KEARNEY, Neb. - Police say there is no active threat or lockdown as they investigate an incident at Kearney High School. According to a social media post by the Kearney Police Department, one student is in custody related to the incident. A report of a disturbance at the school was called in to police around 11:25 A.M. At noon, three police cruisers and a community service officer vehicle were on site.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO