KRQE News 13
Find the perfect gift at the ‘Ageless Artisan Craft Fair’: Winter Edition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just in time for the holidays, the Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is hosting its Winter Ageless Artisan Craft Fair in November. There will be a car show, food trucks, on-site pet adoptions, arts and crafts for kids, and more. Shop the artisan works of...
Hundreds of Albuquerque kids gifted new winter coats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday. Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact […]
KOAT 7
ABQ BioPark announces death of African Painted dog
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the death of Puzzle, the African Painted Dog. Related video above: BioPark welcomes Puzzle from Knoxville, Tennessee. BioPark officials say Puzzle died on Sunday, Nov. 6, after struggling with cancer for several months. Puzzle was diagnosed with cancer after a routine...
bernco.gov
County Commission Funds Winter Wellness Motel
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Commission has approved funding for a winter wellness motel and the City of Albuquerque’s Westside Emergency Housing Center. The commission okayed more than $1.68 million of the Behavioral Health Initiative tax to fund hotel rooms and support the Westside shelter for the precariously and unhoused population in the county.
Roadrunner Food Bank getting turkeys to the less fortunate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local families won’t be going turkey-less this Thanksgiving thanks to Sandia National Labs. They, along with the Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union and the Roadrunner Food Bank, held their yearly “Take a Frozen Turkey to Work Day.” The event is meant to collect food for the less fortunate who won’t have a Thanksgiving […]
KRQE News 13
Pueblo Creations to host Holiday Market in Bernalillo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses. The Holiday Market in Bernalillo is an outdoor event that features art vendors, native food trucks, and an overall amazing holiday atmosphere. The pandemic impacted everyone but especially small businesses. Pueblo Creations want to bring...
KRQE News 13
Storehouse New Mexico hosts Thanksgiving food drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico food pantry is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to host a huge Thanksgiving food drive for those who need it most here in our state. The food drive will be on November 18 at the Albertsons Market,...
KRQE News 13
Macy’s has gifts that the whole family can enjoy this holiday season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ‘Tis the season to go shopping. Dara Romero, the Personal Stylist with Macy’s Coronado, shared some of the hottest gifts at a great value. According to the 2022 Deloitte holiday retail survey, 38 % of shoppers plan to shop earlier this year. And retailers like Macy’s, are taking notice and providing incredible deals before black Friday.
visitalbuquerque.org
Celebrate the Holidays with an Indigenous Recipe
The holidays are a great time to enjoy cooking a recipe and sharing it with your loved ones. Indian Pueblo Kitchen’s Executive Chef Davida Becenti (Diné) shared her recipe for posole, a spicy corn stew traditionally made with pork that is common for New Mexicans to eat during the holiday season. Indulge in a simmering bowl to warm you up this winter!
City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common problem the city is struggling to keep up with – people dumping their trash at neighborhood recycling sites – and it’s causing an overflow in some places. The busy recycling center at the Albertson’s parking lot near Holly and Ventura is a frequent spot for many looking to drop […]
KRQE News 13
'Great American Smokeout' challenges people to quit smoking for a day
'Great American Smokeout' challenges people to quit smoking for a day. After two years with relatively non-existent RSV and flu seasons...
Daily Lobo
Lobo Food Pantry breaks stigmas and tackles food insecurity
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 30% of all college students struggled with food insecurity during their college careers, according to Health Affairs. The Lobo Food Pantry, located on the first floor of the Student Union Building in room 1093, provides University of New Mexico students with free food to help combat food insecurity at UNM.
KRQE News 13
Family of man fighting meningitis raises funds to help him
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque man is fighting for his life in Phoenix after unexpectedly coming down with meningitis in October. Now his sister is stepping in to help. It’s a nightmare the Sanchez family can’t wake up from. For the last three weeks, they’ve been frantically searching for...
New Mexico woman meets bone marrow donor
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman who needed a bone marrow transplant was able to meet the donor that saved her life. When Christine Chen gave birth in 2018, a nurse discovered a tumor. The chemotherapy she needed to treat the tumor led to a rare leukemia diagnosis. She was given a slim chance […]
KRQE News 13
City of Roswell hiring more shelter staff following concerns about conditions
City of Roswell hiring more shelter staff following concerns about conditions. Aging and Long Term Services Department seek...
KRQE News 13
Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions
Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions. SWAT team...
KOAT 7
Apartment fire in Northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue is responding to a two-story apartment building fire. The apartment complex is located on Candelaria Road Northeast. The fire began around 9:20 p.m. at The Grove at Tramway apartment complex. AFR have not released any injuries or deaths due to the fire. Information...
losalamosreporter.com
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ To Hold Meat Only Sale Wednesday
The folks at Bob’s Bodacious BBQ are holding a meat only sale on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or sold out. Included in the sale are: Whole Babyback ribs $26.99 each, Hot Wings (24 per bag) $39.96, pulled pork $16.49 per pound (bags approximately 2-3.5 pounds), brisket $18.49 per pound (bags 2-3.5 lbs) smoked sausage $12.99 per pound(bags 2.5 lbs). Please note the restaurant will not be open for dining. Bob’s is located at 3801 Arkansas Ave. in Los Alamos..
cnm.edu
CNM Fire Science Instructor Named Deputy Chief of Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue
When CNM Fire Science instructor Jeffery Wenzel was recently named Deputy Chief of Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue, he couldn’t help but think back to how his career started. Out of high school he initially thought he would study welding but then fell in love with fire science and went through the CNM Fire Academy program and also earned his Fire Science associate degree.
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Services: Helping those with mental health
The Department of Behavioral Health Services provides support and resources to those overcoming addiction or mental health struggles. One way they do this is through the “peer living room.” A space that provides a safe place to work with a peer-support worker to de-escalate a situation and receive case management services.
