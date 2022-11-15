ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Hundreds of Albuquerque kids gifted new winter coats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday. Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

ABQ BioPark announces death of African Painted dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the death of Puzzle, the African Painted Dog. Related video above: BioPark welcomes Puzzle from Knoxville, Tennessee. BioPark officials say Puzzle died on Sunday, Nov. 6, after struggling with cancer for several months. Puzzle was diagnosed with cancer after a routine...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

County Commission Funds Winter Wellness Motel

Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Commission has approved funding for a winter wellness motel and the City of Albuquerque’s Westside Emergency Housing Center. The commission okayed more than $1.68 million of the Behavioral Health Initiative tax to fund hotel rooms and support the Westside shelter for the precariously and unhoused population in the county.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Roadrunner Food Bank getting turkeys to the less fortunate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local families won’t be going turkey-less this Thanksgiving thanks to Sandia National Labs. They, along with the Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union and the Roadrunner Food Bank, held their yearly “Take a Frozen Turkey to Work Day.” The event is meant to collect food for the less fortunate who won’t have a Thanksgiving […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pueblo Creations to host Holiday Market in Bernalillo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses. The Holiday Market in Bernalillo is an outdoor event that features art vendors, native food trucks, and an overall amazing holiday atmosphere. The pandemic impacted everyone but especially small businesses. Pueblo Creations want to bring...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Storehouse New Mexico hosts Thanksgiving food drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico food pantry is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to host a huge Thanksgiving food drive for those who need it most here in our state. The food drive will be on November 18 at the Albertsons Market,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Macy’s has gifts that the whole family can enjoy this holiday season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ‘Tis the season to go shopping. Dara Romero, the Personal Stylist with Macy’s Coronado, shared some of the hottest gifts at a great value. According to the 2022 Deloitte holiday retail survey, 38 % of shoppers plan to shop earlier this year. And retailers like Macy’s, are taking notice and providing incredible deals before black Friday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Celebrate the Holidays with an Indigenous Recipe

The holidays are a great time to enjoy cooking a recipe and sharing it with your loved ones. Indian Pueblo Kitchen’s Executive Chef Davida Becenti (Diné) shared her recipe for posole, a spicy corn stew traditionally made with pork that is common for New Mexicans to eat during the holiday season. Indulge in a simmering bowl to warm you up this winter!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

'Great American Smokeout' challenges people to quit smoking for a day

'Great American Smokeout' challenges people to quit smoking for a day. ‘Great American Smokeout’ challenges people to quit …. 'Great American Smokeout' challenges people to quit smoking for a day. News Conference : NM health officials discuss flu, …. After two years with relatively non-existent RSV and flu seasons...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Lobo

Lobo Food Pantry breaks stigmas and tackles food insecurity

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 30% of all college students struggled with food insecurity during their college careers, according to Health Affairs. The Lobo Food Pantry, located on the first floor of the Student Union Building in room 1093, provides University of New Mexico students with free food to help combat food insecurity at UNM.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Family of man fighting meningitis raises funds to help him

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque man is fighting for his life in Phoenix after unexpectedly coming down with meningitis in October. Now his sister is stepping in to help. It’s a nightmare the Sanchez family can’t wake up from. For the last three weeks, they’ve been frantically searching for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico woman meets bone marrow donor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman who needed a bone marrow transplant was able to meet the donor that saved her life. When Christine Chen gave birth in 2018, a nurse discovered a tumor. The chemotherapy she needed to treat the tumor led to a rare leukemia diagnosis. She was given a slim chance […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Roswell hiring more shelter staff following concerns about conditions

City of Roswell hiring more shelter staff following concerns about conditions. City of Roswell hiring more shelter staff following …. City of Roswell hiring more shelter staff following concerns about conditions. Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection. Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection. Aging and Long Term Services Department seek...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions

Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions. Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families …. Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. SWAT team...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Apartment fire in Northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue is responding to a two-story apartment building fire. The apartment complex is located on Candelaria Road Northeast. The fire began around 9:20 p.m. at The Grove at Tramway apartment complex. AFR have not released any injuries or deaths due to the fire. Information...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Bob’s Bodacious BBQ To Hold Meat Only Sale Wednesday

The folks at Bob’s Bodacious BBQ are holding a meat only sale on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or sold out. Included in the sale are: Whole Babyback ribs $26.99 each, Hot Wings (24 per bag) $39.96, pulled pork $16.49 per pound (bags approximately 2-3.5 pounds), brisket $18.49 per pound (bags 2-3.5 lbs) smoked sausage $12.99 per pound(bags 2.5 lbs). Please note the restaurant will not be open for dining. Bob’s is located at 3801 Arkansas Ave. in Los Alamos..
LOS ALAMOS, NM
cnm.edu

CNM Fire Science Instructor Named Deputy Chief of Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue

When CNM Fire Science instructor Jeffery Wenzel was recently named Deputy Chief of Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue, he couldn’t help but think back to how his career started. Out of high school he initially thought he would study welding but then fell in love with fire science and went through the CNM Fire Academy program and also earned his Fire Science associate degree.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy