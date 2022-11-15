Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Harris Teeter canceling side dish orders for Thanksgiving meals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter is canceling all side dishes on pre-order for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues. The withdrawal impacts the side dishes advertised in the Harris Teeter Holiday Dinners. They are still accepting orders for turkeys, hams and prime ribs only, and they are crediting customer VIC cards $50.
WBTV
Harris Teeter deals Nov. 16 - 23: Turkey, ham, pumpkin, butter, cranberry sauce
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With inflation raising the cost of traditional Thanksgiving foods, saving money where possible has become even more important for Americans. WBTV has put together a list of current sales on Thanksgiving staples at Harris Teeter. NOTE: Harris Teeter recently announced it was canceling side dish orders...
This NC retailer ranked in the top 5 of places to shop for the best Black Friday deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that COVID-19 is waning slightly, more crowds are expected to show up, lining up outside of retail shop windows on Black Friday to snag those hot holiday deals. According to the National Retail Fund, 66.5 million people shopped in person on Black Friday in 2021....
Nonprofit prepares hundreds of turkeys for families who need Thanksgiving dinner
CHARLOTTE — One in five people in our community don’t know where they are getting their next meal, which is a sobering statistic from Loaves and Fishes. “This summer, we were seeing a need at all time high so we order nearly doubled the turkeys year over year,” said Tina Postel with Loaves and Fishes Friendship Trays.
qcnews.com
Piedmont Airlines offers new pilots $100K signing bonus
Finding a captain to make the in-flight announcements has gotten tougher for airlines nationwide. Piedmont Airlines offers new pilots $100K signing …. Finding a captain to make the in-flight announcements has gotten tougher for airlines nationwide. Lumberton PD: Woman shot at Jr. High football game. Lumberton PD: Woman shot at...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 14
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 4-10: La Victoria Cocina Mexicana, 16801 Caldwell Creek Drive – 96.5. Lake Norman Residence Inn, 16830 Kenton Drive – 96.5. Mandarin Restaurant, 9548 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 98.5. Metro Diner, 14211...
WCNC
'Water was truly everywhere' | Charlotte tenant files lawsuit against luxury apartment for poor maintenance and management
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skyhouse Uptown is marketed as a luxury set of towers, however, one of its tenants told WCNC Charlotte he's had nothing but trouble with his unit since moving in January of 2022. Shermaine Leggions moved to the Queen City for a job and signed a lease...
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
businesstodaync.com
Earth Fare in Davidson closing next week
Nov. 15. By TL Bernthal. The Earth Fare store in Davidson is closing permanently on Nov. 23. The store, 261 Griffith St., is holding a 25 percent off sale during a chain-wide consolidation. An employee in Davidson said workers were not given a reason for the closing, and someone brought...
scoopcharlotte.com
The Charlotte Housing Market… Buy, Sell, Sit, Stay – What’s Your Best Play Per These Local Real Estate Experts?
The housing market has been in a ‘hold onto your hat’ state for quite some time now. And, while national reports indicate that the market is slowing down, we wanted to hear from the local experts about what is happening specifically in the Charlotte market and whether it’s a good time to buy, sell or sit tight.
Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas
CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
WBTV
Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas...
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
Raleigh News & Observer
Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect
Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
wccbcharlotte.com
Subway Unveiling Vending Machines
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– If you love subs, there is a new cool way to enjoy one. Subway is unveiling vending machines that allow you to buy pre-made sub sandwiches. The machines will be installed in places like college dorms and airports. The machines will respond to verbal orders. Vending machines aren’t new to Subway. The company has been selling sandwiches this way since 2020 at casinos and airports.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s Movement Mortgage Reveals Multi-Billion Dollar Deal To Buy Mortgage Network
Movement will take over 30 East Coast Mortgage Network branches spanning 12 states, adding over $2 billion in annual mortgage volume, and 250 employees to their corporate roster. “We want to grow, and we look for teams and individuals in alignment with Movement’s mission to love and value people. We...
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
qcnews.com
Queen City Question: How is Mooresville keeping up with rapid growth?
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEW) — It’s no secret that Queen City and its surrounding areas continue to grow at a rapid pace, but as more people move to the area is infrastructure keeping up? In our latest Queen City Question, we take a look at Mooresville and its plans for its roadways.
lakenormanpublications.com
Birkdale owners pull back special-use permit request
HUNTERSVILLE – Plans for a reimagined section of Birkdale Village are momentarily on pause. North American Properties, owners of the evolving mixed-use development, rescinded an application for a special-use permit and asked for a one-month delay before bringing a rezoning and related text amendment request before the town board.
Utility bill scam reports up 900%, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of scams related to Duke Energy power bills is on a sharp rise, the Charlotte-based energy provider said Wednesday. Duke Energy said it has seen nearly nine times more reported scam attempts compared to this time last year. Duke said the scammers are making phone calls and sending text messages to people threatening to disconnect their service without immediate payment.
Comments / 0