towntalkradio.com
BRMC Board of Directors meet, insurance and TORCH discussed
The Brownfield Regional Medical Center Board of Directors met Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022, with a full agenda, however, most of the items were taken into executive session, except for the approval of an insurance agency to cover BRMC’s property, liability, etc which was listed on the agenda as, “discuss, consider, and act on as appropriate, appoint insurance agent of record.”
Texas Tech Student Questioned by TSA for ‘Guns Up’ Salute
Something every Texas Tech student and alumni does when spotting another Red Raider is throw a ‘guns up’. It becomes second nature as a way to show your connection to the school you both love. But what happens when you do so in a highly inappropriate place? Well,...
Escaped inmate near New Deal in-custody, DPS says
New Deal ISD cancelled school on Thursday due to an "emergency situation" near Interstate 27, a social media post indicated.
44 members of Texas family have graduated from Texas Tech
A family with roots in Texas was awarded a Guinness World Record when the organization verified that 44 members of the family graduated from the same university, Texas Tech.
Lubbock woman accused of impersonating public servant to take child custody ‘by force’
A warrant accused Haley Barber, 39, of dressing as an employee with the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center in an attempt to take custody of her child "by force or other illegal activity."
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon. Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
everythinglubbock.com
Family of Lubbock 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting organize march in his honor
LUBBOCK, Texas— The family of a 4-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting told EverythingLubbock.com they are planning to hold a march for justice in his honor on Saturday afternoon. Cornelius Carrington was shot and killed in December 2021 just days before Christmas. The walk is set to begin...
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
Lubbock’s Mama Josie’s Finishes Its Upgrade & It’s Beautiful
We all know and love Josie's, no matter if it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Well, one location might look a little different than we are used to. Back in June, Wes told us about the upgrades that were going on at Josie's. It first started when they were going to add a second floor but we weren't expecting all these changes.
The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
A West Texas family farm grows the most expensive spice in the world
A family-owned farm in Tahoka specializes in growing the most expensive spice in the world, saffron.
fox34.com
Arson threats posted online lead to federal indictment for Lubbock man
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man had been federally indicted after allegedly threatening to burn down a building on Texas Tech campus. In February of this year, Ian James Farrell posted the threat on social media app Yik Yak, according to federal documents. Court documents say Farrell posted this:
KCBD
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Ford in the westbound lanes of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call at 8:22 p.m. Two moderate injuries and one minor injury have...
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Woman mauled by dogs at Lubbock park reunites with woman who came to her aid
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadly dog attack at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Park has grabbed the attention of city leaders. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne said the city’s stray dog problem is a priority for the city council, and the city’s FY 2022-2023 budget reflects that. “We have...
Lubbock’s Dillard’s Department Stores Will Undergo Move in South Plains Mall
Lubbock's Dillard's Department Stores (6002 Slide Road, South Plains Mall) will both move into the former Sears location inside South Plains Mall, converging both the Men's and Women's locations into one large flagship store, according to a Press Release issued by PRNewswire today (November 15, 2022). The former Sears location...
chainstoreage.com
Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall
Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
towntalkradio.com
Brownfield Cubs Football players receive district honors
District 1-3A DI Football Committee has announced its district honors and the Brownfield Cubs had 22 football players honored. Not only were 22 honored, one received District 1-3A DI Offensive MVP and another received 1st Team on both sides of the ball. Check it out!. 1ST TEAM OFFENSE. 1ST TEAM...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday morning. Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 4900 block of North Loop 289. Officers found a male pedestrian that had been struck by a...
