Jasper Police are investigating reports of gunshots being fired on the north side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Bowie Street shortly after 3:00 on Wednesday afternoon when it was reported that several shots were heard. However, upon their arrival officers were unable to find any sign of a gun or a shooter, but they did find several shell casings, indicating that a fun had been fired. Meanwhile, who fired the gun or why is still a mystery.

5 HOURS AGO