Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
130 animals remain at N.J. park zoos that county vowed to close. Avian Flu pandemic is to blame.
After more than 70 years, Johnson Park zoo is barren — of most of its larger animals that is. The skeletons of metal cages populate some parts of the sprawling 478-acre park where the small free-of-charge zoo is located. And the only animals that remain according to an on-site groundskeeper are birds, including chickens and peacocks.
5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ
Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
Officials: Child shot and hospitalized in Millville
MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
Ventnor, NJ, Police Ask for Help Locating Woman Missing For Over a Month
Authorities in Ventnor are asking for your help locating a woman who hasn't been seen in over a month. 37-year-old Kileen E. Jackson, of Ventnor, has been missing since October 16th. Description. Caucasian female. Approximately 5' 6" tall. 120 pounds. Blond/strawberry hair. Where she may be. Police say Jackson is...
13-year-old shot overnight in South Jersey
MILLVILLE, NJ – A 13-year-old boy was shot by another teenager overnight in Millville, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said today. According to police, a 14-year-old suspect is in custody. The teen was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment of critical injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition. Police believe the incident is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public. The post 13-year-old shot overnight in South Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 dogs attack, bite 7 people in Atlantic City, cops say
Seven people — including a 10-year-old and four teenagers — were hospitalized with injuries after being bitten by two dogs Tuesday afternoon in Atlantic City. The incident unfolded around 3:40 p.m. on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue when two juveniles walking their dogs in a fenced-in area encountered a third dog, Atlantic City police said in a statement.
Extravagant N.J. home with links to Macy’s parade, the Titanic on market for $1.88M
If you’re looking forward to next week’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, you should give a nod of thanks to onetime N.J. resident Herbert Nathan Straus. His family owned the department store in 1924 when the annual holiday spectacle made its debut. And if you’re looking for a...
DOG ATTACK: Five Children, Two Adults Hurt In Unruly Atlantic City Incident
Five children and two adults were wounded when their two dogs encountered another on a walk and turned on them in Atlantic City, authorities said. Two of the juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area of Baltic Avenue when the animals encountered the third dog around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, local police said.
13-year-old injured in Millville, NJ shooting
Authorities say a 14-year-old boy from Millville was taken into police custody in connection with the shooting.
Fire destroys Egg Harbor Township home
A family was displaced after a fire at their Egg Harbor Township home Sunday. The residents and pets were safely evacuated from the residence in the 200 block of Weymouth Avenue before police arrived, Lt. Mark Mensch said. Firefighters from Scullville, Bargaintown and Somers Point responded and extinguished the fire,...
Popular South Jersey BBQ restaurant goes dark this weekend
AUDUBON — Another South Jersey restaurant is shuttering its doors and blaming a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, price increases across the board, meat shortages, and labor challenges. Smoke BBQ, 34 W. Merchant St. in Audubon, opened five years ago to bring fresh daily BBQ to the people of...
Popular rooster missing from N.J. animal sanctuary may have been stolen, farm says
A popular rooster that attracts visitors from all over to a South Jersey animal sanctuary has been missing since Tuesday and his farm is offering a reward for his safe return. Squiggy, one of the biggest attractions at Funny Farm Rescue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, is believed to have been stolen by a visitor, according to Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary’s founder and president.
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
Tolls along major N.J. highway are going up again
While drivers going over four New Jersey bridges will enjoy another year without their E-ZPass bills going up, those on the Atlantic City Expressway will see tolls increase again next year, after South Jersey Transportation Authority commissioners approved a 2023 budget Wednesday that includes another hike. SJTA officials cited inflation...
Same House Twice: Cape May, NJ, Police Search For Burglary Suspect
Authorities in Cape May County are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect. The Cape May Police Department says the burglary occurred on Sunset Boulevard in West Cape May during the early morning hours on November 10th. According to authorities, the suspect gained access through a rear door using...
N.J. man charged for illegally killing 4 black bear cubs, DEP says
A 22-year-old man from Ringwood was charged Tuesday for illegally shooting and killing four black bear cubs, officials said in a statement Wednesday. Matthew Ligus was issued summonses for the alleged killings which in total carry fines between $1,610 and $5,760, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
N.J. man fatally shot by neighbor after feud over dog, cops say
Authorities charged a Gloucester County man with first-degree murder and weapons offenses after he allegedly shot another man to death following an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, of the Turnersville section of Washington Township, is accused of shooting Victor Marrero Jr., 39, in the...
Investigative failure by N.J. town’s cops led to me getting shot, man says in lawsuit
A New Jersey man has sued police in Ocean County arguing that officers failed to protect him from a man who shot and seriously wounded him last year. The 55-year-old man states in court papers that officers with the Tuckerton Police Department neglected to keep an “unreasonable person” from shooting him at Jarvis Marine in Little Egg Harbor.
Food Bank of South Jersey ready to distribute 22,000 turkeys
Thanksgiving dinner is a culinary feast as families gather together to share delicious food, let the children have fun at the kid’s table and celebrate another year of abundance. But for one in eight youngsters in Camden, Gloucester, Burlington and Salem counties, there is no guarantee of a meal...
