Tulsa, OK

3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home

Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa International Airport Hosting TSA Pre-Check Enrollment Event

It's now a little cheaper to apply for TSA pre-check at Tulsa International. The agency dropped the application cost from $85 to $78. Pre-check travelers get to skip most of the long lines at security and don't need to remove shoes and jackets to get through. Tulsa International Airport is...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa To Host 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships

Tulsa’s BOK Center and Cox Business Center are set to host the USA Gymnastics Championships in 2023. More than 1,600 of the nation’s top acrobatic, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling gymnasts will be in Tulsa from June 20 to 24 for the event. The annual event attracts Olympians...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Police Release Bodycam Video From In-Custody Death

Tulsa police released the body camera footage from before a robbery suspect died in police custody in September. Police say when Ramond Thompson was running from police, he jumped off a 30-foot hill and landed at the bottom. Police were searching a rocky and wooded area near Pine and Sheridan...
TULSA, OK
Man Accused Of Making Threats To Tulsa VA Clinic Arrested

A man is in jail after police say he made threats to the Tulsa VA Clinic. According to an affidavit, Zachariah McGuire called the VA on Monday, demanded a mental health appointment, and said if he didn't get it in 30 minutes, he'd show up and murder people. Police say...
TULSA, OK
Trash Truck Driver Hit And Killed While Working In Sand Springs

A trash truck driver was hit and killed Nov. 14 while crossing the street near Sand Springs, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said 44-year-old Clarence Bond, Jr., from Tulsa got off the trash truck to cross the street, when he was hit and killed by a woman driving a car.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Over A Dozen Displaced After Early-Morning Apartment Fire In Tulsa

More than a dozen people are without a place to stay after an apartment fire broke out on Thursday morning. Firefighters say they were called to the scene at the Melrose Apartments near East 11th Street and South Sheridan Road at around 1:30 a.m. According to TFD District Fire Chief...
TULSA, OK
Cherokee Nation To Open Language Center On Nov. 15

The Cherokee Nation plans to open what the tribe believes is the nations largest indigenous language center. The Durbin Feeling Language Center opens Tuesday in a refurbished casino building not far from the tribal headquarters in Tahlequah. The center will consolidate language instruction translation services into a single building, with...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
City Of Glenpool Holds Public Meetings About 151st Street Corridor

The City of Glenpool is asking residents for ideas to improve safety at the 151st Street Corridor. City leaders are looking at that stretch of Highway 67 from 26th west avenue to Memorial Drive. Residents shared information about safety issues, slow-downs, and future developments so the city can plan for growth.
GLENPOOL, OK
Effort Underway To Digitize Old Records In Creek County

Some Creek County leaders are looking to preserve historic records in the county with some dating back to the 1950s. There is now an effort to digitize them, so they don't deteriorate. Creek County Clerk Jennifer Mortazavi says the first phase of the project will cost a little more than...
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On High-Speed Chase Arrested

A man accused of leading Tulsa Police on a high-speed chase on Wednesday is in custody, according to officers. According to police, a warrant was out for John Merchant when officers got a call about him allegedly stalking someone. When officers eventually found Merchant, near East 41st Street and South...
TULSA, OK
Nowata Man Hit, Killed By Car In Washington County

A Nowata man is dead after he was hit by a car just outside of Bartlesville Monday evening. The highway patrol says Lawerence Woodward was trying to cross Highway 75 at Rice Creek Road when he was hit by an oncoming van. Authorities said Woodward died at the hospital. The...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK

