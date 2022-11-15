Read full article on original website
Andrea Bowlin
1d ago
Googled this man's name and found he attempted to stab a motel clerk in Medford in. 2012, why is he walking around still?
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
McMinnville police: Man rolled vehicle into ditch after carjacking
McMinnville police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly stole a woman's car and attempted to elude officers before rolling the car into a ditch.
kptv.com
Deputies investigating homicide in Hillsboro; suspect ‘accounted for’
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Law enforcement is on the scene of an active homicide investigation, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were at a home in the 23800 block of Scholls Ferry Road in Hillsboro. Officials say there’s no danger to...
kptv.com
Vancouver man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, says he ‘panicked’ when he saw police lights
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he fled a traffic stop at high speeds, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Ashveer Sandhu, 18, performed a U-turn on Northeast 119th Street near BiZi Farms, then spun the tires on his Cadillac ATS-V right in front of a patrol vehicle. Sandhu was then seen driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, southbound on Northeast 87th Avenue.
kptv.com
‘I chased him, telling him to stop’: Gresham man’s truck stolen while he watched
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday afternoon, James Vaughn said he was wrapping up a Bible study with his grandson when they heard something outside. “We were walking out the front door and he looked back at me and said, ‘Grandpa, your truck is starting’,” Vaughn said. “We started walking over there and the guy started backing up. It just felt like shock. My truck was moving, why was it moving? Then I realized someone was in it. It all happened within, I mean the video shows, just a couple of seconds. I chased him, telling him to stop. He floored it and took off.”
kptv.com
Deputies investigating double homicide in Washington County; suspect dies at hospital
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead Wednesday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. As of 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 23800 block of Scholls Ferry Road. The sheriff’s office said two people,...
kptv.com
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
KXL
Man And Teen Arrested In Salem Carjacking
(Salem, OR) — A 14-year-old and a 20-year-old have been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Salem on Friday night. Salem Police say the victim reported the suspects using a rifle to force them from their car. Police found the car near Hawthorne Avenue and Mission Street Southeast and took the two suspects into custody. They seized a semi-automatic shotgun and an automatic rifle that were both loaded. 20-year-old Elijah Sierzega, of Salem, faces robbery and other charges. The 14-year-old is charged in Marion County Juvenile court.
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
Bullets hit McMinnville High School in early morning shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
Man attacked DoorDash driver with lit blowtorch, prosecutors say
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man was sentenced to spend more than six years in jail after prosecutors said he tried to steal a car using a lit blowtorch. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a news release that Michael Scott Walton was sentenced to 80 months in prison for attempted robbery and attempted assault.
kptv.com
Hillsboro man identified as victim in deadly shooting
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department has identified a man killed in a Saturday morning shooting. According to officers, Erick Alcantar Vega, 32, of Hillsboro was found with a gunshot wound around 3:45 a.m. Saturday at Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street. Officers said Vega was shot on the sidewalk outside of the Dunes Motel and despite attempting lifesaving measures, Vega died at the scene.
kptv.com
Man, 14-year-old boy arrested after armed carjacking in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, one of them a teenager, were arrested Friday night after an armed carjacking in northeast Salem, according to the police department. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. Police said the caller reported being approached two males at rifle-point and told to exit their vehicle after they witnessed an assault. The two suspects then fled in the victim’s car.
Jury convicts Federico
Former Woodburn High School teacher, football coach sentenced to 30 months for sexual abuseFormer Woodburn High School football coach Nicholas Federico was sentenced on Tuesday in connection with charges of sexual abuse dating back to the coach's October 2019 arrest. A jury found Federico guilty of 8 counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of luring a minor, one of the latter charges dates back to July 2015, according to a Marion County Circuit Court file. Federico, 41, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and is required to register as a sex offender. A D V E R...
kptv.com
DoorDash driver recounts attack with blowtorch; attacker sentenced to 80 months in prison
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local DoorDash driver said it’s a miracle he’s alive after a scary confrontation during a late-night delivery in southeast Portland. The attacker will now spend years in prison for attempted robbery. And the weapon of choice might surprise you. The victim tells FOX...
kptv.com
Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
Drive-by shooting wounds Jefferson HS student
A drive-by shooting wounded a Jefferson High School student Monday afternoon in North Portland, police said.
kptv.com
2 arrested after exchange of gunfire with officers in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested, and another got away after a shooting with officers in Salem on Saturday night, according to the Salem Police Department. Police said just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to attempted carjacking at 17th Street Southeast and Hines Street Southeast. When they were investigating, they saw a stolen vehicle taken in a previous carjacking at 18th Street Northeast and Center Street Northeast.
polkio.com
Salem man gets life sentence in West Salem deadly shooting
A Salem man received a life sentence Nov. 10 after a jury found him guilty of murder for a 2021 fatal shooting. According to Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton, Jonathan Alexis Gonzales-Salcido, 25, was sentenced to a 25-year prison term, which he must serve in full before he can petition the state’s parole board to be considered for release.
kptv.com
Crash on I-5 leaves Salem pedestrian dead
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-5 left a pedestrian dead early Sunday morning near Salem, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 259 at about 1:30 a.m. They found that a Salem driver named Michael Summers, age 38, was driving northbound on I-5 when he lost control of his car and hit a barrier. Summer’s dog got out of the car and started running in the road. While trying to chase his dog Summer was hit by an oncoming Toyota Camry.
kptv.com
1 person, 2 cats dead after Clackamas Co. mobile home fire
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home complex in Clackamas, according to firefighters. Firefighters responded to the fire off of Highway 212 shortly after 2 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m. Authorities at the scene said the...
Comments / 3