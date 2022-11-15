ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LoneStar 92

Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Sneak peek at Zoo Lights

Stroll through the Houston Zoo to see their lovely holiday lights from Nov. 18 to Jan. 8. It's the perfect setting to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

T.H. Rogers Special Ed Students to be Shipped Out to Their Home Schools

Parents of special ed students at T.H. Rogers have received a letter dated November 15 saying that their students are going to be moved out of their specialized program at the school with its specially- trained teachers and aides and instead moved to their home schools. In that letter, with...
Click2Houston.com

Puerto Rican Chinese food In Katy

Katy – Houston is a diverse city, nearly nearly one in four Houstonians are not born here and this is reflected in our eclectic and delicious food scene. Houston’s restaurants are influenced by kitchens from across the world and in Katy restaurant, Michy’s Chino Boricua, one woman is bringing us the kind of Chinese food she grew up with in Puerto Rico.
KATY, TX
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Comcast Texas is closing the digital divide in Greater Houston Area

HOUSTON — Expanding access to the Internet is essential for disadvantaged communities across southeast Texas. Internet provides opportunities for job growth, educational aspirations and unlocks a future of unlimited possibilities. Broderick Johnson oversees the Comcast's Public Policy team and holds overall responsibility for Comcast's role in the digital equity...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HISD superintendent says closing schools will be the last option amid troubling decline in enrollment

HOUSTON – At the top of the mind of Houston Independent School District leaders is enrollment. New data from the district shows it’s down 14% since the 2016 school year. “We’re at an enrollment of about 190,000 students, and that is significantly lower than what we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” HISD Superintendent Millard House II said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community

HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy