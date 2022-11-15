Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Game Warden cites three young deer hunters who crash after homeowner chases them
JASPER COUNTY — A game warden issued citations to three deer hunters after they crashed while a homeowner was chasing them, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS. According to Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Justin Eddins, the three were on a road when they...
kjas.com
Shots fired on the north side of town
Jasper Police are investigating reports of gunshots being fired on the north side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Bowie Street shortly after 3:00 on Wednesday afternoon when it was reported that several shots were heard. However, upon their arrival officers were unable to find any sign of a gun or a shooter, but they did find several shell casings, indicating that a fun had been fired. Meanwhile, who fired the gun or why is still a mystery.
kjas.com
Jasper Police are investigating reports of gunshots being fired on the north side of town.
12newsnow.com
I.C.Y.M.I | Police release name of man shot, killed at Orange apartment complex Friday
Prosecution has rested in the trial of a Port Arthur man accused of murder. A driver was injured after crashing into a Beaumont apartment complex.
kjas.com
Man involved in pursuit now charged
A man who Jasper Police say led them in a late Tuesday morning vehicle and foot pursuit has now been charged. According to Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall, it began with a routine traffic stop of an older model Cadillac sedan on Bulldog Avenue in front of Rayburn Healthcare & Rehab. Hall said the driver, 35-year-old Christopher Kelly, of Kirbyville, took off in the car fleeing from the officer.
12newsnow.com
50 Beaumont Police Department vehicles to receive upgraded license plate readers
This equipment can scan for outstanding citations and even warrants. These cameras will alert officers on the streets in real time.
Driver who crashed into Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday had reported "medical condition"
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person was injured as a vehicle crashed into a Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Regent 1 Apartments located at 1715 Maime Street. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News the driver has a "medical condition." It is unclear what...
kogt.com
OPD Identifies Shooting Victim
On Friday, November 11, 2022, Officers were dispatched to the area of Cove Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a black male with a gunshot wound. The victim of the shooting was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton. The 42-year-old black male victim was identified as Richard James Williams. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this incident.
Autopsy reveals Beaumont mom died of manual strangulation, blunt force trauma to the head
BEAUMONT, Texas — An autopsy report has revealed the way in which a beloved Beaumont mother died after being allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend. On Friday, November 4, 2022, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5 a.m. in Beaumont.
kjas.com
The Annual Lakes Area Cruisers Car Show is this weekend
The members of the Lakes Area Cruisers, a group of car and hot rod enthusiasts here in the Jasper Area are getting ready for the annual car show and rod run to take place this weekend. The show, which will be held at the Super 8 Motel on Highway 96...
12newsnow.com
Alleged church trespasser hospitalized after falling 20 feet from upper level
BEAUMONT, Texas — One man was hospitalized after allegedly trespassing a former church in Beaumont Monday. Around 11 a.m., Beaumont police were called to the former Faith to Faith Church building on Calder Avenue in downtown Beaumont. Police were told there were trespassers in the building. When they got...
Orange County Sheriff's Office identifies tug boat crew member found dead in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a tug boat crew member. The call came in Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. to the 1900 block of Mansfield Ferry Road in Vidor. Officers then found the body of Glenn Edward Dupree, 46,...
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
newtoncountynews.net
Man Caught on Video Cashing Fraudulent Check at Eagles in Newton
Chief Will Jackson of the Newton Police Department is reporting that fraudulent checks are being cashed at local convenient stores in Newton. He wanted to warn clerks to take extra care when cashing a check. This unidentified man was seen on camera at Eagles Convenient Store last week cashing a fraudulent check.
Texas DPS issues warning after more Southeast Texas pedestrians hit by vehicles
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly weekend that left three pedestrians dead on Southeast Texas roadways has raised questions, including who is at fault when someone is struck by a vehicle. A man and a woman were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along...
KPLC TV
‘Total loss’: house fire destroys home in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2, along with assistance from the Ward 1 and Ward 6 Engine 5 fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of Texas Eastern Road in Ragley. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
fox4beaumont.com
Autopsy: Marilu Lopez-Berrios died of manual strangulation, ex-boyfriend charged
BEAUMONT — Marilu Lopez-Berrios died of manual strangulation with blunt force trauma of the head a contributing factor, according to autopsy results Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Senior released to KFDM/Fox 4 News. We've also obtained a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of her ex-boyfriend for the...
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Nov 17th, 2022
Deaths – 199 (Was 199 on 11/10/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Nov 17th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 0 on 11/10/22) Jasper – 2 (Was 7 on 11/10/22) Kirbyville – 0 (Was 0 on 11/10/22) Buna – 3 (Was 2 on 11/10/22)
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
Calls To Services (November 7, 2022 to November 13, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-five (65) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have twenty-three (23) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eleven (11) housed in Jasper.
