Somerset County, NJ

Trio charged in shooting that left 1 dead, another injured, authorities say

Three men were arrested Thursday in connection with a weekend shooting in Hackensack that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said. Officers from the Hackensack Police Department were called to the area of Essex and Lehigh Street around 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 for a report of shots fired, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. When they arrived, they found one man who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another who was shot and rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Father accused of killing his 4-month-old daughter

A Perth Amboy man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of killing his infant daughter last week, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. On Nov. 10, officers from the Perth Amboy Police Department were called to a home for a report of four-month-old girl who was not breathing, the office said. The child was rushed to Raritan Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m., officials said.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Detectives investigating armed home invasion, prosecutor says

Police were investigating an armed home invasion at a Fair Lawn residence that left one person injured Thursday morning, authorities said. The robbery happened shortly after 9 a.m. on 28th Street in the borough, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a statement. “Three individuals were in the home, and...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Man faces murder, weapons charges after N.J. shooting

A 31-year-old man was charged with fatally shooting another man in Rahway over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Brandan Melford, of Rahway, faces charges of murder and weapons offenses after being arrested Sunday in Newark, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. The charges stem from the killing of...
RAHWAY, NJ
Kearny man robbed at gunpoint at ATM, police say

A Kearny man was robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in town Tuesday night, authorities said. The 49-year-old told police he was using the automated teller machine outside Schuyler Savings bank at 24 Davis Ave. at 8:30 p.m. when two men wearing masks — one brandishing a handgun — approached him.
KEARNY, NJ
N.J. man charged for illegally killing 4 black bear cubs, DEP says

A 22-year-old man from Ringwood was charged Tuesday for illegally shooting and killing four black bear cubs, officials said in a statement Wednesday. Matthew Ligus was issued summonses for the alleged killings which in total carry fines between $1,610 and $5,760, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
RINGWOOD, NJ
Man ‘upskirted’ at least 2 women at N.J supermarket, cops say

A 33-year-old Red Bank man took “upskirt” photos of at least two women at a supermarket in Monmouth County last month before being arrested a week later, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox followed shoppers around the ShopRite in Shrewsbury around 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 and used “his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
68-year-old woman identified as victim of N.J. fatal fire

A 68-year-old woman died of smoke inhalation after a fire Sunday night in the home where she lived in Pohatcong Township, the Warren County prosecutor reports. During an autopsy on Monday, authorities determined Rhona Labruzzo died from smoke inhalation, Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer told lehighvalleylive.com. The cause of the fire in...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Homeless man charged with stealing more than $2,300 in merchandise from Bayonne pharmacy

A homeless man has been charged with stealing more than $2,300 in merchandise from a Walgreens pharmacy in Bayonne, authorities said. The 41-year-old was taken into custody at 7:41 a.m. Friday in the area of 32nd Street for stealing $2,340.86 in items from the Walgreens at 699 Broadway, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. It could not immediately be determined what items he was charged with stealing; or if the items were recovered.
BAYONNE, NJ
Man dies days after crashing into a tree in Princeton, cops say

An 86-year-old South Brunswick man badly injured in a crash last week in Princeton died at a local hospital on Sunday, authorities said Wednesday. Elmer Hsu was driving an SUV east on Princeton-Kingston Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 when he veered off the road and struck a tree, Princeton police said in a statement.
PRINCETON, NJ
