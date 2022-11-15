Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
No active threat, student in custody as police investigate incident at Kearney High
KEARNEY, Neb. - Police say there is no active threat or lockdown as they investigate an incident at Kearney High School. According to a social media post by the Kearney Police Department, one student is in custody related to the incident. A report of a disturbance at the school was called in to police around 11:25 A.M. At noon, three police cruisers and a community service officer vehicle were on site.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Student with realistic-looking BB gun prompted Kearney High lock down
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A teenager could face criminal charges after police say he brought a realistic-looking BB gun pistol to Kearney High School. A news release says Kearney High went into a lock down around 11:30 Thursday morning following a report of a student with a gun. The school resource officer investigated and found the student had left campus.
News Channel Nebraska
Osceola man pleads not guilty on multiple felony charges
HASTINGS, Neb. -- The Osceola man accused of getting into a shootout with Hastings Police is pleading not guilty to 10 felony charges. Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. On Tuesday, Mattison entered a...
klkntv.com
Gunman on the loose after stealing more than $1,000 from Nebraska Sonic, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is investigating after a reported robbery late Monday night. They say an unknown gunman went to the Sonic Drive-In at 2117 S. Locust St. around 10:19 p.m. The gunman then demanded money and personal property, according to police. Police said...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating liquor store robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after three males reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with thousands of dollars. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, in reference to the robbery. Capt. Jim Duering said the employee told officers three males, who had their faces covered, entered the store and one brandished a handgun.
KSNB Local4
Kearney woman accused of setting fire with baby in home
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman is facing felony charges and is accused of setting fire to a bedroom in her apartment and endangering her baby. Court records show Amanda Celestino, 35, is charged with First Degree Arson, Child Abuse and Criminal Mischief Intentional Property Damage. A hearing on the case is pending in Buffalo County Court.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug-related charge
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A man from Hastings was sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth-related charge on Wednesday. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 52-year-old Robert Williams, of Hastings, received 144 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Williams will serve eight years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Disturbing scam spreading through Nebraska claims your child was kidnapped
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A terrifying scam claiming your child has been abducted is on the rise across Nebraska. It’s gotten so bad that the Grand Island Police Department is sounding the alarm and sharing tips on how to protect yourself from becoming the next victim. Police say...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
KSNB Local4
New Septic Service in Grand Island - Turd Burglar
Another winner was picked in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remain. The opposition still ready and willing to oppose a casino in the cornfield near the intersection of Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
KSNB Local4
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Thursday 11-17
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, CASA of South Central NE, Jacobi Carpet One, Bert’s Pharmacies, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, and Homestead of Hastings. Looking for: Surveyors Pedestal Lamp, Small Wooden Pallet, and Plywood, 402-910-3102. For sale: Lift Chair $300, 402-984-0470. For sale:...
KSNB Local4
Charges dropped against former Kearney probation officer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Kearney probation officer accused of having a relationship with a client and then lying about it. According to officials, 32-year-old Mara Stamp had been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor false reporting in a criminal matter. The charges against her were dropped Monday, but court records did not make clear why.
KSNB Local4
Holiday celebrations this week in Hastings, Grand Island
HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The holiday season is upon us with city celebrations kicking off this week in the tri-cities. On Thursday, the city of Hastings along with the Business Improvement District and Downtown Center Association will host its annual Celebration of Lights event. All the fun gets...
Kearney Hub
Target may be coming to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — A redevelopment plan for Grand Island’s Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday. It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22. Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by...
KSNB Local4
Delays push back open date of Hastings Theater
KSNB Local4
Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remains
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After the Hastings Planning Commission voted to recommend the passage of casino plans, the City Council took that recommendation and passed the measure by a vote of 6 to 2. Those opposed to the casino got their chance to make their case to the council. Even...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
