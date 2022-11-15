GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday afternoon, James Vaughn said he was wrapping up a Bible study with his grandson when they heard something outside. “We were walking out the front door and he looked back at me and said, ‘Grandpa, your truck is starting’,” Vaughn said. “We started walking over there and the guy started backing up. It just felt like shock. My truck was moving, why was it moving? Then I realized someone was in it. It all happened within, I mean the video shows, just a couple of seconds. I chased him, telling him to stop. He floored it and took off.”

GRESHAM, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO