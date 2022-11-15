Former Mayors Recommend More Charter Schools For Providence If Teachers’ Union Issues Cannot Be Resolved

Read full article on original website
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
ABC6.com
PPSD administrator faces ‘toxic’ allegations in anonymous letter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– The Providence School Board weighed in on an anonymous letter that outlined accusations of poor leadership from a senior advisor in the district. The anonymous letter written by eight district leaders illustrated allegations of toxic leadership and abuses of power by Joan Jackson. Providence Public Schools...
7 Rhode Island candidates request recounts
Three of the requests came from candidates running for a seat in the General Assembly.
GoLocalProv
Former VA Employee in Providence Charged With Threatening Federal Official
A former employee of the Department of Veteran Affairs, Veteran Benefits Administration Regional Office (VARO) in Providence has been charged by way of a federal criminal complaint with retaliating against a federal official by threatening, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging documents that Andrew...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Turnto10.com
Coventry Town Council losing candidate argues charter prevents winner from taking office
(WJAR) — The numbers show Jon Pascua won a seat on the Coventry Town Council. “The voters were loud and clear on their decision,” said Pascua, who tallied 57% of the vote. But Pascua's opponent, Christopher Anderson, sent a letter to the Town Council the week before the...
GoLocalProv
RI Business Alleges Former Employee “Maliciously and Willfully” Stole Trade Secrets
A Rhode Island business has filed a lawsuit against a former employee, alleging that he “misappropriated” trade secrets. In a twelve-page lawsuit filed in federal court, Vision 3 Architects — which is based in Providence — claims that “longtime employee,” defendant Joseph Caldeira, took confidential and proprietary information with him to his new employer.
New play structure unveiled at Roger Williams Park
The ribbon was cut Thursday at Roger Williams Park on the "Bear Ground" play structure on Maple Avenue near the Temple of Music.
A cigar and a thank you: RI Republican shows goodwill to Dem rival amid razor-thin election
On the evening before Election Day, Republican Marie Hopkins visited the Warwick home of her opponent, Democratic Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson.
GoLocalProv
South County Hospital Announces “Phone and Network Issues” Resolved
Surgeries at South County Hospital have been canceled on Thursday, GoLocal has learned. Patients received calls on Thursday informing them of the news, and were told it was a result of South County’s technology being “down.”. A patient services representative confirmed that all surgeries have been canceled for...
GoLocalProv
North Providence High School Freshman Arrested for Possession of Weapons on School Grounds
North Providence police announced on Wednesday that on Tuesday, November 15, at approximately 11:20 AM, the high school police resource officer was notified by a student that another student may have a firearm in his possession on school grounds. The student was identified as a fourteen-year-old male. The assistant principal...
Turnto10.com
Not every illness or injury needs a visit to the emergency room, Rhode Island doctors say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island state health and hospital leaders continue to sound the alarm with what they're calling a "quad demic" -- four health issues at the same time, overwhelming the system right now: RSV, that respiratory virus affecting mostly children, the ongoing pandemic with COVID-19, behavioral health, and the regular flu.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police: Antisemitic messages are likely not from Rhode Island resident
(WJAR) — Warwick police said they believe the person responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood is not from Rhode Island. "At this time, it is believed that those responsible are not Warwick residents; not even from Rhode Island," Col. Connor stated in a Facebook post on the Warwick Police Department page.
Suspicious antisemitic packages found in North Providence
Detectives are making headway in their search for who scattered dozens of packages containing racially charged messages throughout a Warwick neighborhood.
Valley Breeze
Buy a piece of Pawtucket, help preserve sentimental landmark
PAWTUCKET – Buy in on the sentimentality and support a good cause by purchasing the Friends of the Looff Carousel’s 2022 ornament, this year highlighting the fan-favorite lion piece of the menagerie. This year is also the 170th anniversary of the birth of carousel builder Charles I. D....
fallriverreporter.com
New York man convicted in RI shooting death of Cheryl Smith after plan to kill whoever opened door
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Wednesday that a New York man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court of the 2020 murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Smith in Pawtucket on New Year’s Day. On Tuesday, following the conclusion of an eight-day jury trial...
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation to install lane split on Washington Bridge in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it will install a lane split on the Washington Bridge. The lane split will take place Friday on Interstate 195 west in East Providence. “The new traffic pattern creates a work zone in the middle...
newportthisweek.com
RIDOT to Install ‘Extensive’ Landscaping for Pell Bridge Project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation plans to install “extensive” landscaping as part of the $85.5 million Pell Bridge ramp realignment project, including the area along the new Route 138 extension leading to Admiral Kalbfus Road. According to RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin, the department worked with stakeholders...
Parents frustrated with investigation into West Warwick football players
Superintendent Karen Tarasevich didn't elaborate on the incident in question, but said she learned of the allegations last week.
ABC6.com
Providence man to serve 6 years in prison on drug, gun charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man has been sentenced to serve six years in prison on drug and gun charges. Johnny Taveras, 27, pleaded to trafficking fentanyl and illegally possessing a handgun with a large capacity magazine following his arrest earlier this year. In February, officers searched Tavera’s...
Brown Daily Herald
Where are Brown students getting hit with projectiles?
A Rhode Island School of Design professor was struck by multiple projectiles fired from a car at the corner of Power and Thayer streets Monday afternoon, according to an email from Brown’s Department of Public Safety. The incident marked the 16th time a Brown or RISD community member has...
