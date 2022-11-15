ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry County, TX

towntalkradio.com

BRMC Board of Directors meet, insurance and TORCH discussed

The Brownfield Regional Medical Center Board of Directors met Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022, with a full agenda, however, most of the items were taken into executive session, except for the approval of an insurance agency to cover BRMC’s property, liability, etc which was listed on the agenda as, “discuss, consider, and act on as appropriate, appoint insurance agent of record.”
BROWNFIELD, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon.  Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
ODESSA, TX
102.5 KISS FM

The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Arson threats posted online lead to federal indictment for Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man had been federally indicted after allegedly threatening to burn down a building on Texas Tech campus. In February of this year, Ian James Farrell posted the threat on social media app Yik Yak, according to federal documents. Court documents say Farrell posted this:
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

3 injured in Central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Ford in the westbound lanes of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call at 8:22 p.m. Two moderate injuries and one minor injury have...
LUBBOCK, TX
chainstoreage.com

Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall

Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Brownfield Cubs Football players receive district honors

District 1-3A DI Football Committee has announced its district honors and the Brownfield Cubs had 22 football players honored. Not only were 22 honored, one received District 1-3A DI Offensive MVP and another received 1st Team on both sides of the ball. Check it out!. 1ST TEAM OFFENSE. 1ST TEAM...
BROWNFIELD, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday morning. Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 4900 block of North Loop 289. Officers found a male pedestrian that had been struck by a...
LUBBOCK, TX

