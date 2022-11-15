Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
MBTA Green Line Extension to Medford to open Dec. 12, Poftak announces
A long-awaited extension of the Green Line to Medford is scheduled to open in mid-December after the project hit several delays, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said during a Thursday morning meeting. Originally slated to open in December 2021, the new $2.3 billion extension to Medford will add five new...
Starbucks workers to strike on ‘Red Cup Day,’ including at Mass. stores
More than 2,000 employees at more than 100 Starbucks locations across the country will strike Thursday in protest of the corporate coffee giant’s approach to union negotiations. The strike will coincide with a key day for the company’s holiday product marketing. Thursday is Starbucks’ annual “Red Cup Day,” when...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Northampton Bag Day: These stores have discounts at ‘support local’ event
Bag Day, Northampton’s annual pre-Thanksgiving extravaganza of shopping and savings at small businesses, will return Saturday in hopes of drawing crowds to the downtown area. More than 40 local shops, cafes and restaurants will take part in the festivities, offering promotions unique to their business. Organizers encouraged local residents...
Way Finders to launch second phase of Library Commons project in Holyoke
HOLYOKE — Way Finders will launch Phase II of Library Commons, an ongoing plan to reshape the Chestnut-Essex Street corridor. The housing nonprofit conducted tours Wednesday of The Essex at 213-215 Chestnut St. Way Finders plans to transform the Victorian property into 12 affordable, family housing units. The Essex...
Board asks for more parking at planned Westfield elementary school
WESTFIELD — Caolo & Bieniek Associates architect Bert Gardner, flanked by members of the School Building Committee brought the site plan for the new elementary school to the Planning Board on Nov. 15. The hearing was continued to Dec. 2. Gardner started with a timetable for construction. He said...
Work on The Cove apartments in Worcester’s Canal District beginning as early as next week
Construction on a seven-story mixed used development right next to Worcester’s Polar Park is set to begin as early as next week. John Tocco, managing director and COO of V10 Development, confirmed Wednesday that work is set to begin soon on The Cove, a development that will include 171 apartments, commercial space, a pizza restaurant and bowling alley at 89 Green St.
WCVB
National Grid working to help Massachusetts residents save on home heating
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Home heating costs are expected to be sky-high in Massachusetts this year and National Grid is looking to help its customers in the state save. National Grid hosted a customer energy savings event at the Haverhill Citizen Center Tuesday night with the help of Mass Save, The Salvation Army and other organizations. It is one of a series of events that began in September in an effort to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter.
Ware officials abandon plans to convert vacant bank into police station
Town officials here have abandoned plans to convert the vacant Country Bank building located downtown to a police station or any other municipal use. At Monday’s special town meeting, an article to accept the 73-75 Main St. building from the bank was dismissed. During a June press conference outside...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans great gesture for mother after hitting $1 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman plans on doing something great for her mom after hitting big money on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Zetta Eastman is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game. Eastman,...
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
ABC6.com
Deer related-crashes increasing towards end of year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As holiday travel ramps up next week for Thanksgiving, November has been proven to be the month with the most deer-related car crashes. In 2021, from October to December, Massachusetts had 1,656 car crashes from deer, the highest since 2002. Rhode Island was at 1,285.
Worcester’s Festival of Lights date, tree lighting announced
The city of Worcester has announced the date and details for the annual Festival of Lights kickoff event that brings food, live performances, ice skating and a tree lighting to Worcester Common. Fresh off their appearances on NBC’s “The Voice,” Worcester’s Cara Brindisi and Kara McKee are slated to perform...
Recent business closures in Worcester’s Canal District may be a casualty of success, rising property values
A string of restaurant closures in Worcester’s Canal District has left loyal customers looking for answers on what is happening to their favorite spots. While a popular scapegoat on social media has been parking problems that have gotten more difficult since the opening of Polar Park last year, those in the area say the situation is more complicated. The opening of the ballpark, as well as the increasing amount of housing and commercial development in the area, has led to more people hoping to get in on the action.
Springfield Police issue scam alert over utility worker impersonator
SPRINGFIELD — The Police Department says an individual is preying on the city’s older adults by posing as a utility worker and asking to photograph their debit cards. Police said a resident made a report to the Police Department Wednesday describing a person impersonating a public utility worker who was in the High Street area and allegedly used the using the debit card information to make withdrawals or online transactions.
34th Old Deerfield Holiday Sampler returns to Better Living Center
Even Santa plans to do a little Christmas shopping this weekend at the 34th Old Deerfield Holiday Sampler when he isn’t busy visiting good little boys and girls at the annual craft fest. Held in the Better Living Center on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition in West...
Fallen Springfield officers remembered with new monument during Blue Light ceremony
SPRINGFIELD — While on a Police Unity bike ride that stretched from here to Virginia, Maria Siciliano said the group stopped at least a half-dozen monuments that paid tribute to fallen officers along the way. A long-time colleague of Officer Kevin Ambrose, who was killed while responding to a...
Still with no contract, South Hadley teachers’ union plans community forum
Weeks after voting for a work-to-rule action, the South Hadley Education Association will hold a forum with parents, guardians and public education supporters on Monday, Nov. 21. The forum is scheduled to be from 6 to 7 p.m. and will be located at the South Hadley Council on Aging at...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Fall River landscaper wins $1 million
A man from Fall River has been identified as the $1 million winner from the new scratch ticket game “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus.” This is the highest prize amount attainable for the game. Mariano Raposo claimed his prize on November 7, and was the first individual to win on...
