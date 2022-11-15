Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility Morning
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship Week
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence Raiford
Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
Lexington Community Garden feeds thousands in need across the Midlands, gearing up for holidays
LEXINGTON, S.C. — For three years now, a group of Lexington residents focused on giving back have come together to feed those in need through a community garden. Their fall crops will feed families this holiday season. Over six acres worth of land is all purposed for good. Azmi...
SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond announces 2022 Angel charities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 2022 Angel charities were recognized by SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond with a plaque for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources. The representatives from the ten organizations were in attendance at the Edgar Brown Building on the Capitol Complex for the conference. The nominated...
Celebrating Veterans: Shannon Morgan, U.S. Army retired
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters we are celebrating our veterans. Tonight we introduce you to Shannon Morgan, U.S. Army retired. She’s a new widow, and is with her 10 year old son, who keeps her going every day. She wants her son and all generations to know why the military is so strong.
SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
A look back at two blocks of Columbia’s former Black Business District
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over the past year, News 19 has taken a look back at some of Columbia's historic neighborhoods, but did you know there was a line of black businesses along several downtown streets that were once known as Columbia's Black Business District?. It was a thriving area...
Enjoy the holidays early at the 37th Annual Vista Lights!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring the family to celebrate the holidays early at the 37th Annual Vista Lights!. The event, presented by Prisma Health, starts this Thursday from 6 – 10 p.m. in the Vista. Curtis spoke with Abby Anderson, Executive Director of the Congaree Vista Guild, about...
Sumter middle school receives backlash from community members after school project features figure with noose
SUMTER, S.C. — Bates Middle School in Sumter is receiving backlash after its principal seemingly tweeted out a picture of a school project showing a figure with a noose around its neck. "It didn't trigger me, but other people, it may have triggered them," Sumter resident Lateshia Thames explained....
37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It will soon feel like the holidays in the Vista. The 37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday, November 17, 2022. Organizers say more than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will showcase their holiday treasures and delicious dishes. Per a release:. The Congaree Vista Guild...
Rotary Club of Orangeburg puts dictionaries in the hands of 900 third graders
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Rotary Club of Orangeburg Morning's literacy project put dictionaries in the hands of 900 children this year. It's part of the club's literacy project, which aims to give a dictionary to each third grader in the Orangeburg County School District. “Third graders, I think...
West Columbia streets look brighter, more festive - Here's why
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A decades-long tradition in West Columbia has been wrapping trees and light posts with twinkling Christmas lights. For the past two weeks, city staff crews have been working to bring out the city Christmas tree and any other decorations to make it look more festive around town.
Kershaw County students collect socks for those in need
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students at Doby's Mill Elementary School spent their October working on a service project called Socktober. "Really happy, happy, thankful, and happy," said students Jayce Pierce, Bernard West & Olivia Mugrage. The students were able to gather over 800 socks to donate to United Way...
Camden residents receiving $500+ electric bills protest
CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
Efforts renew to increase safety at senior care facilities in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Darrell Hudson and his family went to sing Christmas carols to his mother at a Lexington County care facility in December 2019, she was nowhere to be found. "She wasn’t in her room and nobody knew where she was at," Hudson said. Hudson said...
Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge granted a personal recognizance bond for a woman charged with assaulting a Richland School District One student. Judge Tobias Ward Jr. granted Shermanda Thompson a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50. The bond means she did not have to provide money to be released from jail but could lose the $1,087.50 if she fails to appear.
City of Columbia, DHEC highlight Diabetes Awareness Month
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia and SC DHEC are highlighting November as Diabetes Awareness Month. ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton reports on why Columbia City Council members and state health officials are encouraging the community to get screened. For DHEC information click here https://scdhec.gov/health/diseases-conditions/diabetes.
Governor’s Carolighting this Sunday
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Governor’s Office is preparing to light the state Christmas tree. According to a spokesperson for the office the 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting will take place Sunday, November 20th on the State House steps facing Gervais St. “The Carolighting is a truly unique event that...
South Carolina Man Uses Chick-fil-A Points To Buy 500 Chicken Sandwiches For Children’s Hospital
A generous South Carolina man is using his surplus of Chick-fil-A rewards points to donate 500 chicken sandwiches to feed patients and staff at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands, WIS-TV reports. “I‘m humbled that I’m able to put the points I’ve accumulated to good use by supporting our local children’s...
New memorial honors Sumter's missing
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Light of Hope memorial honors Sumter's missing. The light post and benches were unveiled on on Harvin Street on Sunday. "For 21 years, we’ve been searching for answers," Wilveria Sanders told me. That’s how long it’s been since Sanders’ brother Shelton went missing....
Programming Note: Spectrum experiencing issues with MeTV
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We are aware of the Spectrum issue with the Start TV channel showing up on Channel 1240, which should be MeTV. This is a Spectrum issue. ME TV is available over the air on 25.4. Thank you for your understanding.
