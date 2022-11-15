ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit's RoboCop statue saga could end soon with Eastern Market providing its home

By Julie Hinds, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCcRD_0jC5vzLU00

The lengthy story of Detroit’s long-awaited RoboCop statue seems to be edging closer to its final chapter.

The 11-foot-tall bronze statue has been looking for a while for a forever home — and it finally may have found one in Eastern Market, the popular, historic district that’s a hubfor food, shopping, restaurants, art galleries and studios, and a stunning assortment of murals.

“It’s going to be displayed very prominently in Eastern Market, which already is an amazing center for public art," said Brandon Walley, a Detroit filmmaker and a key part of the grassroots quest to make the RoboCop statue.

The plans are made for the location and it’s going to be great,” said Walley, who didn't reveal specifics on the site.

An official announcement could happen by the year’s end, according to Dan Carmody, president of nonprofit Eastern Market Corp., who told the Free Press that there are still details to be ironed out on the legal aspects of such a plan.

“Until we have a definitive legal agreement, we don’t have a deal, so we’re still working on that,” said Carmody.

News of Eastern Market as a possible permanent location for the tribute to the fictional pop-culture icon broke Tuesday in Crain’s Detroit Business .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSGnh_0jC5vzLU00

More than a decade ago, the origin story began for the much-publicized statue of the half-human, half-cyborg Detroit cop at the heart of the 1987 sci-fi cult classic movie “RoboCop.”

The spark for the idea came in 2011, when a Twitter message sent to Detroit's then-mayor, Dave Bing, suggested that a RoboCop statue could serve as an ambassador for the Motor City, much like the statue of Rocky (the lead character in the 1976 boxing drama “Rocky”) is for Philadelphia.

As the tweet went viral, Imagination Station, a community arts nonprofit, started a Kickstarter campaign that ended up raising more than $67,000 for a potential statue.

RoboCop statue loses home at Michigan Science Center because of pandemic

Thousands of fans expressed their support for the effort, including the 1987 film’s star, Peter Weller, who made a comedy video for Funny or Die that endorsed the project.

Before work could begin on the project, numerous legal and technical hurdles had to be overcome, including obtaining copyright permission and navigating the complex mold and model-making steps leading up to the pouring of the casts.

Art conservation expert Giorgio Gikas, known for restoring iconic local works like the Spirit of Detroit statue and many more, oversaw the making of the statue at Detroit’s Venus Bronze Works.

In May 2018, Imagination Station revealed that the statue would be installed on the grounds of the Michigan Science Center. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a massive economic hit to museums across the country.

By early 2021, RoboCop officially was again without a home. The Michigan Science Center released a statement explaining that “given the pandemic's unprecedented pressures, MiSci's resources must now be entirely focused on our core mission of serving Michigan's students and families.”

Walley, who’s helped lead Imagination Station’s efforts, said that even if an announcement is made before next year, any installation process would have to wait until the weather turns warmer in 2023.

After devoting so much time to making the RoboCop statue a Detroit landmark, he’s in no mood to rush. “We’ve just kind of been taking our time and doing it slow,” he said. “It’s kind of like, well, after a decade, let’s just make sure we finish this off right.”

Contact Detroit Free Press pop culture critic Julie Hinds at jhinds@freepress.com .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit's RoboCop statue saga could end soon with Eastern Market providing its home

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Celebrating Thanksgiving 2022 in Detroit: What to know

America's Thanksgiving Parade has the attention of millions each holiday season, but along with the grand parade are a few other Thanksgiving festivities to enjoy in Detroit this November. As we approach Thanksgiving. Nov. 19: Let’s Give Thanks: Harvest Festival. Low-income families and individuals are welcome to enjoy free...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

City of Detroit seeking volunteers for snow removal team

A few snowflakes have already touched down in Detroit. To prepare for the rest of the snowy season, the city of Detroit is seeking volunteers. Detroit's Department of Neighborhoods announced Wednesday in a press release that it is seeking volunteers in the community to beef up the snow removal process during snowfalls of six inches or higher.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Coulter points to Eminem, '8 Mile' while promoting Oakland County abroad

When Dave Coulter was describing Oakland County’s location to a group of businesspeople in Sweden, he referenced Eminem. Coulter, who is traveling this week to Stockholm and Munich, Germany, to promote the county and make connections, said he asked for a show of hands from those who know of the Detroit rapper. It’s likely everyone there raised a hand, he said.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit City Council has 1 week to vote on paratransit contract

Detroit City Council on Tuesday again postponed a nearly $50 million contract with French-based transportation company Transdev to provide services for riders with disabilities. Council has one session left in the year to approve or deny the five-year contract, which was met with a great deal of backlash from the public. Several community members, who called Transdev unreliable, have advocated against it or sought a shorter contract period. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Saxophonist Wayne Shorter's 'Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival' gets 2 Grammy nominations

Detroit played a role in Tuesday's Grammy nominations, with four mentions in the jazz categories. Bassist, bandleader and Ferndale native Ron Carter, 85, was nominated along with the Jazzaar Festival Big Band directed by Christian Jacob for “Remembering Bob Freedman” in the Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album category. Carter, 85, is one of the genre’s most revered living figures; last month, PBS premiered a documentary about his life and work.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Two Detroit officers, one supervisor suspended after fatal shooting of woman

Detroit Police Chief James White on Monday announced two of his officers and one supervisor have been suspended following the Thursday killing of a woman experiencing a mental health crisis who was accused of assaulting her child and mother before struggling for a gun with an officer. White will recommend to the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners all three be suspended without pay. White also directed the Office of Professional Development to review the case and...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

AMC closes movie theaters in Fairlane Town Center

The AMC Fairlane 21, located in the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, has permanently closed. Sunday was the theater's last day of operation, said AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan in an email to the Free Press. "AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn schools decide to drop some controversial books, keep others

Under its new guidelines for selecting and reviewing library books, Dearborn schools announced Monday night that two of the controversial works were removed; three will stay, but with restrictions; and no decision was made on two more. The district's book brouhaha is part of a long-standing debate about censorship and what is appropriate for students. In Dearborn, the discussion has largely been over whether specific works, or parts of them, are too sexually explicit for young...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy