South Sioux City, NE

kscj.com

CAR COLLIDES WITH BUS CARRYING WEST STUDENTS

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A CAR STRUCK A CITY BUS JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. CARRYING STUDENTS FROM WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SIOUX CITY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THERE WAS MINOR DAMAGE TO THE BUS AND CAR, AND A SECOND BUS WAS SENT TO TAKE THE STUDENTS HOME. SCHOOL...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

North High students take part in financial literacy skills class

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students at Sioux City's North High School are getting a lesson in finance in the 21st century. Not only do they get basic financial literacy skills, but they also learn about careers in the financial industry and perhaps most importantly, how to file their taxes.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Crawford County woman sentenced to prison for fatal shooting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — A Crawford County woman will spend decades behind bars after admitting to shooting her boyfriend to death in 2021. 46-year-old Beth Guzman was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to 2nd-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Frank at their Dow City home in February of 2021.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash

BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
BURBANK, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Teen in custody after reportedly threatening family members near Leigh

LEIGH, Neb. -- A 13-year-old has been taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his family members with a knife near Leigh. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to a location northwest of Leigh around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The caller reportedly told officers that a 13-year-old had a knife and was threatening his family members.
LEIGH, NE
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Decatur housing director overpaid herself nearly $32,000, state audit says

LINCOLN — The executive director of a small-town Nebraska housing authority overpaid herself nearly $32,000 over 38 months, according to a recent state audit. The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office has forwarded its findings about Nicole Small, who worked as head of the Decatur Housing Authority until March of this year, for possible criminal prosecution.
DECATUR, NE
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison. Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief;...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man arrested for second OWI

ORANGE CITY—A 25-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 4:05 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while under suspension, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Humberto Vinicio Morales Morales stemmed from the stop...
ORANGE CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Gordon Drive Viaduct public information meeting Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting on Tuesday, November 15, on plans to replace the Gordon Drive Viaduct. The in-person meeting will run from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Sioux City Convention Center downtown, in Meeting Room Gallery C-1.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Archer Man Accused Of Assault Causing Injury At Jail

Primghar, Iowa — An Archer man staying at the O’Brien County Jail in Primghar faces a felony charge in connection with a recent assault at the jail. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, in addition to his other charges, 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck is now charged with assault causing serious injury, a class D felony.
PRIMGHAR, IA

