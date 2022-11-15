Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kscj.com
CAR COLLIDES WITH BUS CARRYING WEST STUDENTS
NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A CAR STRUCK A CITY BUS JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. CARRYING STUDENTS FROM WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SIOUX CITY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THERE WAS MINOR DAMAGE TO THE BUS AND CAR, AND A SECOND BUS WAS SENT TO TAKE THE STUDENTS HOME. SCHOOL...
siouxlandnews.com
North High students take part in financial literacy skills class
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students at Sioux City's North High School are getting a lesson in finance in the 21st century. Not only do they get basic financial literacy skills, but they also learn about careers in the financial industry and perhaps most importantly, how to file their taxes.
siouxlandnews.com
Suspect charged in chain of robberies has bond set, back in court after Thanksgiving
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Bond has been set for the Illinois man charged with 11 felonies in a string of armed robberies in Woodbury County over the last six weeks. Kevon Spratt's bond was set at $300,000 by a Woodbury County judge at a hearing Wednesday, Nov. 16. A...
siouxlandnews.com
Hometown Farmer - Morningside University's Rosen Ag. Center and Lageschulte Greenhouse
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Even as the cold settles in and winter gets closer, there's a lot growing at Morningside University, especially inside a new greenhouse on campus that's giving agriculture students more opportunities. It's cold and snowy outside but inside the Rosen Ag. Center and Lageschulte Greenhouse, the...
Help collectors help you, Sioux City asks residents to bag their waste
The city is reminding residents to bag all solid waste and recycling materials after reports of stray items getting stuck.
siouxlandnews.com
Crawford County woman sentenced to prison for fatal shooting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — A Crawford County woman will spend decades behind bars after admitting to shooting her boyfriend to death in 2021. 46-year-old Beth Guzman was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to 2nd-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Frank at their Dow City home in February of 2021.
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
News Channel Nebraska
Teen in custody after reportedly threatening family members near Leigh
LEIGH, Neb. -- A 13-year-old has been taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his family members with a knife near Leigh. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to a location northwest of Leigh around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The caller reportedly told officers that a 13-year-old had a knife and was threatening his family members.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
News Channel Nebraska
Decatur housing director overpaid herself nearly $32,000, state audit says
LINCOLN — The executive director of a small-town Nebraska housing authority overpaid herself nearly $32,000 over 38 months, according to a recent state audit. The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office has forwarded its findings about Nicole Small, who worked as head of the Decatur Housing Authority until March of this year, for possible criminal prosecution.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison. Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief;...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 25-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 4:05 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while under suspension, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Humberto Vinicio Morales Morales stemmed from the stop...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City firefighters union gives back to local non-profits for holiday season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's local firefighter's union is spreading some holiday cheer. The union donated a total of $5,000 to several local non-profit groups including The Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Noah's Hope Animal Rescue, The Gospel Mission and the Food Bank of Siouxland. "Everyone chips in...
Laurel homicide victim’s fiancé seeks restraining order against suspect’s wife
The fiancé of a woman murdered in Cedar County has filed a restraining order against the woman who lived across the street.
KETV.com
Cedar County judge approves protection order against wife of man accused of four homicides
CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — A Cedar County judge approved a protection order against the wife of the man accused of four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska. Carrie Jones is the wife of Jason Jones, who is charged with four counts of homicide, use of a weapon and arson charges that carry a maximum penalty of death or life in prison.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
siouxlandnews.com
Timeline of robberies in Siouxland connected to Chicago, Illinois man
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The man arrested arrested Monday, Nov. 14, believed to have been involved in a bank robbery in Salix earlier that day is also a person of interest in up to five armed robberies in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. Kevon Spratt has been arrested in...
Sioux City receives rebate from MidAmerican to improve downtown lighting
The City of Sioux City has received a lighting rebate from MidAmerican Energy.
siouxlandnews.com
Gordon Drive Viaduct public information meeting Tuesday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting on Tuesday, November 15, on plans to replace the Gordon Drive Viaduct. The in-person meeting will run from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Sioux City Convention Center downtown, in Meeting Room Gallery C-1.
kiwaradio.com
Archer Man Accused Of Assault Causing Injury At Jail
Primghar, Iowa — An Archer man staying at the O’Brien County Jail in Primghar faces a felony charge in connection with a recent assault at the jail. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, in addition to his other charges, 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck is now charged with assault causing serious injury, a class D felony.
Comments / 0