Greenville, PA

WFMJ.com

Greenville demolishing 5 downtown buildings

A Greenville eyesore that once led to its Main street being shut down is now being demolished. According to the borough manager it's taken over 7 months for Greenville officials to acquire the needed grants to fund the demolition. They also got enough grants to pay the demolition of three...
GREENVILLE, PA
WYTV.com

Failed police levy leaves Newton Falls in limbo

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Close to a dozen Newton Falls residents stood and spoke out against getting rid of the police department at a city council meeting Wednesday evening. An emergency ordinance on the agenda would contact with the Trumbull County Sheriff Department. “Bringing in the sheriffs, you’re...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
dayton.com

New Springfield candy shop Grandpa Joe’s opens Thursday

Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — is opening its Springfield location on Thursday. The 6,000-square foot candy store will host the grand opening of its 101 W. High St. location at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop will remain open until 10 p.m.
NEW SPRINGFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

West Point landfill topic of discussion at community meeting

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Community members and trustees weighed in at the township meeting that focused heavily on whether or not a landfill belongs at a West Point location. The open meeting took place Wednesday evening at Beaver Local High School to discuss a Western Pennsylvania-based waste disposal...
WEST POINT, OH
PhillyBite

Where the Ducks Walk on the Fish in Linesville Pennsylvania

- If you enjoy outdoor activities, you will love where the ducks walk on the fish in Linesville, Pennsylvania. This picturesque attraction is located at Pymatuning State Park, one of Pennsylvania's most visited state parks. You can reach the Spillway from one of the two parking lots on the park grounds. The Spillway is only 100 yards away from the parking lot, and the concrete walkway connects the two lots.
LINESVILLE, PA
WGAL

Winter storm dumps heavy snow on Erie, Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. — A winter storm brought heavy snow to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Video above: Snow-covered Erie neighborhood. The snowfall isn't done yet. More winter weather is forecasted through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning through 10 p.m. Thursday. Winter weather travel...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region

There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Local business does damage control when turkey breaks in home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homeowner and his wife in Vienna had quite a mess to deal with when a turkey crashed through their window. They decided their best bet was to call the area’s authority on replacement windows and siding: Window Depot of Youngstown. Window Depot’s beautiful...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

Crawford County utility project to reduce outages

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Some 1,000 Penelec customers in Crawford County are set to benefit from a project along Route 322. More than 100 new utility poles were put in place, 70 new transformers were installed, lines were upgraded to higher voltage, and some sections of power lines were moved from wooded or swampy areas to allow […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Popular holiday display back at Arms Family Museum

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The halls are decked at the Arms Family Museum in Youngstown for the start of “Memories of Christmas Past.”. Starting this weekend, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting the 14th annual event. This holiday favorite is expected to draw huge crowds — 5,000...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Shenango Twp. installing ice rink at park

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Though those chilly temperatures are just settling in, Shenango Township in Mercer County is already thinking ahead to some winter fun. The township is installing a new ice rink in the township park. The rink cost $16,000. It was part of a bigger recreational...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Warren community discusses plans, what’s next for vacant hospital

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The discussion on demolishing the former St. Joseph Hospital building on Warren’s Tod Avenue began 15 years ago. Monday night, the demolition discussion continued, though this time with a plan and, more importantly, the money to get the job done. About 75 people attended...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Bald eagle encounter in Lake Milton brings serenity

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A viewer in Lake Milton shared his encounter with a bald eagle at the lake. Bill Mcle said he’s lived in Lake Milton his whole life and was sitting on his late grandfather’s dock on Tuesday to clear his head and “gain peace of mind” when a bald eagle swooped down and perched on the shore next to him for a drink, just a few feet away.
LAKE MILTON, OH
WYTV.com

Local biker group revs up Turkey Trot preparations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the Thanksgiving holiday draws near, a local biker group is revving up to do their part to fight hunger in the Mahoning Valley. Tony “Bear” Landis and his biker buddies will ride to a local grocery store, buy all they can, then deliver it to the Youngstown Rescue Mission for Thanksgiving.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

