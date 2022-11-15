Buddha once (allegedly) said, “There are only two mistakes one can make along the road to truth; not going all the way, and not starting.” Spoken like someone who never cooked a Thanksgiving feast for 12 inside a cramped Bay Area kitchen. Here’s another truth: The East Bay is brimming with restaurants, caterers and markets serving up a veritable freeway of excellent turkey, stuffings, pies, potatoes and more. These easy pit-stops are ideal for anyone who wants help with a handful of appetizers and side dishes or for someone seeking an entirely catered affair this season.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO