ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond announces 2022 Angel charities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 2022 Angel charities were recognized by SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond with a plaque for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources. The representatives from the ten organizations were in attendance at the Edgar Brown Building on the Capitol Complex for the conference. The nominated...
abccolumbia.com

Celebrating Veterans: Shannon Morgan, U.S. Army retired

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters we are celebrating our veterans. Tonight we introduce you to Shannon Morgan, U.S. Army retired. She’s a new widow, and is with her 10 year old son, who keeps her going every day. She wants her son and all generations to know why the military is so strong.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
abccolumbia.com

Enjoy the holidays early at the 37th Annual Vista Lights!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring the family to celebrate the holidays early at the 37th Annual Vista Lights!. The event, presented by Prisma Health, starts this Thursday from 6 – 10 p.m. in the Vista. Curtis spoke with Abby Anderson, Executive Director of the Congaree Vista Guild, about...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It will soon feel like the holidays in the Vista. The 37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday, November 17, 2022. Organizers say more than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will showcase their holiday treasures and delicious dishes. Per a release:. The Congaree Vista Guild...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Kershaw County students collect socks for those in need

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students at Doby's Mill Elementary School spent their October working on a service project called Socktober. "Really happy, happy, thankful, and happy," said students Jayce Pierce, Bernard West & Olivia Mugrage. The students were able to gather over 800 socks to donate to United Way...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Camden residents receiving $500+ electric bills protest

CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge granted a personal recognizance bond for a woman charged with assaulting a Richland School District One student. Judge Tobias Ward Jr. granted Shermanda Thompson a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50. The bond means she did not have to provide money to be released from jail but could lose the $1,087.50 if she fails to appear.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia, DHEC highlight Diabetes Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia and SC DHEC are highlighting November as Diabetes Awareness Month. ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton reports on why Columbia City Council members and state health officials are encouraging the community to get screened. For DHEC information click here https://scdhec.gov/health/diseases-conditions/diabetes.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Governor’s Carolighting this Sunday

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Governor’s Office is preparing to light the state Christmas tree. According to a spokesperson for the office the 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting will take place Sunday, November 20th on the State House steps facing Gervais St. “The Carolighting is a truly unique event that...
News19 WLTX

New memorial honors Sumter's missing

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Light of Hope memorial honors Sumter's missing. The light post and benches were unveiled on on Harvin Street on Sunday. "For 21 years, we’ve been searching for answers," Wilveria Sanders told me. That’s how long it’s been since Sanders’ brother Shelton went missing....
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Programming Note: Spectrum experiencing issues with MeTV

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We are aware of the Spectrum issue with the Start TV channel showing up on Channel 1240, which should be MeTV. This is a Spectrum issue. ME TV is available over the air on 25.4. Thank you for your understanding.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy