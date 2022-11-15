Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLFI.com
Local church giving away free winter clothing
A local Lafayette church is giving back to the community each week with a shop full of donated clothes and household items. A local Lafayette church is giving back to the community each week with a shop full of donated clothes and household items.
WLFI.com
Ukrainian Club to sell crafts at high school sale, raise funds for humanitarian aid
Ukrainian Club to raise funds for humanitarian aid at school craft sale. At the annual Harrison High School Band Craft Show this year, the band isn't the only cause people can support. The Purdue University Ukrainian Club is raising funds for a non-profit Ukrainian human rights organization.
WLFI.com
Lafayette Urban Ministry winter warming station opens for season, adds 20 beds
As the clock strikes midnight Tuesday, the Lafayette Urban Ministry warming station opens for the first time this season. Lafayette Urban Ministry winter warming station opens for season, adds 20 beds. The Lafayette Urban Ministry warming station will open its doors for the first time this season at midnight Nov....
WLFI.com
Getting out of the cold: man experiencing homelessness shares his story
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As temperatures drop this week, one man is grateful for an opportunity to get out of the cold. From now until April, people experiencing homelessness have a place to stay the night at Lafayette Urban Ministry's main office. It is open every day of the week from midnight until 7:00 a.m.
WLFI.com
High costs impacting student holiday travel
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With Thanksgiving next week and Purdue's winter break soon to follow, thousands of students will be traveling back home in the coming weeks. News 18 takes a look at how transportation costs are impacting their plans. With over 50,000 students, Purdue's population comes from...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $4.07 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Family Express on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
WLFI.com
County Road 500 North back open
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One route around the River Road construction is now back open. The project dates back to 2021 when the county began a widening and utility relocation project. The project was proposed after a highway safety audit deemed the River Road 500 North intersection to...
WLFI.com
Carroll County art teacher named Indiana Outstanding Art Educator
A Carroll County art teacher was recently named best in the state for 2022. Carroll County art teacher named Indiana Outstanding Art Educator. A Carroll County art teacher was recently named best in the state for 2022.
WLFI.com
A look at how the Street Department prepares for snowfall
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The West Lafayette Street Department started treating roads on Monday ahead of the expected snowfall. According to Department Director, Ben Anderson, even though Tuesday's event isn't expected to be major, crews are paying close attention to certain areas. "Bridges, over crossings, any of those areas...
WLFI.com
BMV plans bigger, better Lafayette branch amid WL closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The days are numbered for the West Side license branch, but a bigger, better Bureau of Motor Vehicles is coming to the other side of the river. The cries of West Lafayette drivers fell on deaf ears as the BMV announced Tuesday the branch on Navajo Drive will close in about a month.
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch. Commissioner, Joe B. Hoage says the main factors in this decision are the decline in transactions at the branch, as well as more local customers using kiosks and myBMV.
WLFI.com
November 15, 5:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Rain/Snow to Snow, Unseasonable Cold & a Much Warmer, Wetter Thanksgiving
Up to 1.2" snow fell in our southwestern to western areas this morning. Trace amounts occurred eastward. It is now very wet snow to rain/snow mix, light rain & drizzle over the area with some fog. Temperatures are running 34-38. Lows of 31-33 are expected tonight with some snow showers...
WLFI.com
President Mitch Daniels to serve as PRF Chair
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is leaving his current role at the end of the year. However, he won't be stepping away from the university completely. Daniels will serve as chair of the Purdue Research Foundation. The PRF board of directors unanimously approved the...
WLFI.com
Benton County resident dies in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a Monday morning crash in Carroll County. It happened at approximately 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of County Road 100 North and County Road 500 East. Investigators say 29-year-old Ashlena King of Oxford was driving north on County...
WLFI.com
Delphi man killed in crash on Schuyler Avenue
A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette. A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette.
WLFI.com
Rising utility bills push Tippecanoe County $125K over budget
Commissioners need $125,000 from reserves to keep the lights and heat on for the rest of the year. Rising utility bills push Tippecanoe County $125K over budget. Commissioners need $125,000 from reserves to keep the lights and heat on for the rest of the year.
WLFI.com
Brookston house fire results in total loss
News 18 is learning more about a house fire in Brookston that took place Friday night. News 18 is learning more about a house fire in Brookston that took place Friday night.
WLFI.com
Franklin attorney to represent Richard Allen
An attorney from Franklin, Ind. is now representing the Delphi double homicide suspect. An attorney from Franklin, Ind. is now representing the Delphi double homicide suspect.
WLFI.com
Purdue lecturer, activist calls for Americans to help Iran
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Islamic Regime in Iran is cracking down on demonstrators, and people in West Lafayette are feeling the effects like it is happening in their own backyard. Protests have raged across Iran and the rest of the world since September after the death of...
WLFI.com
Logansport man convicted of dealing fentanyl resulting in death
CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Logansport man has been convicted of dealing fentanyl to a man who later died after consuming it. 21-year-old Hakeem Rose was convicted in Cass Circuit Court on Wednesday of Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death. According to trial testimony, Rose was...
