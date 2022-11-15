Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Jersey City BOE trustee challenges mayor on letter to taxpayers blaming school board for tax wallop
Jersey City Board of Education member Lorenzo Richardson called out Mayor Steve Fulop Wednesday, claiming the mayor is misleading city taxpayers by blaming the school board for the outsized fourth quarter tax bill they received earlier this month. In an open letter to the mayor, which was also sent to...
Critic knocks Jersey City mayor for failing to keep ‘double-dippers’ out of his administration
A vocal critic of the Jersey City mayor is again asking him to fulfill a 14-year-old campaign promise of keeping “double-dippers” — people with multiple taxpayer-funded jobs — out of his administration. Esther Wintner, president of the local good-government group CivicJC and a former city council...
5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor
Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
The Clark fiasco: Has the Attorney General dropped the ball? | Editorial
Four members of the Clark Township council who took part in a $400,000 attempt to protect the career of a racist mayor were all re-elected by comfortable margins last week. We’re sure their neighbors are very proud. But the fact that authorities continue to keep people from the Union...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Cannabis Control Board approves 5 dispensaries, including 1st in Ward F
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved five adult-use cannabis dispensaries, including the first one in Ward F, during last night’s nearly five-hour meeting. The first application was Strictly CBD, seeking to open at 394 Communipaw Ave. Their cannabis dispensary application was approved by the Planning Board in March.
North Bergen Housing Authority reneged on $400K settlement, whistleblower claims in new court doc
The North Bergen Housing Authority has reneged on an agreement to pay a former employee who filed a whistleblower lawsuit in 2018 $400,000 to settle the case, a new motion claims. The 47-page filing by attorney Mario Blanch includes emails to and from the attorneys representing the housing authority, and...
hudsoncountyview.com
U.S. Marshals task force captures and arrests fugitive wanted for fatal Jersey City shooting
A U.S. Marshals task force as captured and arrested a fugitive wanted for a fatal Jersey City shooting earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne, Suarez said in a statement.
theobserver.com
Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is
Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
Staten Island Courthouse brawler who acted as own attorney hit with stiff sentence
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — He literally fought the law and the law won. Following two convictions in three years for a series of assaults involving courthouse officers, a Staten Island man was handed down a stiff sentence Monday by Justice Alexander Jeong in state Supreme Court, St. George. The...
New Jersey Globe
Bodek is leading candidate for Union county commissioner
Joseph C. Bodek, the Linden city clerk, is expected to become a Union County Commissioner in January. He appears to be the choice of Democrats to replace Christopher Hudak, who was elected Union County Surrogate last week after four terms. Bodek, the city clerk for nearly seventeen years, will still...
Washington Examiner
New York lawyers disbarred for firebombing police car during George Floyd protests
A pair of New York lawyers who pleaded guilty to firebombing an empty police car during protests over the death of George Floyd in 2020 were disbarred by state attorney regulators this week. New York's Appellate Division on Tuesday ruled that Colinford Mattis, 34, and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman's guilty pleas...
Sea of blue: City pays final respects to Bayonne Police Capt. Paul Jamolawicz (PHOTOS)
For a few hours Thursday, it was as if time stopped in Bayonne. Bayonne law enforcement, first responders, city officials past and present, friends and family all converged at St. Vincent de Paul Church to pay their final respects to Paul T. Jamolawicz, a decorated Bayonne police captain who devoted his life to protecting the city.
Investigative failure by N.J. town’s cops led to me getting shot, man says in lawsuit
A New Jersey man has sued police in Ocean County arguing that officers failed to protect him from a man who shot and seriously wounded him last year. The 55-year-old man states in court papers that officers with the Tuckerton Police Department neglected to keep an “unreasonable person” from shooting him at Jarvis Marine in Little Egg Harbor.
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Man Assaults Hoboken Police Officers
43-year old, Angel Sanchez of Jersey City was arrested yesterday at approximately 5:45 pm for an active warrant issued for an incident that occurred on November 6, 2022 on the 200 Block of Washington Street in Hoboken. During that incident, Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka says Sanchez threatened another person...
21st store for adult recreational weed opens its doors in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee opened its doors Thursday to a steady flow of customers, becoming the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational weed and the one located closest to New York. Among those to venture into the store for its 11 a.m. launch was Bryan Beck, 60, of Edgewater....
NYPD COP CONVICTIONS TOSSED: 188 misdemeanors tied to 8 officers vacated by DA
Nearly 200 misdemeanor convictions tied to 8 NYPD officers who previously “abused their positions of power” – including bribery, stealing and selling firearms, and perjury – have been vacated, Manhattan District Attorney said Thursday.
All in-person ballots cast on Election Day in Mercer County have been counted, officials say
It’s been more than a week since a coding error wreaked havoc on Election Day in Mercer County, when voters were unable to use machines and instead had to complete paper ballots. But now, all of the ballots cast in person on Election Day have been counted, Mercer County...
Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.
Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
Gunman sentenced to 15 years in death of Moussa Fofana
NEWARK, N.J. -- A man accused of killing a New Jersey high school student and promising young soccer player last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.Back in the fall, Yohan Hernandez pleaded guilty to the killing of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana in Maplewood.But as CBS2's Nick Caloway reported, the victim's family does not believe justice was served."It breaks my heart," mother Hawa Fofana said.As she faced her son's killer, Hawa Fofana was understandably emotional. She was processing grief most people could never understand."And my world came crashing down June 6, 2021, and it has not been the...
