ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

Local church giving away free winter clothing

A local Lafayette church is giving back to the community each week with a shop full of donated clothes and household items. A local Lafayette church is giving back to the community each week with a shop full of donated clothes and household items.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Getting out of the cold: man experiencing homelessness shares his story

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As temperatures drop this week, one man is grateful for an opportunity to get out of the cold. From now until April, people experiencing homelessness have a place to stay the night at Lafayette Urban Ministry's main office. It is open every day of the week from midnight until 7:00 a.m.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

High costs impacting student holiday travel

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With Thanksgiving next week and Purdue's winter break soon to follow, thousands of students will be traveling back home in the coming weeks. News 18 takes a look at how transportation costs are impacting their plans. With over 50,000 students, Purdue's population comes from...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $4.07 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Family Express on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

County Road 500 North back open

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One route around the River Road construction is now back open. The project dates back to 2021 when the county began a widening and utility relocation project. The project was proposed after a highway safety audit deemed the River Road 500 North intersection to...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

A look at how the Street Department prepares for snowfall

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The West Lafayette Street Department started treating roads on Monday ahead of the expected snowfall. According to Department Director, Ben Anderson, even though Tuesday's event isn't expected to be major, crews are paying close attention to certain areas. "Bridges, over crossings, any of those areas...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

BMV plans bigger, better Lafayette branch amid WL closure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The days are numbered for the West Side license branch, but a bigger, better Bureau of Motor Vehicles is coming to the other side of the river. The cries of West Lafayette drivers fell on deaf ears as the BMV announced Tuesday the branch on Navajo Drive will close in about a month.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch. Commissioner, Joe B. Hoage says the main factors in this decision are the decline in transactions at the branch, as well as more local customers using kiosks and myBMV.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

President Mitch Daniels to serve as PRF Chair

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is leaving his current role at the end of the year. However, he won't be stepping away from the university completely. Daniels will serve as chair of the Purdue Research Foundation. The PRF board of directors unanimously approved the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Benton County resident dies in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a Monday morning crash in Carroll County. It happened at approximately 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of County Road 100 North and County Road 500 East. Investigators say 29-year-old Ashlena King of Oxford was driving north on County...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Rising utility bills push Tippecanoe County $125K over budget

Commissioners need $125,000 from reserves to keep the lights and heat on for the rest of the year. Rising utility bills push Tippecanoe County $125K over budget. Commissioners need $125,000 from reserves to keep the lights and heat on for the rest of the year.
WLFI.com

Purdue lecturer, activist calls for Americans to help Iran

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Islamic Regime in Iran is cracking down on demonstrators, and people in West Lafayette are feeling the effects like it is happening in their own backyard. Protests have raged across Iran and the rest of the world since September after the death of...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Logansport man convicted of dealing fentanyl resulting in death

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Logansport man has been convicted of dealing fentanyl to a man who later died after consuming it. 21-year-old Hakeem Rose was convicted in Cass Circuit Court on Wednesday of Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death. According to trial testimony, Rose was...
LOGANSPORT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy