Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
Blount County using glass recycling to help with road projects
Blount County is now one of the few places Tennesseans can recycle glass in the state.
Crews work house fire in East Knox County
Rural Metro Fire crews worked a house fire in East Knox County Thursday morning that reportedly could have been started by an overturned candle.
WATE
West African schools receive Sevier County equipment donations
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Desks and equipment from Sevier County Schools arrived in West Africa to be distributed to more than 10 schools. In July, students filled two shipping containers with desks and other school equipment to be donated. The donations were originally going to be distributed to six schools but the Sevier County School System said they obtained more than 800 used desks and chairs.
Red Cross of East TN reminds people to check the batteries on their smoke detector
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If your smoke detector is chiming, do not ignore it. That sound usually means that its battery needs to be changed, and taking the time to switch out the battery can be lifesaving. The Red Cross of East Tennessee said people should replace their smoke detector...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee man found safe after Silver Alert
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on Thursday morning for 70-year-old Ernest Cooper of Johnson City. Cooper was later announced to have been found safe. Police said that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home....
Blount County has a new glass pulverizer, making it one of the few places in Tennessee where you can recycle glass
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Blount County now have a place to recycle glass. The county will formally cut the ribbon on a new glass recycling facility on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blount County Operations Center at 1227 McArthur Road in Maryville. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.
Rival high schools in Blount County unite to help Florida school impacted by storm
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Three schools in East Tennessee are putting their rivalry aside and uniting to help 25 students at Cape Coral High School after they lost everything due to Hurricane Ian. Students at Alcoa, Heritage and Maryville High Schools are on a mission to raise $5,000 by...
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. Money Talks: Holiday price cuts expected for large …. In this week's Money Talks...
Protestors call for more punishment after reported Daniel Boone assault
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Protestors gathered outside the Washington County Department of Education building Wednesday afternoon to call for more punishment in the reported locker room assault that happened at Daniel Boone High School. Protestors told News Channel 11 that they’re happy to see the TBI getting involved, but believe more needs to be […]
WATE
Flu activity in Knox County
A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels. A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels.
LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
Middlesboro jewelry store heist under investigation
Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Middlesboro, Kentucky was robbed Tuesday.
wvlt.tv
Blount County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers
Jones, whose criminal history reportedly began in the 1980s, pled guilty in court to several charges. Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25,000 and new car in national contest. The Land Rover Defender Service Award was presented to the bear rescue last week in New York. Man claims to be Lucifer in...
Service & Sacrifice: Combat medic finds healing on horseback
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It doesn't matter what day you visit the farm. You will almost certainly find John Niceley on the back of a horse galloping across the oldest working farm in Knox County — Strong Stock Farm. It traces its roots to 1791 and consists of around 1,000 acres of pastures and woodlands along the Holston River.
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
Friends and chosen family gather at UT for annual 'Friendsgiving' event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, friends and chosen family members gathered for a special meal at the Frieson Black Cultural Center. That was where several organizations worked together to host the 2022 Friendsgiving Community Dinner. The dinner was cosponsored by the University of Tennessee Pride Center, the Office of...
wvlt.tv
1 in critical condition, dog unaccounted for following Knox Co. fire
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is in critical condition after a fire near the Union County line Monday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to the 9100 block of Copper Valley Road around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 14. Once on the scene, the home had been fully engulfed by flames, officials said.
WBIR
Hometown Spotlight: Pigeon Forge business celebrates Christmas
In a community where they go big during the holidays, it's hard to stand out. The Christmas Place in Pigeon Forge is the go-to place for a little holiday cheer.
WBIR
