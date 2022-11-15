MILLVILLE, NJ – A 13-year-old boy was shot by another teenager overnight in Millville, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said today. According to police, a 14-year-old suspect is in custody. The teen was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment of critical injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition. Police believe the incident is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public. The post 13-year-old shot overnight in South Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.

MILLVILLE, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO