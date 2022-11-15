Read full article on original website
Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
XNA expecting large crowds for Thanksgiving week
HIGHFILL, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas National Airport says that the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday before Thanksgiving will be the busiest days for Thanksgiving air travel. “Pre-Thanksgiving days are usually the busiest days leading up to the actual holiday," XNA spokesperson Alex English said. "People are wanting to get to their destination to be with their families for the actual holiday.”
Arkansas road crews should have been more aggressive ahead of storms, spokesperson says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has learned a lesson from Friday morning's wrecks in Northwest Arkansas, Dave Parker, a spokesperson, said. There were wrecks and countless delays on Interstate 49 and across Northwest Arkansas as flurries turned into snow. "The temperatures dropped into the lows 20s,...
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 5 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The...
