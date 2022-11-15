Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Help New Hampshire families through 2022 Spirit of Giving Food Drive
Grocery shoppers on the weekend of Dec. 9-11 will be able to donate to help feed your friends and neighbors in need at the Spirit of Giving display at any Hannaford, Shaw's or Walmart store in New Hampshire. You can also donate money to the New Hampshire Food Bank. For...
WMUR.com
Shoppers in New Hampshire looking for gifts early
CONCORD, N.H. — It's only mid-November, but some people in New Hampshire are doing holiday shopping earlier, and some businesses say the Black Friday rush is becoming less popular. At Gibson's Bookstore in Concord on Monday, shoppers were browsing the bookshelves for holiday gifts. "My husband and I have...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire nonprofit builds tiny homes for veterans, their families
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Two new tiny homes now stand in North Woodstock thanks to the hard work and dedication of a local nonprofit. Vet's Rest Stop joined forces with over a dozen local volunteers Saturday to set up the houses for veterans and their families. The organization spent months...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire companies help launch return mission to moon
HUDSON, N.H. — With the launch of the Artemis 1 mission early Wednesday morning, NASA took the first steps to return to the moon, and some New Hampshire companies are playing key roles in the effort. It has been more than 50 years since the first Americans landed on...
WCVB
No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
WCAX
Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years.
This Year’s New Hampshire Ice Castles Will Have a New 21+ Ice Bar
It's hard to believe that the Ice Castles have been gracing us with their presence here in New Hampshire for 10 years. If you have never experienced this Winter Wonderland in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, it is truly a feast for the eyes. They have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. Did you know their team of ice artisans grow, harvest, and place each icicle by hand? That is some serious manual labor.
The 17 Best Places to Get a Grilled Cheese in New Hampshire
Grilled cheese people are like craft beer people - everyone can tolerate a regular grilled cheese, like a regular light beer, but only REAL grilled cheese people know where to order one while out at a restaurant. When someone orders a grilled cheese at dinner it likely turns heads. I...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Beetle With Massive Stinger Found in New Hampshire Could Induce Nightmares
Mother Nature keeps us guessing all the time! Just when you think you've seen it all, you spot a critter that you never knew existed. Chris Thatcher spotted a bug that really perplexed him, so he decided to share a photo of it on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page. He said:
WMUR.com
Jessica's Law requires drivers in New Hampshire to clear snow and ice off vehicles
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Since 2002, New Hampshire drivers have been legally required to clear snow and ice off their cars before getting on the road. Jessica's Law was passed after the death of Jessica Smith. Smith was killed when ice from a tractor-trailer hit a box truck that ended up hitting her car.
WMUR.com
Granite Staters prepare for first snowfall of the season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As the snow makes its way to New Hampshire, Granite Staters are gearing up for its arrival. Manchester is expected to see a mix of snow and rain from the incoming storm while other areas will have their first plowable snowfall of the season. >> Snow,...
WMUR.com
Snow, rain moving out of New Hampshire, 3-6 inches of accumulation possible for some
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first wintry storm system of the season was moving out of New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon. The snow, wintry mix and rain led to a slippery morning commute for many. Road conditions will improve during the day, with highs expected in the 30s and low 40s, though temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 are possible at the coastline as a breeze builds out of the northwest.
Ducks, horses, dogs, and turkeys, oh my! MSPCA seeks adopters for bevy of surrendered animals.
Adevalter Majesky, 50, of Tyngsborough is facing animal cruelty charges after a horse was found to be suffering from sepsis and other severe injures on his property. A slew of farm animals will soon be searching for homes as a result of an animal cruelty investigation in Tyngsborough led by the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement division with help from local police.
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
laconiadailysun.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in New Hampshire
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in New Hampshire using data from OSHA.
WMUR.com
With recounts underway in evenly divided NH House, one seat switches sides
CONCORD, N.H. — Control of the New Hampshire House of Representatives is still up for grabs as recounts of nearly two dozen races got underway Monday. Tuesday's election left the 400-member House as close to evenly divided as it has ever been in the modern era, with Republicans clinging to a majority of just three seats.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 4 new deaths related to COVID-19 for second day in a row
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 for the second day in a row. There have been 2,794 people in the state who have died COVID-19-related deaths. Health officials reported 168 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total in the state since the...
