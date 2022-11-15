ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

MassLive.com

Work on The Cove apartments in Worcester’s Canal District beginning as early as next week

Construction on a seven-story mixed used development right next to Worcester’s Polar Park is set to begin as early as next week. John Tocco, managing director and COO of V10 Development, confirmed Wednesday that work is set to begin soon on The Cove, a development that will include 171 apartments, commercial space, a pizza restaurant and bowling alley at 89 Green St.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

National Grid working to help Massachusetts residents save on home heating

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Home heating costs are expected to be sky-high in Massachusetts this year and National Grid is looking to help its customers in the state save. National Grid hosted a customer energy savings event at the Haverhill Citizen Center Tuesday night with the help of Mass Save, The Salvation Army and other organizations. It is one of a series of events that began in September in an effort to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Deer related-crashes increasing towards end of year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As holiday travel ramps up next week for Thanksgiving, November has been proven to be the month with the most deer-related car crashes. In 2021, from October to December, Massachusetts had 1,656 car crashes from deer, the highest since 2002. Rhode Island was at 1,285.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Recent business closures in Worcester’s Canal District may be a casualty of success, rising property values

A string of restaurant closures in Worcester’s Canal District has left loyal customers looking for answers on what is happening to their favorite spots. While a popular scapegoat on social media has been parking problems that have gotten more difficult since the opening of Polar Park last year, those in the area say the situation is more complicated. The opening of the ballpark, as well as the increasing amount of housing and commercial development in the area, has led to more people hoping to get in on the action.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Police issue scam alert over utility worker impersonator

SPRINGFIELD — The Police Department says an individual is preying on the city’s older adults by posing as a utility worker and asking to photograph their debit cards. Police said a resident made a report to the Police Department Wednesday describing a person impersonating a public utility worker who was in the High Street area and allegedly used the using the debit card information to make withdrawals or online transactions.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
