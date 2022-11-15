ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

kjas.com

Shots fired on the north side of town

Jasper Police are investigating reports of gunshots being fired on the north side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Bowie Street shortly after 3:00 on Wednesday afternoon when it was reported that several shots were heard. However, upon their arrival officers were unable to find any sign of a gun or a shooter, but they did find several shell casings, indicating that a fun had been fired. Meanwhile, who fired the gun or why is still a mystery.
kjas.com

Man involved in pursuit now charged

A man who Jasper Police say led them in a late Tuesday morning vehicle and foot pursuit has now been charged. According to Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall, it began with a routine traffic stop of an older model Cadillac sedan on Bulldog Avenue in front of Rayburn Healthcare & Rehab. Hall said the driver, 35-year-old Christopher Kelly, of Kirbyville, took off in the car fleeing from the officer.
JASPER, TX
kogt.com

OPD Identifies Shooting Victim

On Friday, November 11, 2022, Officers were dispatched to the area of Cove Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a black male with a gunshot wound. The victim of the shooting was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton. The 42-year-old black male victim was identified as Richard James Williams. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this incident.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

The Annual Lakes Area Cruisers Car Show is this weekend

The members of the Lakes Area Cruisers, a group of car and hot rod enthusiasts here in the Jasper Area are getting ready for the annual car show and rod run to take place this weekend. The show, which will be held at the Super 8 Motel on Highway 96...
newtoncountynews.net

Man Caught on Video Cashing Fraudulent Check at Eagles in Newton

Chief Will Jackson of the Newton Police Department is reporting that fraudulent checks are being cashed at local convenient stores in Newton. He wanted to warn clerks to take extra care when cashing a check. This unidentified man was seen on camera at Eagles Convenient Store last week cashing a fraudulent check.
NEWTON, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Nov 17th, 2022

Deaths – 199 (Was 199 on 11/10/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Nov 17th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 0 on 11/10/22) Jasper – 2 (Was 7 on 11/10/22) Kirbyville – 0 (Was 0 on 11/10/22) Buna – 3 (Was 2 on 11/10/22)
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

Calls To Services (November 7, 2022 to November 13, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-five (65) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have twenty-three (23) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eleven (11) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

