Atlantic County, NJ

wpgtalkradio.com

5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ

Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Officials: Child shot and hospitalized in Millville

MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

13-year-old shot overnight in South Jersey

MILLVILLE, NJ – A 13-year-old boy was shot by another teenager overnight in Millville, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said today. According to police, a 14-year-old suspect is in custody. The teen was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment of critical injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition. Police believe the incident is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public. The post 13-year-old shot overnight in South Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

2 dogs attack, bite 7 people in Atlantic City, cops say

Seven people — including a 10-year-old and four teenagers — were hospitalized with injuries after being bitten by two dogs Tuesday afternoon in Atlantic City. The incident unfolded around 3:40 p.m. on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue when two juveniles walking their dogs in a fenced-in area encountered a third dog, Atlantic City police said in a statement.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Fire destroys Egg Harbor Township home

A family was displaced after a fire at their Egg Harbor Township home Sunday. The residents and pets were safely evacuated from the residence in the 200 block of Weymouth Avenue before police arrived, Lt. Mark Mensch said. Firefighters from Scullville, Bargaintown and Somers Point responded and extinguished the fire,...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Popular rooster missing from N.J. animal sanctuary may have been stolen, farm says

A popular rooster that attracts visitors from all over to a South Jersey animal sanctuary has been missing since Tuesday and his farm is offering a reward for his safe return. Squiggy, one of the biggest attractions at Funny Farm Rescue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, is believed to have been stolen by a visitor, according to Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary’s founder and president.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Tolls along major N.J. highway are going up again

While drivers going over four New Jersey bridges will enjoy another year without their E-ZPass bills going up, those on the Atlantic City Expressway will see tolls increase again next year, after South Jersey Transportation Authority commissioners approved a 2023 budget Wednesday that includes another hike. SJTA officials cited inflation...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. man charged for illegally killing 4 black bear cubs, DEP says

A 22-year-old man from Ringwood was charged Tuesday for illegally shooting and killing four black bear cubs, officials said in a statement Wednesday. Matthew Ligus was issued summonses for the alleged killings which in total carry fines between $1,610 and $5,760, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
RINGWOOD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Food Bank of South Jersey ready to distribute 22,000 turkeys

Thanksgiving dinner is a culinary feast as families gather together to share delicious food, let the children have fun at the kid’s table and celebrate another year of abundance. But for one in eight youngsters in Camden, Gloucester, Burlington and Salem counties, there is no guarantee of a meal...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
