WFMJ.com
Greenville demolishing 5 downtown buildings
A Greenville eyesore that once led to its Main street being shut down is now being demolished. According to the borough manager it's taken over 7 months for Greenville officials to acquire the needed grants to fund the demolition. They also got enough grants to pay the demolition of three...
WYTV.com
Failed police levy leaves Newton Falls in limbo
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Close to a dozen Newton Falls residents stood and spoke out against getting rid of the police department at a city council meeting Wednesday evening. An emergency ordinance on the agenda would contact with the Trumbull County Sheriff Department. “Bringing in the sheriffs, you’re...
dayton.com
New Springfield candy shop Grandpa Joe’s opens Thursday
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — is opening its Springfield location on Thursday. The 6,000-square foot candy store will host the grand opening of its 101 W. High St. location at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop will remain open until 10 p.m.
WYTV.com
West Point landfill topic of discussion at community meeting
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Community members and trustees weighed in at the township meeting that focused heavily on whether or not a landfill belongs at a West Point location. The open meeting took place Wednesday evening at Beaver Local High School to discuss a Western Pennsylvania-based waste disposal...
PhillyBite
Where the Ducks Walk on the Fish in Linesville Pennsylvania
- If you enjoy outdoor activities, you will love where the ducks walk on the fish in Linesville, Pennsylvania. This picturesque attraction is located at Pymatuning State Park, one of Pennsylvania's most visited state parks. You can reach the Spillway from one of the two parking lots on the park grounds. The Spillway is only 100 yards away from the parking lot, and the concrete walkway connects the two lots.
WGAL
Winter storm dumps heavy snow on Erie, Pennsylvania
ERIE, Pa. — A winter storm brought heavy snow to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Video above: Snow-covered Erie neighborhood. The snowfall isn't done yet. More winter weather is forecasted through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning through 10 p.m. Thursday. Winter weather travel...
New restaurant coming to Erie’s Cashier’s House; two introduced as chefs
It’s an Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) project; a new restaurant will be opening in January of 2023. At the new restaurant, two local chefs, Justin Stull and Chris Adams, will be serving an upscale American menu, including steaks and seafood. The historic Cashier’s House on State Street was built in the 1800s, and now […]
Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region
There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
27 First News
Local business does damage control when turkey breaks in home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homeowner and his wife in Vienna had quite a mess to deal with when a turkey crashed through their window. They decided their best bet was to call the area’s authority on replacement windows and siding: Window Depot of Youngstown. Window Depot’s beautiful...
Crawford County utility project to reduce outages
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Some 1,000 Penelec customers in Crawford County are set to benefit from a project along Route 322. More than 100 new utility poles were put in place, 70 new transformers were installed, lines were upgraded to higher voltage, and some sections of power lines were moved from wooded or swampy areas to allow […]
WFMJ.com
Hermitage Holiday Light Parade marching through town on November 19
Hermitage is kicking off the holiday season with its 24th annual Holiday Light Parade on Saturday, November 19. Fireworks will begin the event at 5:40 p.m., followed by the Merry Xmas Mile race at 5:50 p.m. and parade at 6 p.m. The parade route will start at the intersection of...
$812K bridge project coming to Trumbull County
A bridge on State Route 7 is getting a big upgrade this spring.
WYTV.com
Popular holiday display back at Arms Family Museum
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The halls are decked at the Arms Family Museum in Youngstown for the start of “Memories of Christmas Past.”. Starting this weekend, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting the 14th annual event. This holiday favorite is expected to draw huge crowds — 5,000...
WYTV.com
Shenango Twp. installing ice rink at park
SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Though those chilly temperatures are just settling in, Shenango Township in Mercer County is already thinking ahead to some winter fun. The township is installing a new ice rink in the township park. The rink cost $16,000. It was part of a bigger recreational...
WFMJ.com
Neighbors weigh-in on landfill proposed in Columbiana County
We told you on 21 News at 6 on Wednesday about a potential transfer station and solid waste landfill that could make a home in Madison Township. This potential project isn't coming without opposition from people living in the area who say they already had their fair share of landfills.
WYTV.com
Warren community discusses plans, what’s next for vacant hospital
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The discussion on demolishing the former St. Joseph Hospital building on Warren’s Tod Avenue began 15 years ago. Monday night, the demolition discussion continued, though this time with a plan and, more importantly, the money to get the job done. About 75 people attended...
WYTV.com
Bald eagle encounter in Lake Milton brings serenity
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A viewer in Lake Milton shared his encounter with a bald eagle at the lake. Bill Mcle said he’s lived in Lake Milton his whole life and was sitting on his late grandfather’s dock on Tuesday to clear his head and “gain peace of mind” when a bald eagle swooped down and perched on the shore next to him for a drink, just a few feet away.
Local park district figuring out how to proceed after levy fails
Tuesday night, the Columbiana County Park District held its first meeting since the election and is trying to figure out what to do next.
WYTV.com
Local biker group revs up Turkey Trot preparations
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the Thanksgiving holiday draws near, a local biker group is revving up to do their part to fight hunger in the Mahoning Valley. Tony “Bear” Landis and his biker buddies will ride to a local grocery store, buy all they can, then deliver it to the Youngstown Rescue Mission for Thanksgiving.
Mahoning County announces surplus equipment auction
Mahoning County is looking to unload some old equipment and vehicles through an auction.
