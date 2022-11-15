ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Observer: The midterms are over — now what?

By Ron McAllister
 1 day ago
There were thousands of names on ballots across the country on Nov. 8. These included candidates for 34 U. S. Senate seats, for each of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives, and for 35 governorships.

The election, however, was about two men whose names didn’t appear on any ballot: our most recent presidents, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Based on historic patterns of losses at mid-term elections for the party in power — in this case the Democrats — there was talk about a surge of Republican successes; predictions about Democrats losing their slim majorities in the House and in the Senate.

This much-hyped red wave did not materialize, and Dems actually strengthened their position in the Senate though they still may lose the House. The final U.S. Senate seat won’t be decided until Dec. 6 but I suspect that Georgia Republicans who are paying attention might be inclined to stay home given that the Dems’ win in Nevada diminished the significance of a Georgia runoff. Mark that a win for Senator Warnock.

The mid-term for Biden was far better than it had been for Obama, for Clinton or for most other presidents in similar circumstances.

This might have been because Biden has been so successful in his time in office though a lot of people would deny such a claim with their focus on inflation, Ukraine and domestic crime.

The Observer:Welcoming America's newest immigrants

It must be noted that in spite of his mid-term successes, Biden is deeply unpopular among Republicans and he’s not doing so well with some of his own party members either. As a measure of his unpopularity, I offer two recent vignettes.

On election day, I was standing at the Long Sands Road entrance to York High School holding signs promoting two local candidates. A departing car stopped, and the driver shouted: “Let’s Go Brandon” — expressing his disdain for President Biden (who, again, was not on the ballot). The next day I saw the letters “FJB” spray painted on the pavement on Trafton Street.

I understood this to be an abbreviated version of the same anti-Biden sentiment.

Sure, people are entitled to express their opinions but the animosity I am seeing suggests the loathing some people feel toward Biden. I think he has had surprising successes in his first two years, but I don’t believe the Democrats’ mid-term wins are attributable to Joe Biden.

More likely, the weakness of the red wave was caused by the interference of his predecessor. Mr. Trump embraced and encouraged some truly dreadful candidates: Herschel Walker in Georgia, Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Tudor Dixon in Michigan, Kari Lake in Arizona and Don Bolduc in New Hampshire along with numerous others.

These people turned off many voters from both parties. Credit DJT.

So, where do we go from here? First, I’d like to see Joe Biden announce that he will not be standing for reelection.

There should be no doubt about his plans to retire when his current term is up. If he were to be the Democrats’ candidate, he would face headwinds from Republican legislators who would undermine his every initiative for the next two years.

The ObserverThe comedy of the commons

He would be maimed as a president and weakened as a candidate. If he clarifies his intention to be a one-term president, he has a chance to be successful given his party’s strength in the Senate. If he runs, he will be hampered by the great big target on his back.

For his part, Trump probably will run but he, too, would be burdened by several things: his deepening legal jeopardy, the erosion of support for him from a widening array of Republicans, and by his tiresome narcissism. Sure, there are people who will follow him to the ends of the earth but increasingly there are party loyalists who understand that he cares nothing about advancing their Republican agenda. His egomania was obvious in a comment he made during an interview on Nov. 8.

Referring about his anointed candidates: "If they win, I should get all the credit,” he said, “if they lose, I should not be blamed at all.” There’s a team player for you. As a candidate, the man would be a disaster for his party and for the country.

Increasingly, Donald Trump looks like a man with one foot in quicksand and the other on a banana peel.

My unsolicited advice for each party? Find someone else… and sooner rather than later.

Ron McAllister is a sociologist and writer who lives in York.

Portsmouth Herald

