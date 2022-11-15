Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
berkeleyside.org
Pietisserie returns to the East Bay, Belgian fry pop-up opens permanent home
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
berkeleyside.org
East Bay restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is, arguably, one of the best holidays of the year. The affable autumnal vibe in the air, the stuffing, that parade in New York City with the gargantuan cartoon balloons, the stuffing, family feuds at the dinner table, pigskin on the telly, the stuffing. To make this Thanksgiving a no-cook/no-clean affair, close down your kitchen and make a reservation at one of these East Bay spots — from white-tablecloth scenarios to a community feast for the underserved, there’s a dining option for everyone next Thursday.
berkeleyside.org
Is celebrating Thanksgiving disrespectful to Indigenous people?
For many people, Thanksgiving is a time of great ambivalence. Much of November is a full-court press of menu planning, meal prep, and travel, but there’s also an undercurrent of unease, as we know that the once-common narrative of Pilgrims and Indigenous people living in respectful harmony is a lie. We all know that we live on land stolen through genocide and forced removal of its original residents, and yet here we have this holiday intended to celebrate this heist. “Cognitive dissonance” doesn’t even begin to cover it.
berkeleyside.org
East Bay restaurants and markets to pick up your Thanksgiving feast
Buddha once (allegedly) said, “There are only two mistakes one can make along the road to truth; not going all the way, and not starting.” Spoken like someone who never cooked a Thanksgiving feast for 12 inside a cramped Bay Area kitchen. Here’s another truth: The East Bay is brimming with restaurants, caterers and markets serving up a veritable freeway of excellent turkey, stuffings, pies, potatoes and more. These easy pit-stops are ideal for anyone who wants help with a handful of appetizers and side dishes or for someone seeking an entirely catered affair this season.
berkeleyside.org
E-bike discounts could be coming to Berkeley
Berkeley could soon offer rebates on electric bikes right at the register in an effort to reduce the city’s carbon emissions. During a meeting this week, the City Council voted to include an e-bike rebate item in its budget. If it passes, the city would provide up-front rebates for e-bikes next year, which means buyers would get a discount when they make their purchase.
berkeleyside.org
Election update: Rashi Kesarwani grows lead in close District 1 race
The race for City Council District 1 remains tight more than a week after Election Day, but the narrow lead held by incumbent Rashi Kesarwani has been growing. Meanwhile, the $650 million infrastructure and housing bond Measure L remains well short of the two-thirds majority support it needs to pass, and in Council District 8 attorney Mark Humbert is far ahead of his nearest challenger.
berkeleyside.org
Police union leader implicated in leaked text messages put on leave, chief appointment paused
The Berkeley Police Department has put a sergeant accused of sending derogatory text messages to officers under his command on administrative leave. City leaders have pledged to launch an independent investigation into the text messages purportedly sent by Sgt. Darren Kacalek, and into a former officer’s allegation that Kacalek pressured units he oversaw to meet “arrest quotas.” Kacalek also stepped down this week from his position as president of the Berkeley police union.
Comments / 0