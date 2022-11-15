ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston commit Cedric Lath breaks down commitment

At the end of the early signing period Houston landed a commitment from 6-foot-10, 235 pound big man Cedric Lath. Lath will join the Cougars in January and will redshirt this season. “I chose Houston because I feel like I fit the team and the way they play,” he said....
Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team

Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
On3.com

