SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Desks and equipment from Sevier County Schools arrived in West Africa to be distributed to more than 10 schools. In July, students filled two shipping containers with desks and other school equipment to be donated. The donations were originally going to be distributed to six schools but the Sevier County School System said they obtained more than 800 used desks and chairs.

SEVIER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO