CHARLOTTE, N.C.– If you love subs, there is a new cool way to enjoy one. Subway is unveiling vending machines that allow you to buy pre-made sub sandwiches. The machines will be installed in places like college dorms and airports. The machines will respond to verbal orders. Vending machines aren’t new to Subway. The company has been selling sandwiches this way since 2020 at casinos and airports.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO