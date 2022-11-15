ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
IOWA STATE
Aspen Daily News

Great news

As anticipated, Donald Trump declared his candidacy for president in 2024 on Tuesday evening. This is welcome news for Democrats, particularly after doing so well in the midterms against the party formerly known as the GOP. To boost his cred with QAnon cultists and solidify his status as a real stable genius, Trump should announce the late JFK Jr. as a potential running mate, provided he returns from the dead soon. It would be the MAGA/Q dream ticket.
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Aspen Daily News

Biden's granddaughter Naomi, Peter Neal wed at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trailed by a lengthy, flowing veil, President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden walked across the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday toward an altar of shrubs and flowers to marry her longtime boyfriend Peter Neal in a rare wedding on the grounds. Theirs was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Aspen Daily News

US envoy Kerry positive for COVID as UN climate talks drag

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — John Kerry, the top U.S. envoy at this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said late Friday night, another potential setback for negotiations that were already going into overtime with no result in sight. "He is fully...
Aspen Daily News

Packets of red wave

Apparently the only red wave this election was Trump sitting on a couple packets of McDonald’s ketchup!
Aspen Daily News

Frisch concedes to Boebert in close contest for U.S. House District 3

Adam Frisch made a statement on Friday morning via Zoom in which he said he had conceded the race for U.S. House District 3 to incumbent Lauren Boebert. Frisch, a Democrat and former member of the Aspen City Council, said the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office will move forward with an automatic recount because the margin of victory was so small. He said his campaign was not requesting the recount.
COLORADO STATE
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

