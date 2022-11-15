Read full article on original website
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Aspen Daily News
Great news
As anticipated, Donald Trump declared his candidacy for president in 2024 on Tuesday evening. This is welcome news for Democrats, particularly after doing so well in the midterms against the party formerly known as the GOP. To boost his cred with QAnon cultists and solidify his status as a real stable genius, Trump should announce the late JFK Jr. as a potential running mate, provided he returns from the dead soon. It would be the MAGA/Q dream ticket.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
Christie rebukes Trump: ‘It is time to stop whispering… It is time to stop being afraid of any one person’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Saturday urged the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump, just days after the former president announced his third bid for office. “It is time to stop whispering,” Christie said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting. “It is time...
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Biden likens Colorado Springs nightclub shooting to Florida's Pulse nightclub massacre
A 22-year-old man is in police custody after at least five people died and another 25 were injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., just before midnight Sunday, police said.
Aspen Daily News
Biden's granddaughter Naomi, Peter Neal wed at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trailed by a lengthy, flowing veil, President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden walked across the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday toward an altar of shrubs and flowers to marry her longtime boyfriend Peter Neal in a rare wedding on the grounds. Theirs was...
Aspen Daily News
US envoy Kerry positive for COVID as UN climate talks drag
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — John Kerry, the top U.S. envoy at this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said late Friday night, another potential setback for negotiations that were already going into overtime with no result in sight. "He is fully...
Aspen Daily News
Packets of red wave
Apparently the only red wave this election was Trump sitting on a couple packets of McDonald’s ketchup!
EXPLAINER: How will UN climate deal on loss and damage work?
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The decision Sunday by nations around the world to establish a fund to help poor countries hit hard by a warming planet was one of the most significant since U.N. climate talks began 30 years ago. It was an unequivocal confirmation that poor countries,...
Aspen Daily News
Frisch concedes to Boebert in close contest for U.S. House District 3
Adam Frisch made a statement on Friday morning via Zoom in which he said he had conceded the race for U.S. House District 3 to incumbent Lauren Boebert. Frisch, a Democrat and former member of the Aspen City Council, said the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office will move forward with an automatic recount because the margin of victory was so small. He said his campaign was not requesting the recount.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
