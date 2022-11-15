ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Shoppers in New Hampshire looking for gifts early

CONCORD, N.H. — It's only mid-November, but some people in New Hampshire are doing holiday shopping earlier, and some businesses say the Black Friday rush is becoming less popular. At Gibson's Bookstore in Concord on Monday, shoppers were browsing the bookshelves for holiday gifts. "My husband and I have...
New Hampshire companies help launch return mission to moon

HUDSON, N.H. — With the launch of the Artemis 1 mission early Wednesday morning, NASA took the first steps to return to the moon, and some New Hampshire companies are playing key roles in the effort. It has been more than 50 years since the first Americans landed on...
No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
This Year’s New Hampshire Ice Castles Will Have a New 21+ Ice Bar

It's hard to believe that the Ice Castles have been gracing us with their presence here in New Hampshire for 10 years. If you have never experienced this Winter Wonderland in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, it is truly a feast for the eyes. They have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. Did you know their team of ice artisans grow, harvest, and place each icicle by hand? That is some serious manual labor.
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Granite Staters prepare for first snowfall of the season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As the snow makes its way to New Hampshire, Granite Staters are gearing up for its arrival. Manchester is expected to see a mix of snow and rain from the incoming storm while other areas will have their first plowable snowfall of the season. >> Snow,...
Snow, rain moving out of New Hampshire, 3-6 inches of accumulation possible for some

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first wintry storm system of the season was moving out of New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon. The snow, wintry mix and rain led to a slippery morning commute for many. Road conditions will improve during the day, with highs expected in the 30s and low 40s, though temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 are possible at the coastline as a breeze builds out of the northwest.
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
