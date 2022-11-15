Read full article on original website
Investigative failure by N.J. town’s cops led to me getting shot, man says in lawsuit
A New Jersey man has sued police in Ocean County arguing that officers failed to protect him from a man who shot and seriously wounded him last year. The 55-year-old man states in court papers that officers with the Tuckerton Police Department neglected to keep an “unreasonable person” from shooting him at Jarvis Marine in Little Egg Harbor.
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
Trio charged in shooting that left 1 dead, another injured, authorities say
Three men were arrested Thursday in connection with a weekend shooting in Hackensack that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said. Officers from the Hackensack Police Department were called to the area of Essex and Lehigh Street around 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 for a report of shots fired, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. When they arrived, they found one man who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another who was shot and rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
Father accused of killing his 4-month-old daughter
A Perth Amboy man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of killing his infant daughter last week, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. On Nov. 10, officers from the Perth Amboy Police Department were called to a home for a report of four-month-old girl who was not breathing, the office said. The child was rushed to Raritan Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m., officials said.
Detectives investigating armed home invasion, prosecutor says
Police were investigating an armed home invasion at a Fair Lawn residence that left one person injured Thursday morning, authorities said. The robbery happened shortly after 9 a.m. on 28th Street in the borough, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a statement. “Three individuals were in the home, and...
Man faces murder, weapons charges after N.J. shooting
A 31-year-old man was charged with fatally shooting another man in Rahway over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Brandan Melford, of Rahway, faces charges of murder and weapons offenses after being arrested Sunday in Newark, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. The charges stem from the killing of...
Man rips, tosses fake $100 bills during chase at N.J. outlets, cops say
One of two men who authorities say tried to pass counterfeit bills last week at Jackson Premium Outlets was arrested after being chased by police as he tried to destroy and discard the funny money, authorities said. A Jackson detective, who was working undercover on Nov. 8 following a string...
No charges after woman fatally struck by police car, state says
A New Jersey grand jury voted not to charge a Camden County police officer who was driving a patrol car that fatally struck a woman in Camden last year, officials said Tuesday. Zandra Baez, 66, of Camden, was hit by the marked Camden County Metro Police Department cruiser shortly before...
Kearny man robbed at gunpoint at ATM, police say
A Kearny man was robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in town Tuesday night, authorities said. The 49-year-old told police he was using the automated teller machine outside Schuyler Savings bank at 24 Davis Ave. at 8:30 p.m. when two men wearing masks — one brandishing a handgun — approached him.
Man arrested after shooting at cops, 4-hour standoff, police say
A New Jersey man shot at police during an attempted traffic stop in Camden last week and then locked himself in a garage in a four-hour standoff that ended in his arrest, authorities said. Otto Simpson, 29, of Camden, was one of four people in a car that Camden County...
Deceased, neglected cats and dogs found in N.J. home, cops say
A 37-year-old New Jersey woman was charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty after police found deceased and malnourished cats and dogs in her Bergen County home, authorities said. A concerned friend who doesn’t reside in the house on 30th Street in Fair Lawn notified police, Fair Lawn Police Sgt....
N.J. man charged for illegally killing 4 black bear cubs, DEP says
A 22-year-old man from Ringwood was charged Tuesday for illegally shooting and killing four black bear cubs, officials said in a statement Wednesday. Matthew Ligus was issued summonses for the alleged killings which in total carry fines between $1,610 and $5,760, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
N.J. hiker missing for days entered reservation, but didn’t leave, mayor says
Rescuers in Bergen County continued searching Thursday for a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend while apparently hiking along the Ramapo River. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah, was last seen Sunday morning hiking in the Ramapo Valley Reservation, authorities said. Mahwah Mayor Jim Wysocki told NJ Advance Media on Thursday...
Man ‘upskirted’ at least 2 women at N.J supermarket, cops say
A 33-year-old Red Bank man took “upskirt” photos of at least two women at a supermarket in Monmouth County last month before being arrested a week later, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox followed shoppers around the ShopRite in Shrewsbury around 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 and used “his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
Cops seize 450 pounds of pot that was to be illegally sold out of N.J. storefront
A man and a woman were arrested last week after police seized 450 pounds of unregulated marijuana from an Evesham storefront and the pair’s home in another Burlington County town, officials said. The arrests followed what an Evesham police spokesman described as a “months-long” investigation into the sale of...
68-year-old woman identified as victim of N.J. fatal fire
A 68-year-old woman died of smoke inhalation after a fire Sunday night in the home where she lived in Pohatcong Township, the Warren County prosecutor reports. During an autopsy on Monday, authorities determined Rhona Labruzzo died from smoke inhalation, Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer told lehighvalleylive.com. The cause of the fire in...
Sea of blue: City pays final respects to Bayonne Police Capt. Paul Jamolawicz (PHOTOS)
For a few hours Thursday, it was as if time stopped in Bayonne. Bayonne law enforcement, first responders, city officials past and present, friends and family all converged at St. Vincent de Paul Church to pay their final respects to Paul T. Jamolawicz, a decorated Bayonne police captain who devoted his life to protecting the city.
Homeless man charged with stealing more than $2,300 in merchandise from Bayonne pharmacy
A homeless man has been charged with stealing more than $2,300 in merchandise from a Walgreens pharmacy in Bayonne, authorities said. The 41-year-old was taken into custody at 7:41 a.m. Friday in the area of 32nd Street for stealing $2,340.86 in items from the Walgreens at 699 Broadway, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. It could not immediately be determined what items he was charged with stealing; or if the items were recovered.
Man dies days after crashing into a tree in Princeton, cops say
An 86-year-old South Brunswick man badly injured in a crash last week in Princeton died at a local hospital on Sunday, authorities said Wednesday. Elmer Hsu was driving an SUV east on Princeton-Kingston Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 when he veered off the road and struck a tree, Princeton police said in a statement.
N.J. city will pay $1M to Black detective who found toy monkey hanging at his workspace
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle - for $1 million in the midst of trial - the racial discrimination allegations of a former police detective who said he arrived at work in March 2014 to find a stuffed animal monkey hanging at his workstation, his lawyers said. Damon...
