WSFA
Selma school, city leaders host forum to address dangers to youths
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of leaders from the city of Selma, Dallas County, and Selma City Schools is calling on the community to “save the youth.”. The cry for help comes after a Selma High School student died and four others were rushed to the hospital on Nov. 8 during a campus emergency.
WSFA
Auburn hold 4th annual State of the City address
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Auburn has spent more than seven million dollars to improve roads, and they expect to spend even more on infrastructure improvements in the future. Mayor Ron Anders made the announcement at his fourth annual State of the City address this afternoon. Anders used...
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville Council approves police requests
Several personnel requests were approved for the Maplesville Police Department at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Maplesville Town Council. The council accepted the resignation of George Fanning as school resource officer for Maplesville High School, and approved moving forward with hiring Jeffery James to replace him. James said he...
alabamanews.net
14 Montgomery Public Schools on State’s “Failing Schools List”
It’s a list that no one wants to lead. This year, there are 14 Montgomery Public Schools on the state’s “Failing Schools List”, more than any other system in the state. This list is published by the Alabama State Department of Education and is required by...
Legislature exploring possibility of new Alabama State House
Officials at the Alabama Legislature are exploring the possibility of a new Alabama State House because of the need for costly upgrades and the limited public space in the retrofitted building that now serves as the home for the legislative branch. The State House was built in 1963 for what...
alabamanews.net
A Sit Down with Outgoing MPS Board President Clare Weil
Correction 8:39AM Tuesday Nov. 15: This story was updated to correct the name Pamela Portis, and Pam Cloud. Clare Weil will not be returning as the President of the Montgomery County Board of Education. Weil sat down with Alabama News Networks Jerome Jones for a look back on her time...
WSFA
Trenholm State Community College opens 2nd truck driving school
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Trenholm State Community College is actively training truck drivers to help aid the truck driver shortage the nation is still facing. Now, the community college is expanding its efforts with a second training site. “We know there is a continuous need of our truck...
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
WSFA
Montgomery-area nonprofit helping address homeless ‘crisis’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People have been living behind businesses and underneath bridges in the capital city. “I think it’s a crisis, but it’s been headed towards crisis levels for a while,” said Lydia Pickett with the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless. Homelessness is a problem that...
alabamanews.net
Salvation Army of Montgomery receives large donation from Montgomery Head Start
The Salvation Army of Montgomery received a huge donation thanks to a local organization. The Montgomery Community Action Head Start presented the Salvation Army with over 29,000 pounds of canned goods. The non-perishable items were collected during a can food drive in October. Parents of students 2-5 years old collected...
WSFA
Alabama leaders searching for solutions to state’s opioid crisis
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama leaders are searching for solutions to the state’s opioid crisis. It comes days after a student died at Selma High School. “That seemingly is attributable to an opioid overdose, and so it is absolutely imperative that we take this opportunity and not waste it,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
WSFA
Selma hotel employees participate in hospitality training program
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tourism is one of Alabama’s biggest industries. This week, some critical training designed to strengthen the state’s tourism workforce is taking place in Selma. Employees at the St. James Hotel spent two days going through what’s known as the Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification. The...
troy.edu
TROY cuts ribbon on new Center for Student Success at Montgomery Campus
Troy University officials cut the ribbon on a new Center for Student Success at the University’s Montgomery Campus on Monday. Made possible by a Title III grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program, the Center brought together tutoring, academic and career counseling, testing and student study and work places into a single location on the third floor of the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Jannie Thomas of Selma
Jannie Thomas is a councilwoman for Ward 7 on the Selma City Council. It’s her job to serve the people. But those who nominated her for the Vance Law Firm’s Pay It Forward award say she goes above and beyond to help others. “Because she is a hardworking...
WSFA
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
WSFA
Troy University Montgomery Campus dedicates peace dove
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday was a special day at the Troy University Montgomery Campus. Leaders and community members to unveil the Violata Pax Dove. The dove was commissioned by Pope Benedict XVI as part of an exhibit entitled the sins of humanity. Sculpted in white bronze the peace dove...
msstate.edu
Recognition, Remembrance and Reflection: The Syphilis Study at Tuskegee and Macon County, Ala.
The Mississippi State Office of Research Compliance and Security will host a seminar from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 providing participants with both IRB refresher training and two hours of RCR live training credits. This event will acknowledge the 50th anniversary of the end of the U.S. Public...
WSFA
Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
