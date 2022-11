Shuttle service launches rides from Pueblo to airports in Colorado Springs, Denver

Nov. 17—There's nothing hostile about Angry Chicken & Juicy 88 Hotdog — just a little taste bud provocation, which proved to be just fine. Although dining in is certainly an option at this small, bright, order-at-the- counter restaurant in a South Nevada Avenue strip mall, we ordered online for carryout. Like most places offering an online option, the process is easy. My only complaint is the inability to select a specific time to pick up. However, I received an email immediately after placing the order with the time the food would be ready.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO