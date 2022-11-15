Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale : Thursday the 17/11/22 - " A Snooper's Paradise"
Let's waste no time & look at some spoilers for tonight - Chloe helps Kerry look into Al's finances ; Kerry discovers that Al has taken a loan out in her name...... Chloe then asks Victoria to assist her... Als Estate Agent then telephones and says that the house he...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street introduces Jacob Hay's dad Damon
Shameless's Ciaran Griffiths is joining the soap. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41995747/coronation-street-jacob-hay-dad-damon/. I have seen Ciaran in various things. I remember him in The Bill. Good actor, so i am glad to see him here. I have seen Ciaran in various things. I remember him in The Bill. Good actor, so i am glad...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale Friday 18th November 2022 🤔 Decisions, decisions!! 🙄
After learning of Al's betrayal, Kerryman is still reeling but finds support from a guilty cow 🐄 called Chas, who encourages her to make a decision. Sam has a tough decision to make. Elsewhere it remains to be seen whether Durvid has made the wrong decision. Caught up with...
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco marks pregnancy milestone with cute picture
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco has reached the midway point of pregnancy. She and partner Tom Pelphrey, who broke our hearts as Ben Davis in Ozark, revealed to the world their baby girl news just last month. Uploading a mirror selfie onto Instagram Stories today (November 16), the actress...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Kellie Bright discusses Linda Carter's future after Mick's 'sad' Christmas exit
EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about Linda Carter’s future following Mick’s very sad Christmas exit on the show. Talking to the Daily Mirror about the show’s upcoming Christmas episodes, the soap star talked about what we can expect from Danny Dyer's (who plays Mick) final scenes on the soap as well as her character's future.
digitalspy.com
9 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Eric could be caught out when Maxine launches a risky plan to expose him, while Imran's story comes to a head and Pearl makes a discovery about DeMarcus. Here's a full collection of the nine biggest moments coming up:. 1. Maxine launches another...
digitalspy.com
NCIS Hawai'i fans complain about surprise character absence
NCIS Hawai’i fans aren’t happy with the news that Yasmine Al-Bustami’s Lucy Tara will be absent from the show for the next few weeks. In Monday night’s (November 14) episode of the spinoff series, Lucy accepted a job offer for the Special Agent Afloat position, which would take her away from girlfriend Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) for four months.
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West reveals pre-show ritual with Dianne Buswell
Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West has given fans a sneak peek into his pre-show ritual with dance partner Dianne Buswell. Tyler posted a montage of short clips of him and Dianne doing a Wim Hof-inspired pre-show dance chant that has become the couple's weekly ritual. "'What does it feel...
digitalspy.com
Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish confirm split
Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have confirmed they have split. The duo were runners-up to winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti this past summer, but have called it quits three months after filming concluded. "I wanted to let you know that Luca and I...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who confirms Coronation Street star as Ncuti Gatwa's companion
Doctor Who has revealed former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson will be Ncuti Gatwa's companion. The actress, who played Kelly Neelan on the ITV soap before quitting this year, appeared out of the TARDIS live on Children in Need tonight (November 18), where she revealed she'll be playing a character named Ruby Sunday.
digitalspy.com
David Tennant and Michael Sheen's Staged reveals season 3 return date
David Tennant and Michael Sheen's hit lockdown series Staged has confirmed a return for season 3 – and it will be back on our screens very soon. The show, which saw the actors play fictionalised versions of themselves as they tried to rehearse a play over lockdown, debuted back in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
digitalspy.com
Soaps and Maternity Leave
An observation that Soap Actresses seem to work much later than I remember them doing when I was younger. Laura Norton, Michelle Hardwick and Julia Goulding have all already given birth but are on screen still, and we only really have an idea how Vanessa will leave. With Jorgie Porter,...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Amy Mitchell self-harm plot continues as she makes secret decision
The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm. EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy Mitchell has made a dangerous decision in EastEnders as her self-harm story continues. Earlier this week, Amy's dark secret was outed after being discovered by Sam Mitchell, and now her dad Jack Branning is struggling with how...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street sees huge consequences for Spider's undercover operation
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Spider Nugent faces huge consequences in his relationship with Toyah Habeeb as he continues with his undercover work to expose Griff's racist gang. As part of the soap's long-term storyline exploring violent extremism, Spider has been working alongside the police to infiltrate Griff Reynolds'...
digitalspy.com
Say what you like about Matt, but he has smashed his Trials compared to those other wimps!
In particular, Boy George and Chris Moyles - it feels like karma to see them only winning 1 star and basically looking like total losers compared to Matt Handcock’s success in the trials. It must be killing them, which is quite funny!!. Baba was SO bad in his trial...
digitalspy.com
I’m a Celebrity reveals first person leaving camp
I'm a Celebrity spoilers follow. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has finally revealed the first person leaving the camp this year. Towards the end of tonight’s (November 18) episode, the campmates gathered around to learn from Ant and Dec who the public had decided to vote out.
digitalspy.com
Normal People's Paul Mescal reveals how new movie Aftersun subverts male stereotypes
Normal People star Paul Mescal believes his critically-acclaimed new movie Aftersun subverts long-held male stereotypes about fatherhood. The film follows a woman names Sophie, played by Frankie Corio and Celia Rowlson-Hall, who remembers a trip she took to Turkey 20 years ago with her father Calum, played by Mescal. In...
digitalspy.com
Why is Charlie Stayt on his own?
As I did not surface till 06:45am,normally when this happens the second presenter is out on location some where else. BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty was forced to leave the show midway through this morning (Friday, November 18) leaving co-presenter Charlie Stayt to present on his own. Less than half an hour into this morning's episode of the breakfast show, Naga left the sofa and Charlie was left to explain where she had gone.
digitalspy.com
Which series of Im a Celebrity you think had the most unpleasant individuals appearing in the show
Anybody remember when Larry Lamb was pretty unpleasant to Martin Roberts which was on the borderline of bullying and i think there were others during that series who were also not very nice. The series which had Lady Colin Campbell and Duncan Bannatyne was also not nice to watch. Lady...
digitalspy.com
X-Factor star James Arthur announces the birth of his daughter and reveals special name
Former X-Factor winner James Arthur has announced the birth of his daughter, revealing the heartfelt reason behind her name. Sharing the news with a video on his Instagram account, Arthur confirmed his newborn daughter's name was Emily, captioning the post: "Dear Emily, Welcome to the world.." The video opened with...
Comments / 0