, and was convicted of racketeering, conspiracy, gun, and drug charges.Lee faces a mandatory life sentence in federal prison.Also convicted Tuesday was Torance Benson, 30, a member of the same gang. He was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and gun charges. He...
CHICAGO, IL

