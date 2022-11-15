ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Peter Wright dumped out by Nathan Aspinall at Grand Slam of Darts

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHEvQ_0jC5yJOR00
Sport

Peter Wright was dumped out of the Grand Slam of Darts after defeat to Nathan Aspinall in the final group game.

The defending world champion would have progressed to the knockout stages if he had won three legs but he fell to a 5-2 loss, which allowed Aspinall to top Group E.

Wright’s defeat also saw Alan Soutar progress after he beat Fallon Sherrock 5-2.

Ross Smith put in a record-breaking performance to beat Michael van Gerwen in Group G.

Smith had already qualified for the knockout stages along with the Dutchman but was determined to put on a show and registered the most 180s in a group stage match at this tournament after hitting an impressive nine doubles in his 5-4 win.

Van Gerwen, who also dazzled with a 145 checkout, will meet rising star Josh Rock in the last 16.

Rock, the 21-year-old who is tipped to reach the top of the game, beat sixth seed Luke Humphries, who was already through, 5-3.

Jermaine Wattimena joined Jonny Clayton in going through from Group F after he beat Leonard Giles 5-1 and Damon Heta was not able to produce the whitewash he needed against Clayton to go through.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Son admits killing his parents

A son has admitted stabbing his parents to death. William Warrington, 42, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, by reason of diminished responsibility. Warrington, from St George’s Street, Cheltenham had denied charges of murder but admitted killing his parents during a hearing...
newschain

Shaun Murphy defies injury to knock Judd Trump out of UK Snooker Championship

Shaun Murphy shrugged off a chronic neck and shoulder injury to surge back from the brink of defeat and knock Judd Trump out of the UK Snooker Championship in York. Murphy revealed he had been on the verge of withdrawing from their second round clash following a flare-up of a condition he has endured for much of his career.
newschain

Jay Leno suffers serious burns in gasoline fire

Jay Leno has suffered “serious burns” but said he is doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”. The...
BURBANK, CA
newschain

‘Bully’ jailed for 32 years for murdering woman and burying body in forest

A “bully” who claimed he accidentally killed his ex-girlfriend when throwing an axe has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years for her murder. The family of 33-year-old Katie Kenyon appealed for others with concerns about controlling relationships to contact police following the sentencing of her killer Andrew Burfield, 51, who murdered and buried the mother-of-two in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire, on April 22.
newschain

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
newschain

Misery for millions as economy slumps into recession

The UK faces a collapse in living standards, higher bills, tax hikes and increased unemployment as the economy slumps into recession. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told MPs he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.
newschain

Republicans win 218th seat to claim slim majority in US House

Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders. More than a week after Election...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

De Bromhead favouring staying option for Bob Olinger

Bob Olinger will have options over two and three miles at Leopardstown over Christmas, with Henry de Bromhead still keen to run him over the longer trip. The seven-year-old ended last season on a downward spiral, registering a fortunate victory in the Turners’ Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham after the last-fence exit of Galopin Des Champs, before being pulled up at Punchestown.
newschain

Death of boy, two, due to mould in housing authority flat ‘unacceptable tragedy’

The death of a young boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould is an “unacceptable tragedy”, the Housing Secretary has said. Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with parents Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.
newschain

Rafael Nadal ends losing streak to finish ATP Finals campaign on positive note

Rafael Nadal finished his ATP Finals campaign on a positive note as he snapped a four-match losing streak with victory over Casper Ruud. There was nothing to play for in terms of the tournament, with Nadal already eliminated after defeats by Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Ruud guaranteed to win the group to progress to the semi-finals.
newschain

Rees-Mogg criticises Hunt for taking ‘easy option of putting up taxes’

Former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement, accusing him of taking the “easy option “of putting up taxes. Amid concerns among some Tory MPs at the decision to raise taxes as the country is entering a recession, Mr Rees-Mogg said ministers should be seeking to cut spending through efficiency savings in public services.
newschain

20mph speed limits have little impact on road safety – study

Cutting speed limits on urban roads to 20mph does not significantly improve safety, a new report suggests. Researchers analysed data from before and after the limit was introduced on 76 roads in central Belfast in 2016. The study found “little impact on long-term outcomes” in the city. Comparisons...
newschain

Princess of Wales meets displaced families from Ukraine

The Princess of Wales has arrived at Reading Ukrainian Community Centre to meet displaced families from the eastern European country. Kate will chat with families being supported by the centre in Berkshire and hear their stories, and later join children taking part in an art session. The monthly art workshops...
newschain

Toughest tightening of public spending pushed back in Hunt budget

Public spending will face a squeeze under Jeremy Hunt’s autumn budget but most of the pressures may not be fully felt until after 2025. However, it means that the Conservatives could be out of office by the time spending cuts are scheduled to take full effect, with the next election required to take place before January 2025.
The Independent

I’m having a great time – Ronnie O’Sullivan breezes into last eight in York

World champion Ronnie O’Sullivan cruised into the quarter-finals of the UK Championship with a 6-0 thrashing of China’s Zhou Yuelong in York.O’Sullivan recorded the highest break of the final stages to date, a total clearance of 137, in the third frame and completed the whitewash with a break of 103 against a woefully out-of-form opponent.Zhou scored just 81 points in the entire match and 63 of those came in frame five before he missed a red to the middle and O’Sullivan made 82 to pile on the misery.Simply stunning from The Rocket!O'Sullivan beats Zhou 6-0 becoming the first player to...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
167K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy