ECU football’s Mitchell and Johnson progress to pads at practice Wednesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU football back to work at practice Wednesday. Both Keaton Mitchell and CJ Johnson were in pads and participated in red jerseys. A step in the right direction toward playing on Saturday against Houston. ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers also back to full pads for practice. Good signs as they ready for their final home game of the year.
ECU women’s basketball battles past High Point in overtime
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball battled and pulled away in overtime to beat High Point 65-54 in a matinee Wednesday afternoon in Greenville. “Education Day” 6,657 fans an attendance record for the women’s program. Danae McNeal doing it at both ends of the floor. She...
Former Farmville Central star Smith named to Wooden Award Preseason watch list
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC State sophomore, and former Farmville Central star, Terquavion Smith named to the John Wooden Award preseason top 50 watch list. Smith is averaging 22.5 points per game so far this season. The Wooden Award goes to the MVP of men’s college basketball. Do you...
ECU men claw back from double digits down again to edge Hampton
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University men’s basketball team overcame a 17-point second half deficit to beat Hampton 82-73 on Wednesday night in Greenville. Wynston Tabbs in the lineup and made it count five straight points to help ECU hang around but they trailed most of the night again.
Touchdown Friday: Schedule for third round of state playoffs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One barometer of success for high school football teams is whether they will be practicing on Turkey Week. We’ll find out on Friday. The third round of the state playoffs will see tougher competition and hopefully closer games. The goal is to get a win on Friday you can practice and […]
Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Jackpot! Oriental resident Bridget White took a swing at the fences and tried her hand on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. The ticket she brought was The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After the state and federal tax withholdings, […]
Gaming fundraiser exceeds goal to benefit Eastern Carolina kids
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Coming off of COVID the ECU Board Gaming and Table Top Society worked quickly to make sure the Extra Life fundraiser would still happen. Extra Life is a nationwide fundraiser that benefit the children that utilize Children’s Miracle Network services. Over the weekend, the group...
ECU & MrBeast partner for content creation program
Grifton police are hoping the public can help them track down a man they said threw hammers at them during a high-speed chase on Monday. One Eastern Carolina town is getting a grocery store after three years of going without one. Teacher of the Week: Meredith Southworth. Updated: 10 hours...
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Southworth
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for November 16th is Meredith Southworth. Southworth is an English teacher at Pitt County Schools Early College High School. She is an East Carolina University Graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education and a Master of Arts degree in Online Learning and professional Development in 2018.
ECU’s ‘Bright Star’ brings the mountains of Asheville to Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You know a story is going to be good when it starts with the words, “Based on a true story.”. The ECU School of Theatre and Dance is bringing a true story to life this month. Bright Star the musical opens Thursday night, bringing the...
Eastern Carolina shoppers react to higher Thanksgiving prices
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving dinner will cost you 20% more this season compared with last year, according to an American Farm Bureau Federation survey. So how do you manage those costs? Eastern Carolina shoppers weighed in. “We walk around and we’re like ‘oh my gosh. I cannot believe the...
J.H. Rose High School to put on comedic murder mystery play
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose High School will put on the “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” by Billy St. John this week. Showtimes include Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the J.H. Rose Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5...
A Christmas concert is coming to Greenville in December
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s gonna be a holly jolly Christmas. On December 18, Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be holding a Christmas concert in Greenville. The event will be free of charge and everyone is invited. It will be held at 1001 Hooker Rd. and starts at 5 pm. For more information, click […]
Greenville event to give back to local non-profits
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On December 2, the City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville will be hosting an event that gives back to the community. Greenville Gives helps kick off the holiday season and gives back to local non-profits. The event will have crafts, a holiday marketplace, holiday entertainment, Christmastime stories and much more. The […]
Local Chili Cook-Off to help raise funds for United Way of Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville will host its annual chili-cooking event with the proceeds going to a good cause. On Tuesday, the City of Greenville will be hosting the 2022 Chili Cook-Off in Greenville. It’s a way to enjoy a good meal for a good cause before partaking in the turkey and […]
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
cravencc.edu
Craven Community College’s Volt Center is a workforce development powerhouse (EdNC)
From the outside, Craven Community College’s Volt Center looks like what it was originally designed to be — a 20th century electric power plant. But instead of generating electricity, the Volt Center is generating economic impact. A study completed late last year found that Craven Community College has...
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina town is getting a grocery store after three years of going without one. A grocery store is finally opening up on the corner of Gordon and Queen streets in downtown Grifton. The store shelves are empty now – but soon – they will...
‘A feisty guy’: Greenville K9 remembered after killed by snake bite
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police officers are mourning the sudden loss of one of their K9 officers. Pepper, a Belgian Malinois, died after a snake bite last week, according to the police department. Pepper’s handler discovered what looked like a snake bite after a training session in a wooded...
Two Greenville facilities apply for MRI scanner
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center, Inc. or Greenville MRI, LLC have both proposed to acquire one fixed MRI scanner through a certificate of need application with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Greenville MRI currently has two MRI scanners at its Greenville facility. If the request is […]
