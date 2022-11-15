ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Harris Teeter canceling side dish orders for Thanksgiving meals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter is canceling all side dishes on pre-order for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues. The withdrawal impacts the side dishes advertised in the Harris Teeter Holiday Dinners. They are still accepting orders for turkeys, hams and prime ribs only, and they are crediting customer VIC cards $50.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Piedmont Airlines offers new pilots $100K signing bonus

Finding a captain to make the in-flight announcements has gotten tougher for airlines nationwide. Piedmont Airlines offers new pilots $100K signing …. Finding a captain to make the in-flight announcements has gotten tougher for airlines nationwide. Lumberton PD: Woman shot at Jr. High football game. Lumberton PD: Woman shot at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 14

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 4-10: La Victoria Cocina Mexicana, 16801 Caldwell Creek Drive – 96.5. Lake Norman Residence Inn, 16830 Kenton Drive – 96.5. Mandarin Restaurant, 9548 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 98.5. Metro Diner, 14211...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
businesstodaync.com

Earth Fare in Davidson closing next week

Nov. 15. By TL Bernthal. The Earth Fare store in Davidson is closing permanently on Nov. 23. The store, 261 Griffith St., is holding a 25 percent off sale during a chain-wide consolidation. An employee in Davidson said workers were not given a reason for the closing, and someone brought...
DAVIDSON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect

Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Subway Unveiling Vending Machines

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– If you love subs, there is a new cool way to enjoy one. Subway is unveiling vending machines that allow you to buy pre-made sub sandwiches. The machines will be installed in places like college dorms and airports. The machines will respond to verbal orders. Vending machines aren’t new to Subway. The company has been selling sandwiches this way since 2020 at casinos and airports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Birkdale owners pull back special-use permit request

HUNTERSVILLE – Plans for a reimagined section of Birkdale Village are momentarily on pause. North American Properties, owners of the evolving mixed-use development, rescinded an application for a special-use permit and asked for a one-month delay before bringing a rezoning and related text amendment request before the town board.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Utility bill scam reports up 900%, Duke Energy says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of scams related to Duke Energy power bills is on a sharp rise, the Charlotte-based energy provider said Wednesday. Duke Energy said it has seen nearly nine times more reported scam attempts compared to this time last year. Duke said the scammers are making phone calls and sending text messages to people threatening to disconnect their service without immediate payment.
CHARLOTTE, NC

