A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
'A child's going to get hurt' | Parents fighting Houston ISD plan to relocate profoundly disabled students to different schools
HOUSTON, Texas — Many parents are outraged at Houston ISD’s plan to relocate severely disabled students from a shared school to various other campuses. “I’m coming and hell’s coming with me,” said parent Julie Beeson. She said she's preparing for battle over the education of...
'We want students to chase their dreams': Clear Creek ISD votes to change class rank policy
With the change, class ranks will be determined by ranking cumulative GPAs that will factor in only certain subjects.
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair
A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
KHOU
Sneak peek at Zoo Lights
Stroll through the Houston Zoo to see their lovely holiday lights from Nov. 18 to Jan. 8. It's the perfect setting to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season.
Houston Press
T.H. Rogers Special Ed Students to be Shipped Out to Their Home Schools
Parents of special ed students at T.H. Rogers have received a letter dated November 15 saying that their students are going to be moved out of their specialized program at the school with its specially- trained teachers and aides and instead moved to their home schools. In that letter, with...
'It's going to be very powerful': School named after Black woman who served as mayor of Fulshear
"I hope the students who will go to Viola Gilmore Randle Elementary will remember who she was. She was a public servant. She was a pioneer. She was a Fulshear icon."
fox26houston.com
Couple rebuilds homes to revitalize north Houston neighborhood
A couple is taking a new approach to revitalizing a north Houston neighborhood by replacing two run-down old homes with new ones specifically designed to be Airbnbs. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan gives us a look inside.
fox26houston.com
Teachers, parents say HISD school's decision to lock front gate during drop off is dangerous, unsafe
HOUSTON - Teachers and parents are upset with Houston ISD after one school's decision to change where kids can be dropped off in the mornings. Many are calling the new area dangerous and unsafe. PREVIOUS: Houston ISD police chief discusses school safety amid recent threats. The community at Forestbrook Middle...
Click2Houston.com
Puerto Rican Chinese food In Katy
Katy – Houston is a diverse city, nearly nearly one in four Houstonians are not born here and this is reflected in our eclectic and delicious food scene. Houston’s restaurants are influenced by kitchens from across the world and in Katy restaurant, Michy’s Chino Boricua, one woman is bringing us the kind of Chinese food she grew up with in Puerto Rico.
fox26houston.com
World Series wager: Joe's Deli in Houston wins bet, local school gets check
A Philadelphia deli made a World Series wager with a Houston deli. Houston ended up winning the World Series and the bet. FOX 26's Nate Griffin was live at Joe's Deli to talk to them about their victory. Stevenson Middle School was presented with a check for $500.
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HISD student arrested after ongoing conflict between Hispanic & Afghan classmates at Wisdom HS
An Afghan student was brutally attacked nearly two miles from Wisdom High School. HISD cops believe this was a hate crime after an ongoing "conflict" with Hispanic classmates.
Whose house? Cougar cubs Shasta VII and Louie introduced at Houston Zoo
HOUSTON — Whose house? Coogs house! The Houston Zoo just got a whole lot fluffier after two orphan cougar cubs, one of which was introduced as Shasta VII, found a new home at their facility. The zoo and the University of Houston made the announcement Thursday morning. Shasta VII...
KHOU
Comcast Texas is closing the digital divide in Greater Houston Area
HOUSTON — Expanding access to the Internet is essential for disadvantaged communities across southeast Texas. Internet provides opportunities for job growth, educational aspirations and unlocks a future of unlimited possibilities. Broderick Johnson oversees the Comcast's Public Policy team and holds overall responsibility for Comcast's role in the digital equity...
Click2Houston.com
HISD superintendent says closing schools will be the last option amid troubling decline in enrollment
HOUSTON – At the top of the mind of Houston Independent School District leaders is enrollment. New data from the district shows it’s down 14% since the 2016 school year. “We’re at an enrollment of about 190,000 students, and that is significantly lower than what we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” HISD Superintendent Millard House II said.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community
HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Women of Substance Revealed in a $400,000-Plus Affair Packed With Emotional Moments
The 2022 Women of Substance honorees on stage at The Post Oak Hotel where more than $400,000 was raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: The Women of Substance Luncheon benefiting The Mission of Yahweh. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: The packed program was...
Tiger Woods is bringing his new family-friendly putting facility to Katy
KATY, Texas — If you want to play golf like a pro, you'll want to experience the massive new putting complex coming to the Houston area!. Golf legend Tiger Woods is opening his fifth location of PopStroke before the end of the year. And this one's coming to Katy.
13 Houston restaurants offering variety of Thanksgiving dishes for hosts looking for some help
Thanksgiving is around the corner and hosts might be looking for a little help. Whether it's a few side dishes or a whole meal, here are some restaurant recommendations that offer a variety of dishes.
