Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times Gazette
‘The Crusade Church’
The First Presbyterian Church on East Main Street in Hillsboro was a key location during the Temperance Crusades of 1873-74, according to historians. The church is the first church to be identified with the history of Highland County, according to its website. Originally known as Nazareth, it was organized by settlers on Clear Creek sometime between 1804 and 1807. According to the website, though the exact date is unknown, historians recollected that, “the first church building was a rough log structure (and) during the pastorate of Rev. Nicholas Pittenger,” the first pastor, “a new brick structure was built on the edge of town.”
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
Times Gazette
Berger departing Chillicothe VA
Dr. Kathy Berger, medical center director for the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, has announced her departure, effective Friday, Nov. 18 2022. Appointed as the Chillicothe VAMC medical center director in March 2019, Berger soon faced the COVID-19 crisis. She led the facility through caring for the most at-risk veterans, ensuring the 162-bed nursing home units had every safeguard available and utilized to protect the veterans.
Times Gazette
Hospice selling holiday ornaments
Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are inviting members of the community to celebrate, honor or memorialize their loved ones through a 2022 Hospice Holiday ornament. This year, the hospices are partnering with glass artisan Roberta Evans of Carriage House Glass to offer a unique handmade...
Times Gazette
Leesburg Historical Society breakfast
Raymond Friend (left) with the Leesburg Area Historical Society accepts the donation of a plate stamped from the former Hook Furniture store in Leesburg at the inaugural pancake breakfast. Funds raised will help with the restoration project of the Leesburg Train Depot.
WLWT 5
New Costco store opening in Liberty Township Wednesday
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Wednesday. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants, office space, a hotel and luxury townhomes and apartments. It comes after the decision...
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A resident of the 200 block of Woodland Drive reported someone entered their residence. Several items were taken. This incident remains under investigation. Deputies responded to a business on North Shore Drive after a report of a male causing...
2 killed, more injured after icy Centerville crash
Police responded at approximately 3:40 a.m. and found that one of the occupants, 29-year-old Dario Castellanos had died on the scene. The six other occupants were brought to Miami Valley Hospital in various conditions.
Times Gazette
Garden meets a Floral Hall
The Hillsboro Garden Club met Tuesday at the Kathryn Zane Granger Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. After president Judith Stivender called the meeting to order, all present stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and then sang “God Bless America” led by Ed Davis.
Times Gazette
Sewer project awarded
The Highland County Board of Commissioners received and approved one bid for the Rainsboro Sanitary Sewer Force Main project from Unger Construction at its weekly Wednesday meeting. Steve Canter, engineer for Environmental Engineering, recommended the bid be awarded to the lone bidder, Unger Construction, for $495,670. “The bid is to...
Crews battle fire at Lowes in Huber Heights
Thanks to a functioning sprinkler system, the fire was contained to a single portion of the store, the post said.
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. One in five people are unaware that they have diabetes. The Highland County Health Department is offering free hemoglobin A1C labs and finger stick blood glucose testing. To schedule an appointment call 937-393-1941. Council finance meeting. The Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee will hold...
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
WLWT 5
Suspect still at large after fleeing crash, causing SWAT situation in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A suspect is still at large after a search prompted police and SWAT to close off a parking garage and surrounding streets in downtown Cincinnati. It all started around 4:25 p.m. when a man wanted on a felony assault warrant got into a crash with another vehicle on Fifth Street and Central Avenue. The other person involved in the crash suffered a minor injury.
Times Gazette
CORSA celebrates 35th anniversary
CORSA is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary and attended Wednesday morning’s meeting to congratulate Highland County on 20 years with the organization. Ali Redmond, membership services manager with CORSA, said Highland County is doing an “amazing job” but might see a bit of a rate increase next year on the reinsurance side. She said the county might want to buffer 10 percent on its gross premium just in case. Pictured (l-r) are Dave Daniels, Jeff Duncan, Ali Redmond, Mary Remsing and Terry Britton.
Fox 19
Priest, teenager escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford: ‘A true miracle’
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager miraculously walked away from a crash at a Milford church where his SUV flew over a priest’s car. Braden Varner, 17, was the driver around 9 a.m. on the first Sunday in October. His SUV crossed a yard, smashed into a concrete picnic table and then went airborne over Father Jon Bok’s car.
dayton.com
Butler County’s first Costco opens to thousands of eager shoppers
Southwest Ohio’s newest Costco — and the first in Butler County — drew thousands of shoppers to its massive Liberty Twp. store with some waiting Wednesday in pre-dawn cold to be first in the door. And giant store’s opening also marks the first step of many more...
WLWT 5
Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch
Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
dayton.com
More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed
At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
Comments / 0